Mitsubishi : Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)TSE

Mitsubishi : Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)

10/01/2021 | 07:22am EDT
October 1, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company name

Mitsubishi Corporation

Representative

Takehiko Kakiuchi,President and Chief

Executive Officer

Code Number

8058

Contact

Takuma Okamoto, Press Relations Team

Leader, Corporate Communications

TEL +81-3-3210-2171

Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)

This is to inform you that the status of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) subsidiary Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC (DDEI) has been changed to that of a specified subsidiary. Details are outlined below.

１．Reason for Change

Due to recent business reorganizations, MC's interest in DDEI increased to a larger-than-10% share on August 3, 2021, thus satisfying the condition for DDEI to be re-designated as a "specified subsidiary" of MC.

２．DDEI Profile

(1)

Company Name

Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC

(2)

Address

850 New Burton Road, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19904, U.S.A.

Masanori Kohama

(3)

Representative

CEO of Diamond Generating Corporation (DGC), Sole Member of DDEI and

MC subsidiary based in the US.

(4)

Operations

Management of entities engaged in distributed solar power generation.

(5)

Capital

365,021,655 USD (as of August 3, 2021)

(6)

Date of Establishment

June 29, 2021

(7)

Main Shareholders and

Diamond Distributed Energy Management, LLC (DDEM) 100%

Investment Ratio

Capital

DDEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDEM, of which MC

is the sole owner through its US-based subsidiary DGC.

Relationship with the

(8)

Personnel

There are currently no MC employees seconded to DDEI.

Listed Company

Business

MC currently has no business relationship with DDEI.

３．Outlook

This change in status is not expected to have any impact on MC's business performance.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
