Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel

11/30/2020 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Egypt is rushing ahead with plans for an expansion of its metro and railway networks and is near agreement with Bechtel Corp to implement Cairo's sixth metro line, Transport Minister Khaled al-Wazir said on Monday.

Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce, Wazir said most of the bigger transport projects, which also include dry ports and river transport, should be finished by the end of 2024.

Egypt was working on a memorandum of understanding with Bechtel for feasibility studies and implementation of the $5 billion, 30 km sixth metro line, he said.

"Just yesterday we had the contracts and we quickly reached near-agreement," Wazir said.

"We told them to submit a written offer. If we reach agreement we will begin working at once and expedite all the contracts and agreements."

Egypt had lined up finance for the metro line from Canada, America, Britain, France and Japan, Waziri said. He did not give its route, but reports have said it will run east of the Nile from north to south.

Last week, Egypt's Orascom Construction said it and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation had signed an $800 million contract with Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels for work on the 19 km first phase of Cairo's fourth metro line, with financing from Japan.

That line will extend underground from central Cairo to the Pyramids to the west, connecting 16 stations.

Among planned new railways around Cairo are a 49 km, $175 million line from Sixth of October City to the Nile north of Cairo, a 69 km, $235 million cargo line from Bilbeis to eastern Cairo and a $435 million, 227 km dual line to Atay al-Baroud on the western edge of the Delta.

Egypt also plans a 438.5 km fast rail at a cost of $8.2 billion.

In Alexandria it plans a $1.7 billion metro line to the eastern suburb of Abu Qir and a $406 million upgrade of an above-ground tramline through the city. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Tom Brown)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.08% 2504.5 End-of-day quote.-13.64%
ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC End-of-day quote.
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
05:54pMITSUBISHI : Egypt plans big rail expansion, nears agreement with Bechtel
RE
11/24MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Signs Contract with Egyptian Government for Phase 1 of ..
AQ
11/21MITSUBISHI : General Electric, Vietnamese firm ink power plant MOU - GE, U.S. of..
RE
11/16Nissan explores possible sale of 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors - Bloomberg
RE
11/12MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Subsidiary Chuo Kagaku Co., Ltd. Notices Regarding Q2 E..
AQ
11/10MITSUBISHI : Subsidiary Chuo Kagaku Co., Ltd. Notices Regarding Q2 Earnings Fore..
PU
11/08MITSUBISHI : Hitachi Rail and Mitsubishi Corporation to Deliver Metro de Panama'..
PU
11/05MITSUBISHI : Trials of Jointly Developed Compact LNG Filling System to Commence ..
PU
11/05MITSUBISHI : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 2020TSE
PU
11/05Mitsubishi to unveil energy transformation plan toward 2050 by March 2022 - C..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 486 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2021 220 B 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net Debt 2021 4 615 B 44 204 M 44 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 3 591 B 34 412 M 34 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 777,78 JPY
Last Close Price 2 433,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Akira Murakoshi Director, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Personnel
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-13.64%35 401
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.38%40 462
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-4.14%30 207
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION12.90%18 289
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-18.10%15 990
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION-5.44%12 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ