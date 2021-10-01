Mitsubishi : Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)TSE

|
Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)
This is to inform you that the status of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) subsidiary Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC (DDEI) has been changed to that of a specified subsidiary. Details are outlined below.
１．Reason for Change
Due to recent business reorganizations, MC's interest in DDEI increased to a larger-than-10% share on August 3, 2021, thus satisfying the condition for DDEI to be re-designated as a "specified subsidiary" of MC.
２．DDEI Profile
|
(1)
|
Company Name
|
Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Address
|
850 New Burton Road, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19904, U.S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Masanori Kohama
|
|
(3)
|
Representative
|
CEO of Diamond Generating Corporation (DGC), Sole Member of DDEI and
|
|
|
MC subsidiary based in the US.
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Operations
|
Management of entities engaged in distributed solar power generation.
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
365,021,655 USD (as of August 3, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Date of Establishment
|
June 29, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Main Shareholders and
|
Diamond Distributed Energy Management, LLC (DDEM) 100%
|
Investment Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
DDEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDEM, of which MC
|
|
|
|
is the sole owner through its US-based subsidiary DGC.
|
|
Relationship with the
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
There are currently no MC employees seconded to DDEI.
|
Listed Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
MC currently has no business relationship with DDEI.
|
|
|
|
|
３．Outlook
This change in status is not expected to have any impact on MC's business performance.
