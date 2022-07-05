Log in
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58 2022-07-05 pm EDT
3772.00 JPY   -5.23%
Mitsui, Mitsubishi shares slide after Medvedev threat on gas, oil supplies

07/05/2022 | 10:38pm EDT
TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese trading firms Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp tumbled on Wednesday after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev made comments threatening the loss of oil and gas supply to Japan.

Mitsui shares had lost 5.7% while Mitsubishi shares were down 5.4% by the midday break.

Japan "would have neither oil nor gas from Russia, as well as no participation in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on social media on Tuesday.

His remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the weekend that the Group of Seven (G7) countries had agreed to capping the price of Russian oil at around half its current level.

G7 leaders last week agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price in an effort to reduce Moscow's revenues and deplete its war chest, but had not mentioned a specific figure for the cap.

Russia announced on Friday a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in the country's far east, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors.

The Sakhalin-2 project is one of the world's largest LNG projects and about 60% of the LNG it supplies under long-term contracts is shipped to Japan. Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold stakes of 12.5% and 10% in the project respectively.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 103.91 Delayed Quote.46.07%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -5.20% 3771 Delayed Quote.8.76%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -6.02% 2756.5 Delayed Quote.7.33%
SHELL PLC -8.67% 2012 Delayed Quote.24.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.21% 62.5 Delayed Quote.-24.94%
WTI -1.47% 100.055 Delayed Quote.43.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 16 672 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2022 890 B 6 559 M 6 559 M
Net Debt 2022 4 915 B 36 200 M 36 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,60x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 5 850 B 43 087 M 43 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Nakanishi President & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiko Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Akitaka Saiki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.76%43 022
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.16%40 829
MITSUI & CO., LTD.7.33%34 140
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED31.42%32 649
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.61%17 327
MARUBENI CORPORATION9.33%15 465