Mitsubishi : Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society

1.GHG Emission Reduction Targets: Halve Emissions by FY2030 (FY2020 baseline) & Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
With the ultimate aim of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, MC has established a new, GHG target for FY2030 and set out concrete reduction measures (targets now include Scope 1/2 emissions for MC's affiliates based on the equity share approach - for details refer to MC Sustainability Website).
