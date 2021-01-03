Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : MC Enters Capital and Business Alliance with NWC

01/03/2021 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. Centralized Management System: A system designed to automate, monitor, log operational data of and otherwise manage the various subsystems used in buildings and other facilities, including transformers, air-conditioners, water supply and drainage equipment. Use of NWC's systems will enable customers to both monitor and manage their main subsystems more efficiently in terms of taking them on- and off-line.

2. Closed Management System: A proprietary system in which all hardware and software components are designed, built, provided and maintained by the same company. Each subsystem is managed independently and is not interchangeable with components manufactured by other companies. Due to their reliance on a single manufacturer and lack of versatility, closed systems are not as cost-effective as open systems, and because they incorporate specialized technologies, customers who install them also need to hire specific technicians to maintain them.

3. Open Management System: An open system combines hardware and software from a variety of different manufacturers and allows for both interchangeability and interoperability. It also enables remote operation via the internet. For security, NWC offers its customers cloud services via a protected private network.

4. Facilities Management: Comprehensive and optimized management of land, buildings, structures and other equipment or property, minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency. FM business includes ownership, lease, use, administration and maintenance of the facilities in question. (Translation of description used by the Japan Facility Management Association)

5. iNBIS (see image): Name of NWC's system.

[Reference]

Press release on MC's capital and business alliance in facilities management, posted March 30, 2020):


Head Office: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Year of Establishment: 1954
President & CEO: Takehiko Kakiuchi
Operations: Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise with operations spanning ten Business Groups: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development.
Head Office: 8-33, Southcore 7F, Chigasaki-chuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
Year of Establishment: 1995
President & CEO: Shintaro Magoshi
Operations: Development, sales and maintenance of building-automation and energy-management systems and the related hardware and software.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 15:31:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
10:32aMITSUBISHI : MC Enters Capital and Business Alliance with NWC
PU
01/02MITSUBISHI : Vietnam Pilot Project Utilizing TradeWaltz® Platform Adopted Under ..
PU
2020MITSUBISHI : MC and ALSOK form Alliance in Long-term Care and Assisted Living fo..
PU
2020MITSUBISHI : Vietnam Pilot Project Utilizing TradeWaltz Platform Adopted Under G..
AQ
2020Chinese autonomous vehicle company WeRide raises $200 million from bus maker ..
RE
2020MITSUBISHI : Ex-Mitsubishi Corp. President Makihara dies at 90
AQ
2020MITSUBISHI : MC Signs Rolling Stock Contracts with Myanma Railways
PU
2020SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES : Enters Capital and Business Alliance with Mitsubishi
MT
2020MITSUBISHI : Japanese trader Mitsubishi wins 69 bil. yen train deal from Myanmar
AQ
2020MITSUBISHI : MC Signs Rolling Stock Contracts with Myanma Railways
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 785 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2021 226 B 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net Debt 2021 4 767 B 46 204 M 46 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 3 750 B 36 339 M 36 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 801,11 JPY
Last Close Price 2 541,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Akira Murakoshi Director, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Personnel
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.00%36 339
ITOCHU CORPORATION0.00%42 727
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.00%30 746
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION27.19%20 935
SUMITOMO CORPORATION0.00%16 533
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION0.00%14 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ