(Translation)
Corporate Governance Report
Mitsubishi Corporation
Report date: June 23, 2023
Mitsubishi Corporation
Katsuya Nakanishi, President and CEO
Inquiries: Tetsuharu Kuno, Head of Corporate Administration Team,
Corporate Administration Dept. +81-3-3210-2121
Stock code: 8058
https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/
I. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance, Shareholder Composition, Corporate Data and Other Basic Information
1. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance
Mitsubishi Corporation strives to continuously raise corporate value through corporate activities rooted in the principles of fairness and integrity with the Three Corporate Principles for a corporate philosophy. Mitsubishi Corporation believes that by helping to enrich society, both materially and spiritually, it will also meet the expectations of shareholders, customers, and all other stakeholders.
In order to achieve these goals, Mitsubishi Corporation recognizes strengthening corporate governance on an ongoing basis as an important subject concerning management since it is foundation for ensuring sound, transparent and efficient management. Therefore, Mitsubishi Corporation is working to put in place a corporate governance system that is even more effective based on the Audit & Supervisory Board System. This includes strengthening management supervision through such measures as (i) appointing Independent Members of the Board who satisfy Mitsubishi Corporation's Selection Criteria for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and (ii) establishing advisory bodies to the Board of Directors where the majority are Independent Members of the Board and other experts from outside Mitsubishi Corporation. At the same time, this also includes implementation of Mitsubishi Corporation's prompt and efficient decision-making and business execution through enhancing the monitoring functions of Board of Directors.
In accordance with the above basic stance, Mitsubishi Corporation has set forth the Selection Criteria for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, which clarify the functions and independence of Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and also require that the number of Outside Directors who satisfy the criteria for independence be a third or more of the number of all Directors.
The Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee with Independent Directors in the majority, deliberates and reviews the composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board, the policy on appointment of and proposals for appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the requirements of President and CEO and basic policy on the appointment and dismissal, personnel proposals of President and CEO, the remuneration system including the policy for setting remuneration and appropriateness of remuneration levels and composition, and evaluation of the
(Translation)
effectiveness of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the President's Performance Evaluation Committee has been established as a subcommittee to the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee, comprising the same Chairman and Independent Directors as the parent committee to deliberate the assessment of the President's performance. In this way, Mitsubishi Corporation develops systems and mechanisms that ensure the effectiveness of management supervision by Independent Directors and Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
As part of its policy to communicate with shareholders, Mitsubishi Corporation is committed to fulfill accountability as a corporate enterprise that gains credibility and reputation from stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, by proactively engaging in dialogue with them and by appropriately and timely communicating the Company's management and business strategies to the stakeholders while simultaneously communicating those stakeholders' expectations to the management. Namely Mitsubishi Corporation is leading mutual feedback with stakeholders and the Company's management.
For specific policies and approaches of above basic stance and basic policy, see the corresponding items in this report.
【Reason for Not Implementing Principles of Corporate Governance Code】
Based on the above basic stance, Mitsubishi Corporation is working to strengthen corporate governance on an ongoing basis, thus it is implementing all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
【Disclosure Based on Principles of Corporate Governance Code】
Mitsubishi Corporation's approaches to corporate governance are described in this report, the Notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Annual Securities Report, Integrated Reports, Mitsubishi Corporation's website, and others. See these documents for more information.
The following are the details of the disclosure items based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
a. Principle 1-4
- Stance on Acquisition, Holding and Reduction in Listed Stocks
Mitsubishi Corporation may acquire and hold shares acquired for other than pure investment as a means of creating business opportunities and building, maintaining and strengthening business and partner relationships. When acquiring these shares, Mitsubishi Corporation confirms necessity of its acquisition based on the significance and economic rationale of the purchase. Also, Mitsubishi Corporation periodically reviews the rationality of continuing to hold the shares and promotes reducing holdings of stocks with decreased significance. In the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023, Mitsubishi Corporation sold approximately
39.6 billion yen of its shareholdings (including 13.8 billion yen in deemed holding shares), a decrease of approximately 10% from the previous fiscal year.
＜Verification policy for holding individual shares＞
The Board of Directors verifies all of the listed shares held by Mitsubishi Corporation from the perspectives of both economic rationale and qualitative significance of holding them every year.
(Translation)
The economic rationale is confirmed by whether or not the related earnings from each stock, such as dividends and related business profits on transactions, exceed Mitsubishi Corporation's target capital cost (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) for the market price of each individual share.
The qualitative significance is confirmed by the achievement or status of progress of the expected purpose for holding the stock, etc.
＜Matters verified by the Board of Directors＞
Verification was conducted by the Board of Directors for all listed shares held by Mitsubishi Corporation as of March 31, 2023 (market price was approximately 0.4 trillion yen). As a result of verification from the perspectives of both economic rationale and qualitative significance of holding them, numerous shares were identified as candidates for reduction due to a decreased importance of the expected purpose and significance for holding them, etc.
- Stance on Exercising Voting Rights Relating to Listed Stocks
Mitsubishi Corporation attaches great importance to dialogue and communication with its investment destinations through various channels, aiming to create business opportunities and build, maintain and strengthen business and partner relationships, and from the perspective of raising the mid- and long-term corporate value of Mitsubishi Corporation and these companies. Mitsubishi Corporation considers exercising voting rights to be an important approach. For this reason, when exercising voting rights relating to an investment destination including the listed shares acquired for purposes other than for pure investment purposes, the department responsible for the oversight of the company reviews its business conditions (earnings, capital efficiency, etc.) from both quantitative and qualitative standpoints in accordance with internal regulations. These regulations stipulate matters to be considered, etc., when determining whether to vote for or against proposals such as appropriation of surplus, election of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and revision of executive remuneration. Then Mitsubishi Corporation exercises its voting rights appropriately for individual matters for resolution. Furthermore, with regard to the proposals for the election and dismissal of Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of listed subsidiaries, Mitsubishi Corporation's internal regulations also stipulate that their independence from Mitsubishi Corporation is to be examined before exercising voting rights.
b. Principle 1-7
- Transactions between Related Parties
By formulating the Board of Directors Regulations and the criteria for matters to be deliberated, Mitsubishi Corporation requires a resolution of the Board of Directors concerning, transactions between Director and Mitsubishi Corporation (self-dealing, indirect transactions), transactions between Executive Officer and Mitsubishi Corporation (self-dealing, indirect transactions) and transactions between major shareholders and Mitsubishi Corporation.
c. Supplementary Principle 2-4 (1)
- Securing Diversity
(Translation)
The significance of diversity management at the Mitsubishi Corporation Group lies in building a strong organization with the flexibility to adapt to changing business environments.
In sharing the spirit of its guiding philosophy, the Three Corporate Principles, the Group aims to:
- Recruit and apply its broad professional expertise without discrimination.
- Benefit from workforce diversity by embracing and applying different perspectives and ideas to its management practices, business creation and regional development.
- Improve organizational performance by ensuring an inclusive professional work environment that maximizes the abilities of a diverse workforce.
Mitsubishi Corporation considers human resources as a source of value creation, and as such, its policy is to support the professional growth and development of each and every employee through flexible, performance- based treatment and compensation. To ensure that the right people are appointed to the right positions, the Company focuses on the skills, performance and experience of each candidate, and does not discriminate based on age, gender, nationality or any other such factors. Based on this policy, Mitsubishi Corporation has in place corporate systems that promote the engagement of diverse human resources and implements initiatives aimed at fostering a corporate culture that embraces diversity.
【Appointment of Women to Management-Level Positions】
By expanding its systems to support a healthy balance between childcare and work and implementing special, career-support measures for its female professionals, Mitsubishi Corporation has managed to boost the percentage of women in management-level positions in recent years. The Company will continue to advance initiatives to further accelerate the appointment of women to executive positions, such as holding internal panel discussions for female employees, dispatching employees to receive external training, offering consultations and development of career development measures for female employees through Women's Career Managers of each division and Business Group. The Health Promotion, DE&I Team of Global Human Resources Department is leading efforts to advance these and other ways of reinforcing career support measures for women, aiming to raise the percentage of women in management-level positions above 15% in the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2026.
- Percentage of women in management-level positions: Approx. 12% (as of April 2023)
【Appointment of Foreign Nationals and Mid-Career Hires to Management-Level Positions】 Mitsubishi Corporation practices needs-based hiring, regardless of nationality. As of April 2023, the percentages of foreign nationals in management-level positions and of mid-career hires in management positions were as shown below. Going forward, Mitsubishi Corporation will strive to ensure that the right people are assigned to the right positions, regardless of age, gender, nationality or any other such factors and advance by promotion based on ability and results while aiming to maintain and increase diversity through the initiatives below.
- Percentage of foreign nationals in management-level positions: Approx. 19% (as of April 2023; includes Mitsubishi Corporation's overseas locations)
- Percentage of mid-career hires in management positions: Approx. 10% (as of April 2023)
(Translation)
In addition to providing systems that enable the engagement of diverse human resources, Mitsubishi Corporation proactively implements a variety of initiatives aimed at fostering a corporate culture that embraces diversity. Going forward, Mitsubishi Corporation will also focus on initiatives to promote new ways of working, including improvements in productivity and efficiency.
〈Specific Initiatives〉
- Building a corporate culture that embraces diverse values, and acerating those initiatives by establishing a cross organizational working group (DE&I working group) which directly overseen by the President and CEO.
- Reviewing work styles with an emphasis on work-life balance (; includes promoting the flexible work culture combing work-from-home and work-from-office)
- Promoting employees' understanding of each other' diverse values
- Supporting employees with childcare, family care, and other family responsibilities
- Supporting women's careers
- Engaging expertise of senior employees
- Engaging expertise of employees with impairments
- Engaging expertise of employees regardless of nationality
- Creating more supportive workplaces for LGBT employees
- Reinforcing the gathering and evaluation of quantitative data on fostering a culture that is accepting of diversity
d. Principle 2-6
- Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners
In an effort to utilize personnel with experience in markets and investment, those responsible for pension management are appointed from the Finance Department of Mitsubishi Corporation and serve concurrently as employees of the Mitsubishi Corporation Pension Fund. The basic policy and management guidelines for safe and efficient management of the reserve are drafted and issued to institutions contracted to undertake management, which are then monitored constantly. Marked with the responsibility for autonomous allocations it holds, the fund has announced its acceptance of Japan's Stewardship Code and requires the institutions entrusted with management of the assets to perform stewardship activities.
e. Principle 3-1 (i)
- Corporate Philosophy
Mitsubishi Corporation's corporate philosophy is enshrined in the Three Corporate Principles, the company's motto since its foundation. The Three Corporate Principles were formulated in 1934, as the action guidelines of Mitsubishi Trading Company (now Mitsubishi Corporation), based on the teachings of Koyata Iwasaki, the fourth president of Mitsubishi. Even today, the Three Corporate Principles serve as the cornerstone of Mitsubishi Corporation as it grows its business and fulfills its responsibility toward the global environment and society.
