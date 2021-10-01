Mitsubishi : Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)TSE

October 1, 2021 To Whom It May Concern Company name Mitsubishi Corporation Representative Takehiko Kakiuchi,President and Chief Executive Officer Code Number 8058 Contact Takuma Okamoto, Press Relations Team Leader, Corporate Communications TEL +81-3-3210-2171

Notification of Change in Status of MC Subsidiary (to that of Specified Subsidiary)

This is to inform you that the status of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) subsidiary Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC (DDEI) has been changed to that of a specified subsidiary. Details are outlined below.

１．Reason for Change

Due to recent business reorganizations, MC's interest in DDEI increased to a larger-than-10% share on August 3, 2021, thus satisfying the condition for DDEI to be re-designated as a "specified subsidiary" of MC.

２．DDEI Profile

(1) Company Name Diamond Distributed Energy Investments, LLC (2) Address 850 New Burton Road, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19904, U.S.A. Masanori Kohama (3) Representative CEO of Diamond Generating Corporation (DGC), Sole Member of DDEI and MC subsidiary based in the US. (4) Operations Management of entities engaged in distributed solar power generation. (5) Capital 365,021,655 USD (as of August 3, 2021) (6) Date of Establishment June 29, 2021 (7) Main Shareholders and Diamond Distributed Energy Management, LLC (DDEM) 100% Investment Ratio Capital DDEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDEM, of which MC is the sole owner through its US-based subsidiary DGC. Relationship with the (8) Personnel There are currently no MC employees seconded to DDEI. Listed Company Business MC currently has no business relationship with DDEI.

３．Outlook

This change in status is not expected to have any impact on MC's business performance.