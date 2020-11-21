Mitsubishi : General Electric, Vietnamese firm ink power plant MOU - GE, U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co.
and a Vietnamese company on Saturday signed a memorandum of
understanding to develop a liquified natural gas power plant,
according to GE and a senior Trump administration official.
The signing took place during an event in Hanoi attended by
Robert O’Brien, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security
adviser, who was on a three-day visit to Vietnam, said the
official, who requested anonymity in order to discuss the issue.
Under the MOU signed with Vietnam's EVNGenco3, the
Massachusetts-based U.S. firm will endeavor to provide its
"best-in-class" gas turbine technology, other equipment and
services estimated at more than $1 billion over the lifetime of
the project to be built near Ho Chi Minh City, GE said in a
statement.
GE said the Long Son LNG facility in Ba Ria-Vung Province
would provide 3,600-4,500 megawatts of power to the country.
Pacific Corp., Vietnam’s Power Engineering Consulting Joint
Stock Company 2 and TTC Group, and Mitsubishi’s Corp.’s local
subsidiary, also will participate in the project, GE said.
O’Brien was scheduled to meet government officials and speak
to students during his visit.
His visit followed what Hanoi said was the humanitarian
release in October of an American, Michael Nguyen, who was
sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to overthrow the
state.
