Mitsubishi : MC Enters Capital and Business Alliance with NWC

1. Centralized Management System: A system designed to automate, monitor, log operational data of and otherwise manage the various subsystems used in buildings and other facilities, including transformers, air-conditioners, water supply and drainage equipment. Use of NWC's systems will enable customers to both monitor and manage their main subsystems more efficiently in terms of taking them on- and off-line.

2. Closed Management System: A proprietary system in which all hardware and software components are designed, built, provided and maintained by the same company. Each subsystem is managed independently and is not interchangeable with components manufactured by other companies. Due to their reliance on a single manufacturer and lack of versatility, closed systems are not as cost-effective as open systems, and because they incorporate specialized technologies, customers who install them also need to hire specific technicians to maintain them.

3. Open Management System: An open system combines hardware and software from a variety of different manufacturers and allows for both interchangeability and interoperability. It also enables remote operation via the internet. For security, NWC offers its customers cloud services via a protected private network.

4. Facilities Management: Comprehensive and optimized management of land, buildings, structures and other equipment or property, minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency. FM business includes ownership, lease, use, administration and maintenance of the facilities in question. (Translation of description used by the Japan Facility Management Association)

5. iNBIS (see image): Name of NWC's system.

[Reference]

Press release on MC's capital and business alliance in facilities management, posted March 30, 2020):

Head Office: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoYear of Establishment: 1954President & CEO: Takehiko KakiuchiOperations: Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise with operations spanning ten Business Groups: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development.Head Office: 8-33, Southcore 7F, Chigasaki-chuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama-shi, KanagawaYear of Establishment: 1995President & CEO: Shintaro MagoshiOperations: Development, sales and maintenance of building-automation and energy-management systems and the related hardware and software.