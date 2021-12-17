Mitsubishi : Corporate Governance Report

(Translation)

Corporate Governance Report Mitsubishi Corporation Report date: Dec 17, 2021 Mitsubishi Corporation Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and CEO Inquiries: Tetsuharu Kuno, Head of Corporate Administration Team, Corporate Administration Dept. +81-3-3210-2121 Stock code: 8058 https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/

I. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance, Shareholder Composition, Corporate Data and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance

See "Disclosure Based on Principles of Corporate Governance Code" Principle 3-1 (ii) e. for the basic stance on corporate governance of Mitsubishi Corporation.

[Reason for Not Implementing Principles of Corporate Governance Code]

This report is based on the Corporate Governance Code following the June 2021 revisions (including principles related to the Prime Market to be applied from April 4, 2022). Based on the above basic stance, Mitsubishi Corporation is working to strengthen corporate governance on an ongoing basis, thus it is implementing all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code.

[Disclosure Based on Principles of Corporate Governance Code]

Mitsubishi Corporation's approaches to corporate governance are described in this report, the Notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Annual Securities Report, Integrated Reports, Mitsubishi Corporation's website, and others. See these documents for more information.

The followings are the details of the disclosure items based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code.

a. Principle 1-4

Stance on Acquisition, Holding and Reduction in Listed Stocks

Mitsubishi Corporation may acquire and hold shares acquired for other than pure investment as a means of creating business opportunities and building, maintaining and strengthening business and partner relationships. When acquiring these shares, Mitsubishi Corporation confirms necessity of its acquisition based on the significance and economic rationale of the purchase. Also, Mitsubishi Corporation periodically reviews the rationality of continuing to hold the shares and promotes reducing holdings of stocks with decreased significance. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, Mitsubishi Corporation sold approximately 0.1 trillion yen of our shareholdings (market value basis), a decrease of slightly less than 20% from the previous fiscal year.

[Verification policy for holding individual shares]

The Board of Directors verifies all of the listed shares held by Mitsubishi Corporation from the perspectives of both economic rationale and qualitative significance of holding them every year.