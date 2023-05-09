Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
5150.00 JPY   +2.08%
04:50aMitsubishi : Notice Concerning the Opinion of the Company's Board of Directors on Shareholder ProposalsTSE
PU
05/06Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
RE
05/02Mitsubishi Corporation : Launch of Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund L.P.
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Mitsubishi : Notice Concerning the Opinion of the Company's Board of Directors on Shareholder ProposalsTSE

05/09/2023 | 04:50am EDT
Mitsubishi Corporation (the "Company" or "MC") has received a document from ● shareholders stating that the shareholders intend to make proposals at the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2022 (the "Shareholder Proposals" or the "Shareholder Proposal") requesting that the Company add provisions to the Articles of Incorporation which provides that the Company shall (1) adopt and disclose short-term and mid-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, (2) disclose how the company evaluates the consistency of each new material capital expenditure with its net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 commitment.

The Company hereby announces that it resolved in its Board of Directors' meeting held today that it opposes the Shareholder Proposals. Please find the attached file for more detail.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
