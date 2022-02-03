Mitsubishi : Financial Statements

-3- Average number of shares during each of the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and

Please refer to page 12, "3. Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates."

-3- Changes in accounting estimates : None

-2- Changes in accounting policies other than -1- : None

-1- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC, MC URBAN DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED, MCOP INVESTMENT PTE. LTD., MV2 VIETNAM REAL ESTATE TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY, MV HOLDING ONE MEMBER LIABILITY LIMITED COMPANY and SV REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS JOINT STOCK COMPANY became a consolidated subsidiary during the period.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): Yes New companies: 6

Change from the latest released earnings forecasts: Yes

3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

owners of the Parent to total

period attributable to owners of the Parent.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent per share (basic) and Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent per share (diluted) are calculated based on Profit for the

For the nine months ended

For the nine months ended

%: change from the same period of the previous year

Figures less than one million yen are rounded.

1. Consolidated operating results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this release are based on data currently available to management and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable. The achievement of said forecasts cannot be promised. Actual results may therefore differ materially from these statements for various reasons. For cautionary notes concerning assumptions for earnings forecasts, please refer to "1. (4) Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2022" on page 5.

This earnings release is not subject to independent Auditor's review procedures.

From 17:45 to 18:45 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 (JST)

https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/ja/ir/index.html Time and date of the earnings conference call:

The conference material can be accessed live in Japanese from our website (Investor Relations section) at the following URL:

Mitsubishi Corporation will hold an earnings conference call for the nine

Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates …………………………………12

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………10

1. Qualitative Information

(Profit for the period, as used hereinafter, refers to profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent.)

(1) Results of Operations

Revenues was ¥12,371.1 billion, an increase of ¥3,260.6 billion, or 36% year over year. This was mainly due to rising prices and increased transaction volumes owing to improved market conditions.

Gross profit was ¥1,467.9 billion, an increase of ¥300.5 billion, or 26% year over year, mainly due to improved market conditions in the Australian metallurgical coal business and Salmon farming business, as well as increased sales prices in the Steel business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses remained nearly the same year over year at ¥1,043.9 billion.

Gains on investments increased ¥1.9 billion, or 6% year over year, to ¥31.7 billion, mainly due to improved fund-related earnings, despite impairment losses on the sale of an aircraft leasing company.

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and others remained nearly the same year over year at ¥8.6 billion.

Other income (expense)-net increased ¥17.7 billion, or 184% year over year, to an income amount of ¥27.3 billion, mainly due to fluctuations in evaluation profit on biological assets.

Finance income increased ¥58.3 billion, or 71% year over year, to ¥140.6 billion, mainly due to increased dividend income from resource-related investments.

Finance costs remained nearly the same year over year at ¥34.9 billion.

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method increased ¥246.2 billion, or 342% year over year, to ¥318.2 billion, reflecting impairment losses in the previous year and improved profitability at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation as well as increased equity earnings across a wide range of businesses due to improved market conditions.

As a result, profit before tax increased ¥613.3 billion, or 209% year over year, to ¥906.6 billion.

Accordingly, profit for the period increased ¥475.7 billion, or 281% year over year, to ¥644.8 billion.

