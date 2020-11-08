Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi : Hitachi Rail and Mitsubishi Corporation to Deliver Metro de Panama's Line 3 worth JPY 92.0 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 10:28am EST

Tokyo, October 30, 2020 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), Hitachi Rail STS S.p.A. (Hitachi Rail) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) have signed approximately JPY 92.0 billion contract with HPH Consortium, the prime contractor for Panama Metro Line 3. Line 3 is a 25 km, elevated double-track monorail system, which will include 14 new stations.

Hitachi and Hitachi Rail will provide 28 six-car vehicles (168 cars), the signaling systems, telecommunication systems, power systems, control center, platform screen doors and depot equipment for the monorail while MC will manage the administration of the project.

When it opens in mid 2025, Line 3 of Panama Metro will transform the way people in Panama move, work and live. The monorail will move its passengers through the urban core and fast-growing west side of Panama City with ease before crossing the Panama Canal to tackle the route's many hills and steep grade. With breathtaking panoramic views, this line is expected to serve hundreds of thousands of passengers per year. Approximately 800 local jobs are expected to be created during the development of Line 3.

As traffic congestion in big cities has become a universal problem, there is a growing demand for transportation systems with low environmental impact. Furthermore, urban population is expected to increase throughout the world, and the role of railways as a mode of public transportation is expected to increase. MC, Hitachi and Hitachi Rail will work to support sustainable urban development through its involvement in the railway business.

It has been almost 10 years since MC learned the needs of monorail system in Panama and started promoting application of Japanese railway method. MC, Hitachi and Hitachi Rail, aim to contribute to the further development of Panama through this monorail project.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its offices and subsidiaries in approximately 90 countries and regions worldwide, as well as a global network of around 1,700 group companies. MC has 10 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development. Through these 10 Business Groups, MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe. For more information on MC, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 15:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
10:28aMITSUBISHI : Hitachi Rail and Mitsubishi Corporation to Deliver Metro de Panama'..
PU
11/05MITSUBISHI : Trials of Jointly Developed Compact LNG Filling System to Commence ..
PU
11/05MITSUBISHI : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 2020TSE
PU
11/05Mitsubishi to unveil energy transformation plan toward 2050 by March 2022 - C..
RE
11/02MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/30MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/29MITSUBISHI MOTORS : begins producing Xpander model in Malaysia
AQ
10/27MITSUBISHI : Trials of Jointly Developed Compact LNG Filling System to Commence ..
AQ
10/27MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New T..
AQ
10/26MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Cross-Industry Investment by Seven Enterprises in New T..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 840 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 220 B 2 130 M 2 130 M
Net Debt 2021 4 161 B 40 245 M 40 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 5,61%
Capitalization 3 527 B 34 133 M 34 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 760,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 389,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Akira Murakoshi Director, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Personnel
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-17.60%34 133
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.32%36 976
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-12.33%27 729
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION5.99%16 913
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-25.06%14 718
BUNZL PLC23.54%11 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group