Mitsubishi : Supplementary Information (Data Section)
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation
Supplementary Information
for the Nine Months Ended December 2021
(Data Section)
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation
(Forward-Looking Statements)
This release contains forward-looking statements about Mitsubishi Corporation's future plans, strategies, beliefs and performance that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the company's assumptions and beliefs in light of competitive, financial and economic data currently available and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that, without limitation, relate to world economic conditions, exchange rates and commodity prices.
Accordingly, Mitsubishi Corporation wishes to caution readers that actual results may differ materially from those projected in this release and that Mitsubishi Corporation bears no responsibility for any negative impact caused by the use of this release.
(Notes Regarding these Presentation Materials)
Consolidated net income in this presentation shows the amount of net income attributable to owners of the Parent, excluding noncontrolling interests. Equity shows the amount of equity attributable to owners of the Parent, excluding noncontrolling interests, which is a component of total equity.
"FY2020" refers to as "Financial Year 2020", starting from April 2020 and ends in March 2021.
"FY2021" refers to as "Financial Year 2021", starting from April 2021 and ends in March 2022.
1
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation
Contents
Page
1.
Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Balance Sheets
３
2.
Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Income Statements / Cash Flows
４
3.
Major Indicators / Exchange Rates
５
4.
Operating Segment Information
６ - 7
*Balance sheets and Income statements for the nine months ended December 2021 and the year ended March 2021
2
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation
Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Balance Sheets
ASSETS
(Billion yen)
Main items
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Main changes
(*1)
3Q(*2)
Current assets
7,102.9
8,646.0
+ 1,543.1
Cash and cash equivalents
1,317.8
1,425.8
+ 108.0
… Increase due to operating income
Trade and other receivables
3,269.4
4,073.3
+ 803.9
… Increase in prices and transaction volumes due to demand recovery
Other financial assets
209.4
451.0
+ 241.6
… Increase in commodity derivative assets due to market fluctuations
Inventories
1,348.9
1,666.8
+ 317.9
… Increase in prices and transaction volumes due to demand recovery
Assets classified as held for sale
41.0
142.6
+ 101.6
… Increased in assets of offshore wind power generation project
Other current assets
620.9
539.0
- 81.9
… Decrease in prices and transaction volumes in metal lease transactions
Non-current assets
11,532
11,867
+ 335
Investment accounted for using the equity method
3,290.5
3,480.6
+ 190.1
… The impact of exchange rate fluctuations and increase due to new and additional purchases of investements
Total assets
18,635.0
20,513.1
+ 1,878.1
LIABILITIES
(Billion yen)
Main items
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Main changes
(*1)
3Q(*2)
Current liabilities
5,370.2
6,755.0
+ 1,384.8
Bonds and borrowings
1,262.5
1,599.9
+ 337.4 … Increase due to new fund procurement and transferring curent portion of debts from non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,665.1
3,412.4
+ 747.3
… Increase in prices and transaction volumes due to demand recovery
Other financial liabilities
256.7
499.9
+ 243.2
… Increase in commodity derivative liabilities due to market fluctuations
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale
12.8
80.3
+ 67.5
… Increased in liabilities of offshore wind power generation project
Other current liabilities
661.8
585.6
- 76.2
… Decrease in prices and transaction volumes in metal lease transactions
Non-current liabilities
6,726.4
6,631.7
- 94.7
Bonds and borrowings
4,381.8
4,162.1
- 219.7
… Decrease due to transferring curent portion of debts to current liabilities
Other financial liabilities
55.8
144.3
+ 88.5
Increase due to new funding and commodity derivative liabilities
Total liabilities
12,096.6
13,386.7
+ 1,290.1
EQUITY
(Billion yen)
Main items
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Main changes
(*1)
3Q(*2)
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent
5,613.6
6,170.2
+ 556.6
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
379.9
539.2
+ 159.3
… Decrease due to depreciation of the yen to U.S. dollar
Retained earnings
4,422.7
4,886.2
+ 463.5
… Increase due to net income (+644.8), after dividends paid (-203.7)
Total equity
6,538.4
7,126.4
+ 588.0
Total liabilities and equity
18,635.0
20,513.1
+ 1,878.1
(*1) As of fiscal year end
(*2) As of quarter end
3
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Corporation
Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Income Statements / Cash Flows
PROFIT AND LOSS
(Billion yen)
Main items
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
3Q
3Q
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,029.8)
(1,043.9)
- 14.1
Provision for doubtful receivables
(9.0)
(9.7)
- 0.7
Gains (losses) on investments
29.8
31.7
+ 1.9
Gain (loss) on FVTPL
5.1
31.5
+ 26.4
Gain (loss) on affiliated companies
24.7
0.2
- 24.5
(Impairment loss)
(1.3)
(12.8)
- 11.5
(Gain on liquidation)
26.0
13.0
- 13.0
Gains and losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment
3.6
8.3
+ 4.7
Gain on sales
7.8
13.0
+ 5.2
Loss on retirement and disposal
(4.2)
(4.7)
- 0.5
Finance income
82.3
140.6
+ 58.3
Interest received
22.7
18.8
- 3.9
Dividends received
59.6
121.8
+ 62.2
Finance costs (Consists entirely of interest expenses)
(35.2)
(34.9)
+ 0.3
CASH FLOWS
(Billion yen)
Main items
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Main changes
3Q
3Q
Cash flows from operating activities
847.9
622.4
- 225.5
…
Rebound from the decrease in working capital due to fewer transactions on a
Underlying operating cash flows (after payments
year on year basis, caused by COVID-19, etc.
446.9
848.2
+ 401.3
… Increase in net income and dividends received from equity method investments
of lease liabilities)
Rebound from purchase of the HERE Technologies on a year on year basis and
Cash flows from investing activities
(314.9)
(180.4)
+ 134.5
…
increase sales gains in the Aircraft leasing business, etc.
Adjusted free cash flows
132.0
667.8
+ 535.8
Cash flows from financing activities
(315.6)
(350.9)
- 35.3
…
Increase in demand for working capital, while decrease in funding due to higher
operating income
Mainly increase in dividends of mineral resources business and urban
Dividends received from equity method affiliates
124.7
240.8
+ 116.1
… development business
Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capitals whilst including repayments of lease liabilities, which are necessary in the ordinary course of business activities.
4
