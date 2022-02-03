Mitsubishi : Presentation Material

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 16 916 B 148 B 16 916 B Net income 2022 812 B 7 103 M 812 B Net Debt 2022 4 770 B 41 716 M 4 770 B P/E ratio 2022 6,95x Yield 2022 3,76% Capitalization 5 797 B 50 700 M 5 797 B EV / Sales 2022 0,62x EV / Sales 2023 0,63x Nbr of Employees 77 164 Free-Float - Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 3 927,00 JPY Average target price 4 107,27 JPY Spread / Average Target 4,59% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takehiko Kakiuchi President Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director, Head-IT & Corporate Ken Kobayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 5.59% 50 700 ITOCHU CORPORATION 4.52% 47 500 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 4.06% 39 788 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 3.88% 25 700 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 3.82% 19 232 MARUBENI CORPORATION 4.33% 17 685