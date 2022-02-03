Log in
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/03 12:28:53 am
3940 JPY   +0.33%
Mitsubishi : Supplementary Information (Data Section)

02/03/2022 | 12:39am EST
February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

Supplementary Information

for the Nine Months Ended December 2021

(Data Section)

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

Copyright © 2022 Mitsubishi Corporation

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

(Forward-Looking Statements)

  • This release contains forward-looking statements about Mitsubishi Corporation's future plans, strategies, beliefs and performance that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the company's assumptions and beliefs in light of competitive, financial and economic data currently available and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that, without limitation, relate to world economic conditions, exchange rates and commodity prices.
  • Accordingly, Mitsubishi Corporation wishes to caution readers that actual results may differ materially from those projected in this release and that Mitsubishi Corporation bears no responsibility for any negative impact caused by the use of this release.

(Notes Regarding these Presentation Materials)

  • Consolidated net income in this presentation shows the amount of net income attributable to owners of the Parent, excluding noncontrolling interests. Equity shows the amount of equity attributable to owners of the Parent, excluding noncontrolling interests, which is a component of total equity.
  • "FY2020" refers to as "Financial Year 2020", starting from April 2020 and ends in March 2021.
  • "FY2021" refers to as "Financial Year 2021", starting from April 2021 and ends in March 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Mitsubishi Corporation

1

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

Contents

Page

1.

Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Balance Sheets

2.

Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Income Statements / Cash Flows

3.

Major Indicators / Exchange Rates

4.

Operating Segment Information

- 7

*Balance sheets and Income statements for the nine months ended December 2021 and the year ended March 2021

Copyright © 2022 Mitsubishi Corporation

2

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS

(Billion yen)

Main items

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Main changes

(*1)

3Q(*2)

Current assets

7,102.9

8,646.0

+ 1,543.1

Cash and cash equivalents

1,317.8

1,425.8

+ 108.0

… Increase due to operating income

Trade and other receivables

3,269.4

4,073.3

+ 803.9

… Increase in prices and transaction volumes due to demand recovery

Other financial assets

209.4

451.0

+ 241.6

… Increase in commodity derivative assets due to market fluctuations

Inventories

1,348.9

1,666.8

+ 317.9

… Increase in prices and transaction volumes due to demand recovery

Assets classified as held for sale

41.0

142.6

+ 101.6

… Increased in assets of offshore wind power generation project

Other current assets

620.9

539.0

- 81.9

… Decrease in prices and transaction volumes in metal lease transactions

Non-current assets

11,532

11,867

+ 335

Investment accounted for using the equity method

3,290.5

3,480.6

+ 190.1

The impact of exchange rate fluctuations and increase due to new and additional purchases of investements

Total assets

18,635.0

20,513.1

+ 1,878.1

LIABILITIES

(Billion yen)

Main items

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Main changes

(*1)

3Q(*2)

Current liabilities

5,370.2

6,755.0

+ 1,384.8

Bonds and borrowings

1,262.5

1,599.9

+ 337.4 … Increase due to new fund procurement and transferring curent portion of debts from non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,665.1

3,412.4

+ 747.3

… Increase in prices and transaction volumes due to demand recovery

Other financial liabilities

256.7

499.9

+ 243.2

… Increase in commodity derivative liabilities due to market fluctuations

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale

12.8

80.3

+ 67.5

… Increased in liabilities of offshore wind power generation project

Other current liabilities

661.8

585.6

- 76.2

… Decrease in prices and transaction volumes in metal lease transactions

Non-current liabilities

6,726.4

6,631.7

- 94.7

Bonds and borrowings

4,381.8

4,162.1

- 219.7

… Decrease due to transferring curent portion of debts to current liabilities

Other financial liabilities

55.8

144.3

+ 88.5

Increase due to new funding and commodity derivative liabilities

Total liabilities

12,096.6

13,386.7

+ 1,290.1

EQUITY

(Billion yen)

Main items

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Main changes

(*1)

3Q(*2)

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent

5,613.6

6,170.2

+ 556.6

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

379.9

539.2

+ 159.3

… Decrease due to depreciation of the yen to U.S. dollar

Retained earnings

4,422.7

4,886.2

+ 463.5

… Increase due to net income (+644.8), after dividends paid (-203.7)

Total equity

6,538.4

7,126.4

+ 588.0

Total liabilities and equity

18,635.0

20,513.1

+ 1,878.1

(*1) As of fiscal year end

(*2) As of quarter end

Copyright © 2022 Mitsubishi Corporation

3

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Corporation

Supplementary Information for the Consolidated Income Statements / Cash Flows

PROFIT AND LOSS

(Billion yen)

Main items

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

3Q

3Q

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,029.8)

(1,043.9)

- 14.1

Provision for doubtful receivables

(9.0)

(9.7)

- 0.7

Gains (losses) on investments

29.8

31.7

+ 1.9

Gain (loss) on FVTPL

5.1

31.5

+ 26.4

Gain (loss) on affiliated companies

24.7

0.2

- 24.5

(Impairment loss)

(1.3)

(12.8)

- 11.5

(Gain on liquidation)

26.0

13.0

- 13.0

Gains and losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment

3.6

8.3

+ 4.7

Gain on sales

7.8

13.0

+ 5.2

Loss on retirement and disposal

(4.2)

(4.7)

- 0.5

Finance income

82.3

140.6

+ 58.3

Interest received

22.7

18.8

- 3.9

Dividends received

59.6

121.8

+ 62.2

Finance costs (Consists entirely of interest expenses)

(35.2)

(34.9)

+ 0.3

CASH FLOWS

(Billion yen)

Main items

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Main changes

3Q

3Q

Cash flows from operating activities

847.9

622.4

- 225.5

Rebound from the decrease in working capital due to fewer transactions on a

Underlying operating cash flows (after payments

year on year basis, caused by COVID-19, etc.

446.9

848.2

+ 401.3

… Increase in net income and dividends received from equity method investments

of lease liabilities)

Rebound from purchase of the HERE Technologies on a year on year basis and

Cash flows from investing activities

(314.9)

(180.4)

+ 134.5

increase sales gains in the Aircraft leasing business, etc.

Adjusted free cash flows

132.0

667.8

+ 535.8

Cash flows from financing activities

(315.6)

(350.9)

- 35.3

Increase in demand for working capital, while decrease in funding due to higher

operating income

Mainly increase in dividends of mineral resources business and urban

Dividends received from equity method affiliates

124.7

240.8

+ 116.1

development business

  1. Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capitals whilst including repayments of lease liabilities, which are necessary in the ordinary course of business activities.

Copyright © 2022 Mitsubishi Corporation

4

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
