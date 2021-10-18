Mitsubishi : Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 14 939 B 131 B 131 B Net income 2022 674 B 5 900 M 5 900 M Net Debt 2022 4 566 B 39 953 M 39 953 M P/E ratio 2022 8,09x Yield 2022 3,89% Capitalization 5 456 B 47 789 M 47 746 M EV / Sales 2022 0,67x EV / Sales 2023 0,64x Nbr of Employees 77 164 Free-Float 95,3% Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 3 696,00 JPY Average target price 3 925,83 JPY Spread / Average Target 6,22% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate Ken Kobayashi Chairman Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 45.45% 47 789 ITOCHU CORPORATION 12.11% 43 231 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 37.18% 36 888 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 243.73% 24 143 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 19.26% 17 828 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -11.23% 17 071