Mitsubishi : Presentation Material

This release contains forward-looking statements about Mitsubishi Corporation's future plans, strategies, beliefs and performance that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the company's assumptions and beliefs in light of competitive, financial and economic data currently available and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that, without limitation, relate to world economic conditions, exchange rates and commodity prices.
Accordingly, Mitsubishi Corporation wishes to caution readers that actual results may differ materially from those projected in this release and that Mitsubishi Corporation bears no responsibility for any negative impact caused by the use of this release.
(Notes Regarding These Presentation Materials)
- Consolidated net income in this presentation shows the amount of net income attributable to owners of the Parent, excluding non-controlling interests.
Market-relatedsector includes North American shale gas and E&P in Natural Gas segment, Mineral Resources business except for trading and business incubation in
Mineral Resources segment, and Ships (commercial vessels) in Industrial Infrastructure segment.
Year-over-year fluctuation
Earnings increased 475.7 billion yen year-over-year.
In contrast to the previous period, where the negative impact of COVID-19 had a strong impact on earnings, for the nine months ended December 2021, the business environment improved in a wide range of business areas and resource prices increased, as well.
Many businesses, such as Automotive, Salmon farming and Steel, as well as both the Mineral Resources and Natural Gas segments, took advantage of this opportunity, leading to a strong result with earnings for the first nine months already exceeding the full-year record high.
(Billion Yen)
Mineral Resources:
+180.3
644.8
Earnings forecast for the year and shareholder returns
Forecast further revised upward to a record high of 820.0 billion yen.
Considering resource prices as well as stronger-than-expected progress in the Salmon farming, Automotive and many other businesses, the forecast has been further revised upward by 80.0 billion yen from the forecast released in
November.
7 of the 10 segments forecast record high earnings.*
Additional shareholder returns are being considered and will be decided by the earnings release for the full year ending March 2022.
Additional shareholder returns, including options such as share repurchases, are being considered together with capital and shareholder return policy in the next midterm corporate strategy and will be announced at the release of the financial results for the full year ending March 2022.
