Mitsubishi : Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Egypt is rushing ahead with plans
for an expansion of its metro and railway networks and is near
agreement with Bechtel Corp to implement Cairo's sixth metro
line, Transport Minister Khaled al-Wazir said on Monday.
Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce, Wazir said
most of the bigger transport projects, which also include dry
ports and river transport, should be finished by the end of
2024.
Egypt was working on a memorandum of understanding with
Bechtel for feasibility studies and implementation of the $5
billion, 30 km sixth metro line, he said.
"Just yesterday we had the contracts and we quickly reached
near-agreement," Wazir said.
"We told them to submit a written offer. If we reach
agreement we will begin working at once and expedite all the
contracts and agreements."
Egypt had lined up finance for the metro line from Canada,
America, Britain, France and Japan, Waziri said. He did not give
its route, but reports have said it will run east of the Nile
from north to south.
Last week, Egypt's Orascom Construction said it and
Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation had signed an $800
million contract with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels for
work on the 19 km first phase of Cairo's fourth metro line, with
financing from Japan.
That line will extend underground from central Cairo to the
Pyramids to the west, connecting 16 stations.
Among planned new railways around Cairo are a 49 km, $175
million line from Sixth of October City to the Nile north of
Cairo, a 69 km, $235 million cargo line from Bilbeis to eastern
Cairo and a $435 million, 227 km dual line to Atay al-Baroud on
the western edge of the Delta.
Egypt also plans a 438.5 km fast rail at a cost of $8.2
billion.
In Alexandria it plans a $1.7 billion metro line to the
eastern suburb of Abu Qir and a $406 million upgrade of an
above-ground tramline through the city.
