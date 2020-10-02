Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Corporation    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/02
2503.5 JPY   -0.36%
11:15a
PU
09/30MITSUBISHI : MC Commences Feasibility Study on Biometric Authentication Platform in Turkey
AQ
09/30Japanese shares slump after tumultuous Trump-Biden debate
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi : Use of CO2 in Concrete / Partnership with Blue Planet Systems Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it will be providing financing to Blue Planet Systems Corporation (Blue Planet), a company based in California that has developed technologies to produce CO2-sequestered aggregates1. MC has also entered into a partnership with Blue Planet to help commercialize the technologies.

[Blue Planet's Technologies]

Since its founding in 2012, Blue Planet has worked to develop and commercialize a scalable solution for climate change mitigation that is both economically and technically sustainable. One of Blue Planet's cutting-edge technologies captures CO2emissions from power plants and other facilities to create CO2-sequesterd aggregates. Another makes effective use of industrial waste, including demolished and unused returned concrete to produce upcycled aggregates. These technologies have already been used in the construction of an interim boarding area at San Francisco International Airport. MC and Blue Planet will be conducting a feasibility project on possible applications in Silicon Valley until fiscal year 2021, after which the partners plan on making the technologies commercially available.

[MC's Vision]

Global CO2emissions continue to rise each year, and in 2018 they reached over 33 billion metric tons, nearly 20% of which were produced by industry2. The largest emitters were the energy and shipping sectors, followed by the industry sector including the cement industry. In order to meet the targets set forth by the Paris Agreement, businesses worldwide must promote greater use of not only renewables and low-carbon fossil fuels, but also carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. The sheer size of the global concrete market means that widespread use of technologies capable of sequestering CO2in concrete could reduce the amount of CO2in our atmosphere by billions of tons.

CCUS technologies are an opportunity for MC to leverage the breadth of its business portfolio. This commercialization initiative with Blue Planet joins other efforts by MC to help realize both low-carbon societies and its three-value mission3. Similar ventures in recent months include the 'Technology Development for Para-xylene Production from CO2' project announced on July 14, and the 'R&D on Use of CO2in Concrete' project announced on August 5.

1. Aggregates are inert granular materials such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone. They comprise as much as 80% of a typical concrete mix.

2. Source: IEA

3. Simultaneous creation of economic, societal and environmental value

[Blue Planet's Technology Process Flow]

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 15:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
11:15a
PU
09/30MITSUBISHI : MC Commences Feasibility Study on Biometric Authentication Platform..
AQ
09/30Japanese shares slump after tumultuous Trump-Biden debate
RE
09/29MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25Japan retail property sector leads market as lockdowns ease
RE
09/25Japan retail property sector leads market as lockdowns ease
RE
09/24Mitsubishi UFJ Lease to buy Hitachi Capital in deal worth $2.8 bln
RE
09/23MITSUBISHI : and Surbana Jurong joint venture to form partnership with SinarMas ..
PU
09/23MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Use of CO2 in Concrete / Partnership with Blue Planet S..
AQ
09/15Israel's REE Automotive working on more collaborations following Mahindra EV ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 603 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2021 220 B 2 089 M 2 089 M
Net Debt 2021 4 636 B 44 062 M 44 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 3 694 B 34 998 M 35 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 665,56 JPY
Last Close Price 2 503,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Akira Murakoshi Director, Chief Digital Officer & Head-Personnel
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-13.67%35 124
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.94%37 849
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-7.35%28 750
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-22.51%14 898
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-3.23%14 877
BUNZL PLC21.36%10 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group