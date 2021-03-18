Mitsubishi : to buy 30% stake in Australia's Aurukun bauxite project

The deal marks Mitsubishi's first investment in the mining of bauxite, a raw material of aluminium, the trading company said in a statement.

The project is an undeveloped bauxite mine in Queensland, with Glencore assessing the feasibility of developing the mine.

Mitsubishi aims to reach a final investment decision on mine development during 2022, utilising its expertise in the mining business in Australia and working with Glencore to conclude the feasibility studies.

