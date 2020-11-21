Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : General Electric, Vietnamese firm ink power plant MOU - GE, U.S. official

11/21/2020 | 02:54pm EST
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co. and a Vietnamese company on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a liquified natural gas power plant, according to GE and a senior Trump administration official.

The signing took place during an event in Hanoi attended by Robert O’Brien, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, who was on a three-day visit to Vietnam, said the official, who requested anonymity in order to discuss the issue.

Under the MOU signed with Vietnam's EVNGenco3, the Massachusetts-based U.S. firm will endeavor to provide its "best-in-class" gas turbine technology, other equipment and services estimated at more than $1 billion over the lifetime of the project to be built near Ho Chi Minh City, GE said in a statement.

GE said the Long Son LNG facility in Ba Ria-Vung Province would provide 3,600-4,500 megawatts of power to the country.

Pacific Corp., Vietnam’s Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 and TTC Group, and Mitsubishi’s Corp.’s local subsidiary, also will participate in the project, GE said.

O’Brien was scheduled to meet government officials and speak to students during his visit. His visit followed what Hanoi said was the humanitarian release in October of an American, Michael Nguyen, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to overthrow the state. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Writing by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

11/21/2020 | 02:54pm EST
Reuters
Financials
Sales 2021 12 630 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2021 222 B 2 142 M 2 142 M
Net Debt 2021 4 161 B 40 054 M 40 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 3 704 B 35 677 M 35 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 766,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 509,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Akira Murakoshi Director, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Personnel
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-13.47%35 677
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.07%39 617
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-5.32%29 805
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION11.52%17 901
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-18.41%15 949
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION-11.53%11 574
