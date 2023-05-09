Mitsubishi : Notice Concerning the Opinion of the Company's Board of Directors on Shareholder ProposalsTSE

Mitsubishi Corporation (the "Company" or "MC") has received a document from ● shareholders stating that the shareholders intend to make proposals at the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2022 (the "Shareholder Proposals" or the "Shareholder Proposal") requesting that the Company add provisions to the Articles of Incorporation which provides that the Company shall (1) adopt and disclose short-term and mid-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, (2) disclose how the company evaluates the consistency of each new material capital expenditure with its net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 commitment.

The Company hereby announces that it resolved in its Board of Directors' meeting held today that it opposes the Shareholder Proposals. Please find the attached file for more detail.