  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mitsubishi : Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
1.GHG Emission Reduction Targets: Halve Emissions by FY2030 (FY2020 baseline) & Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

With the ultimate aim of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, MC has established a new, GHG target for FY2030 and set out concrete reduction measures (targets now include Scope 1/2 emissions for MC's affiliates based on the equity share approach - for details refer to MC Sustainability Website).

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 14 939 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2022 674 B 5 900 M 5 900 M
Net Debt 2022 4 566 B 39 953 M 39 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,09x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 5 456 B 47 789 M 47 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 696,00 JPY
Average target price 3 925,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION45.45%47 789
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.11%43 231
MITSUI & CO., LTD.37.18%36 888
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED243.73%24 143
SUMITOMO CORPORATION19.26%17 828
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-11.23%17 071