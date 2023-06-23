(Translation)

Corporate Governance Report Mitsubishi Corporation Report date: June 23, 2023 Mitsubishi Corporation Katsuya Nakanishi, President and CEO Inquiries: Tetsuharu Kuno, Head of Corporate Administration Team, Corporate Administration Dept. +81-3-3210-2121 Stock code: 8058 https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/

I. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance, Shareholder Composition, Corporate Data and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance

Mitsubishi Corporation strives to continuously raise corporate value through corporate activities rooted in the principles of fairness and integrity with the Three Corporate Principles for a corporate philosophy. Mitsubishi Corporation believes that by helping to enrich society, both materially and spiritually, it will also meet the expectations of shareholders, customers, and all other stakeholders.

In order to achieve these goals, Mitsubishi Corporation recognizes strengthening corporate governance on an ongoing basis as an important subject concerning management since it is foundation for ensuring sound, transparent and efficient management. Therefore, Mitsubishi Corporation is working to put in place a corporate governance system that is even more effective based on the Audit & Supervisory Board System. This includes strengthening management supervision through such measures as (i) appointing Independent Members of the Board who satisfy Mitsubishi Corporation's Selection Criteria for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and (ii) establishing advisory bodies to the Board of Directors where the majority are Independent Members of the Board and other experts from outside Mitsubishi Corporation. At the same time, this also includes implementation of Mitsubishi Corporation's prompt and efficient decision-making and business execution through enhancing the monitoring functions of Board of Directors.

In accordance with the above basic stance, Mitsubishi Corporation has set forth the Selection Criteria for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, which clarify the functions and independence of Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and also require that the number of Outside Directors who satisfy the criteria for independence be a third or more of the number of all Directors.

The Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee with Independent Directors in the majority, deliberates and reviews the composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board, the policy on appointment of and proposals for appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the requirements of President and CEO and basic policy on the appointment and dismissal, personnel proposals of President and CEO, the remuneration system including the policy for setting remuneration and appropriateness of remuneration levels and composition, and evaluation of the