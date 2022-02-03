Mitsubishi : Flash Report

February 3, 2022 Mitsubishi Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Based on IFRS) (Consolidated) 1. Consolidated operating results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (1) Revenues and income Note: Figures less than one million yen are rounded. %: change from the same period of the previous year Profit for the period Revenues Profit before tax Profit for the period attributable to Comprehensive income owners of the Parent For the nine months ended Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % December 31, 2021 12,371,138 35.8 906,560 209.1 710,193 248.6 644,768 281.2 825,909 144.9 December 31, 2020 9,110,536 (20.3) 293,318 (46.9) 203,732 (51.8) 169,146 (54.7) 337,260 12.3 Profit for the period Profit for the period attributable to attributable to owners of the Parent owners of the Parent per share (basic) per share (diluted) For the nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 436.77 435.28 December 31, 2020 114.54 114.27 Note: Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent per share (basic) and Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent per share (diluted) are calculated based on Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent. (2) Financial position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity attributable to Total assets Total equity owners of the Parent to total owners of the Parent assets As of Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % December 31, 2021 20,513,140 7,126,431 6,170,211 30.1 March 31, 2021 18,634,971 6,538,390 5,613,647 30.1 2. Dividends Cash dividend per share (Yen) (Record date) 1Q end 2Q end 3Q end 4Q end Annual Fiscal Year － － ended March 31, 2021 67.00 67.00 134.00 Fiscal Year － 71.00 － ending March 31, 2022 Fiscal Year 71.00 142.00 ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) Note: Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No 3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Note: %: change from the previous year. Profit attributable to Profit attributable to owners of owners of the Parent the Parent per share For the year ending Millions of Yen % Yen March 31, 2022 820,000 375.2 555.46 Note: Change from the latest released earnings forecasts: Yes 4. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): Yes New companies: 6

Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC

MC URBAN DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED MCOP INVESTMENT PTE. LTD.

MV2 VIETNAM REAL ESTATE TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY MV HOLDING ONE MEMBER LIABILITY LIMITED COMPANY

Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC, MC URBAN DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED, MCOP INVESTMENT PTE. LTD., MV2 VIETNAM REAL ESTATE TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY, MV HOLDING ONE MEMBER LIABILITY LIMITED COMPANY and SV REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS JOINT STOCK COMPANY became a consolidated subsidiary during the period. (2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates -1- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None -2- Changes in accounting policies other than -1- : None -3- Changes in accounting estimates : None Please refer to page 12, "3. Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates." (3) Number of shares issued (Common stock) -1- Number of shares issued at quarterly-end (including treasury stock) (December 31, 2021) 1,485,723,351 (March 31, 2021) 1,485,723,351 -2- Number of treasury stock at quarterly-end (December 31, 2021) 9,361,476 (March 31, 2021) 9,618,263 -3- Average number of shares during each of the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and (December 31, 2021) 1,476,231,106 (December 31, 2020) 1,476,760,847 2020

Contents 1. Qualitative Information …………………………………………………………………………2 Results of Operations ……………………………………………………………………………2 Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………3 Cash Flows ……………………………………………………………………………………… 3 Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2022 …………………………………………………….5 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………6 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………6 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income …………………………………………………8 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ………………………………9 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………10 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ……………………………………………11 Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates …………………………………12 Notes Concerning Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………………12 Mitsubishi Corporation will hold an earnings conference call for the nine months ended December 2021, inviting institutional investors and analysts to join. The conference material can be accessed live in Japanese from our website (Investor Relations section) at the following URL: https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/ja/ir/index.htmlTime and date of the earnings conference call: From 17:45 to 18:45 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 (JST) 1

1. Qualitative Information (Profit for the period, as used hereinafter, refers to profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent.) (1) Results of Operations Revenues was ¥12,371.1 billion, an increase of ¥3,260.6 billion, or 36% year over year. This was mainly due to rising prices and increased transaction volumes owing to improved market conditions. Gross profit was ¥1,467.9 billion, an increase of ¥300.5 billion, or 26% year over year, mainly due to improved market conditions in the Australian metallurgical coal business and Salmon farming business, as well as increased sales prices in the Steel business. Selling, general and administrative expenses remained nearly the same year over year at ¥1,043.9 billion. Gains on investments increased ¥1.9 billion, or 6% year over year, to ¥31.7 billion, mainly due to improved fund-related earnings, despite impairment losses on the sale of an aircraft leasing company. Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and others remained nearly the same year over year at ¥8.6 billion. Other income (expense)-net increased ¥17.7 billion, or 184% year over year, to an income amount of ¥27.3 billion, mainly due to fluctuations in evaluation profit on biological assets. Finance income increased ¥58.3 billion, or 71% year over year, to ¥140.6 billion, mainly due to increased dividend income from resource-related investments. Finance costs remained nearly the same year over year at ¥34.9 billion. Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method increased ¥246.2 billion, or 342% year over year, to ¥318.2 billion, reflecting impairment losses in the previous year and improved profitability at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation as well as increased equity earnings across a wide range of businesses due to improved market conditions. As a result, profit before tax increased ¥613.3 billion, or 209% year over year, to ¥906.6 billion. Accordingly, profit for the period increased ¥475.7 billion, or 281% year over year, to ¥644.8 billion. 2