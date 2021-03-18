Log in
Mitsubishi : to buy 30% stake in Australia's Aurukun bauxite project

03/18/2021
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a 30% stake in the Aurukun bauxite project in Australia from mining giant Glencore Plc for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks Mitsubishi's first investment in the mining of bauxite, a raw material of aluminium, the trading company said in a statement.

The project is an undeveloped bauxite mine in Queensland, with Glencore assessing the feasibility of developing the mine.

Mitsubishi aims to reach a final investment decision on mine development during 2022, utilising its expertise in the mining business in Australia and working with Glencore to conclude the feasibility studies.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
