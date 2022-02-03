Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/03 12:28:32 am
3942 JPY   +0.38%
12:39aMITSUBISHI : Flash Report
PU
12:39aMITSUBISHI : Presentation Material
PU
12:39aMITSUBISHI : Supplementary Information (Data Section)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi : Flash Report

02/03/2022 | 12:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Based on IFRS) (Consolidated)

1. Consolidated operating results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021

(1) Revenues and income

Note:

Figures less than one million yen are rounded.

%: change from the same period of the previous year

Profit for the period

Revenues

Profit before tax

Profit for the period

attributable to

Comprehensive income

owners of the Parent

For the nine months ended

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

December 31, 2021

12,371,138

35.8

906,560

209.1

710,193

248.6

644,768

281.2

825,909

144.9

December 31, 2020

9,110,536

(20.3)

293,318

(46.9)

203,732

(51.8)

169,146

(54.7)

337,260

12.3

Profit for the period

Profit for the period

attributable to

attributable to

owners of the Parent

owners of the Parent

per share (basic)

per share (diluted)

For the nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

436.77

435.28

December 31, 2020

114.54

114.27

Note:

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent per share (basic) and Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent per share (diluted) are calculated based on Profit for the

period attributable to owners of the Parent.

(2) Financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the Parent to total

owners of the Parent

assets

As of

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

December 31, 2021

20,513,140

7,126,431

6,170,211

30.1

March 31, 2021

18,634,971

6,538,390

5,613,647

30.1

2. Dividends

Cash dividend per share (Yen)

(Record date)

1Q end

2Q end

3Q end

4Q end

Annual

Fiscal Year

ended March 31, 2021

67.00

67.00

134.00

Fiscal Year

71.00

ending March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year

71.00

142.00

ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

Note:

Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Note:

%: change from the previous year.

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of

owners of the Parent

the Parent per share

For the year ending

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2022

820,000

375.2

555.46

Note:

Change from the latest released earnings forecasts: Yes

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): Yes New companies: 6
    Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC
    MC URBAN DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED MCOP INVESTMENT PTE. LTD.
    MV2 VIETNAM REAL ESTATE TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY MV HOLDING ONE MEMBER LIABILITY LIMITED COMPANY
    SV REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Excluded companies:

Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC, MC URBAN DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED, MCOP INVESTMENT PTE. LTD., MV2 VIETNAM REAL ESTATE TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY, MV HOLDING ONE MEMBER LIABILITY LIMITED COMPANY and SV REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS JOINT STOCK COMPANY became a consolidated subsidiary during the period.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

-1- Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None

-2- Changes in accounting policies other than -1- : None

-3- Changes in accounting estimates : None

Please refer to page 12, "3. Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates."

(3) Number of shares issued (Common stock)

-1- Number of shares issued at quarterly-end (including treasury stock)

(December 31, 2021)

1,485,723,351

(March 31, 2021)

1,485,723,351

-2- Number of treasury stock at quarterly-end

(December 31, 2021)

9,361,476

(March 31, 2021)

9,618,263

-3- Average number of shares during each of the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and

(December 31, 2021)

1,476,231,106

(December 31, 2020)

1,476,760,847

2020

Disclosure Regarding Quarterly Review Procedures

This earnings release is not subject to independent Auditor's review procedures.

Forward-looking Statements

Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this release are based on data currently available to management and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable. The achievement of said forecasts cannot be promised. Actual results may therefore differ materially from these statements for various reasons. For cautionary notes concerning assumptions for earnings forecasts, please refer to "1. (4) Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2022" on page 5.

Contents

1. Qualitative Information …………………………………………………………………………2

  1. Results of Operations ……………………………………………………………………………2
  2. Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………3
  3. Cash Flows ……………………………………………………………………………………… 3
  4. Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2022 …………………………………………………….5

2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………6

  1. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ………………………………………6
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income …………………………………………………8

(3)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ………………………………9

(4)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ……………………………………10

(5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ……………………………………………11

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates …………………………………12
  2. Notes Concerning Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………………12
  • Mitsubishi Corporation will hold an earnings conference call for the nine months ended December 2021, inviting institutional investors and analysts to join.

The conference material can be accessed live in Japanese from our website (Investor Relations section) at the following URL:

https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/ja/ir/index.htmlTime and date of the earnings conference call:

From 17:45 to 18:45 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 (JST)

1

1. Qualitative Information

(Profit for the period, as used hereinafter, refers to profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent.)

(1) Results of Operations

Revenues was ¥12,371.1 billion, an increase of ¥3,260.6 billion, or 36% year over year. This was mainly due to rising prices and increased transaction volumes owing to improved market conditions.

Gross profit was ¥1,467.9 billion, an increase of ¥300.5 billion, or 26% year over year, mainly due to improved market conditions in the Australian metallurgical coal business and Salmon farming business, as well as increased sales prices in the Steel business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses remained nearly the same year over year at ¥1,043.9 billion.

Gains on investments increased ¥1.9 billion, or 6% year over year, to ¥31.7 billion, mainly due to improved fund-related earnings, despite impairment losses on the sale of an aircraft leasing company.

Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and others remained nearly the same year over year at ¥8.6 billion.

Other income (expense)-net increased ¥17.7 billion, or 184% year over year, to an income amount of ¥27.3 billion, mainly due to fluctuations in evaluation profit on biological assets.

Finance income increased ¥58.3 billion, or 71% year over year, to ¥140.6 billion, mainly due to increased dividend income from resource-related investments.

Finance costs remained nearly the same year over year at ¥34.9 billion.

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method increased ¥246.2 billion, or 342% year over year, to ¥318.2 billion, reflecting impairment losses in the previous year and improved profitability at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation as well as increased equity earnings across a wide range of businesses due to improved market conditions.

As a result, profit before tax increased ¥613.3 billion, or 209% year over year, to ¥906.6 billion.

Accordingly, profit for the period increased ¥475.7 billion, or 281% year over year, to ¥644.8 billion.

2

(2) Financial Position

Total assets at December 31, 2021 was ¥20,513.1 billion, an increase of ¥1,878.1 billion, or 10%, from March 31, 2021.

Current assets was ¥8,646.0 billion, an increase of ¥1,543.1 billion, or 22%, from March 31, 2021. This was mainly due to an increase in trade and other receivables attributable to rising prices and increased transaction volumes reflecting recovery in demand.

Non-current assets was ¥11,867.2 billion, an increase of ¥335.1 billion, or 3%, from March 31, 2021. This was mainly due to an increase in investments accounted for using the equity method attributable to new or additional investments and impact of exchange rate fluctuations.

Total liabilities was ¥13,386.7 billion, an increase of ¥1,290.1 billion, or 11%, from March 31, 2021. Current liabilities was ¥6,755.0 billion, an increase of ¥1,384.8 billion, or 26%, from March 31, 2021. This was mainly due to an increase in trade and other payables attributable to rising prices and increased transaction volumes reflecting recovery in demand.

Non-current liabilities was ¥6,631.7 billion, a decrease of ¥94.7 billion, or 1%, from March 31, 2021. This was mainly due to a decrease in bonds and borrowings due to the transfer of long-term borrowings to current portion of bond and borrowings falling into within one year maturity.

Total equity was ¥7,126.4 billion, an increase of ¥588.0 billion, or 9%, from March 31, 2021.

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent was ¥6,170.2 billion, an increase of ¥556.6 billion, or 10%, from March 31, 2021. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings accumulated by profit for the period and exchange differences on translating foreign operations resulting from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar, despite a decrease in retained earnings as a result of the payment of dividends.

Non-controlling interests increased ¥31.5 billion, or 3%, from March 31, 2021, to ¥956.2 billion.

Net interest-bearing liabilities (excluding lease liabilities), which is gross interest-bearing liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents and time deposits, increased ¥5.2 billion, or 0%, from March 31, 2021, to ¥4,183.6 billion.

(3) Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 was ¥1,425.8 billion, an increase of ¥108.0 billion from March 31, 2021.

(Operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥622.4 billion, mainly due to cash flows from operating transactions and dividend income, despite increases in working capital requirements and the payment of income taxes.

(Investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥180.4 billion. The main uses of cash were payments for the purchase of property, plant and equipment, investments and loans to affiliated companies and acquisitions of businesses, which exceeded inflows from the sales of investments in affiliated companies and other investments.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
12:39aMITSUBISHI : Flash Report
PU
12:39aMITSUBISHI : Presentation Material
PU
12:39aMITSUBISHI : Supplementary Information (Data Section)
PU
12:09aMITSUBISHI : Senior Management Changes
PU
02/02MITSUBISHI : Notification of Change in Statuses of MC Subsidiaries (to that of Specified S..
PU
02/02Mitsubishi, Mitsui consider carbon storage project off Australia
AQ
01/31MITSUBISHI : Notice Regarding Revision of Forecast for Non-Consolidated Results for Fiscal..
PU
01/24Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Changes of Directors and Officers for FY2022
AQ
01/21MITSUBISHI : Announces Changes of Directors and Officers for FY2022
PU
01/19EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain as Traders -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 916 B 148 B 16 916 B
Net income 2022 812 B 7 103 M 812 B
Net Debt 2022 4 770 B 41 716 M 4 770 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 5 797 B 50 700 M 5 797 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float -
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 927,00 JPY
Average target price 4 107,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takehiko Kakiuchi President
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director, Head-IT & Corporate
Ken Kobayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION5.59%50 700
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.52%47 500
MITSUI & CO., LTD.4.06%39 788
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED3.88%25 700
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.82%19 232
MARUBENI CORPORATION4.33%17 685