Mitsui, Mitsubishi shares slide after Medvedev threat on gas, oil supplies

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese trading firms
Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp tumbled on
Wednesday after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev made
comments threatening the loss of oil and gas supply to Japan.
Mitsui shares had lost 5.7% while Mitsubishi shares were
down 5.4% by the midday break.
Japan "would have neither oil nor gas from Russia, as well
as no participation in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project," Medvedev,
now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on
social media on Tuesday.
His remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
said at the weekend that the Group of Seven (G7) countries had
agreed to capping the price of Russian oil at around half its
current level.
G7 leaders last week agreed to explore imposing a ban on
transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain
price in an effort to reduce Moscow's revenues and deplete its
war chest, but had not mentioned a specific figure for the cap.
Russia announced on Friday a decree that seizes full control
of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in the country's far east,
a move that could force out Shell and Japanese
investors.
The Sakhalin-2 project is one of the world's largest LNG
projects and about 60% of the LNG it supplies under long-term
contracts is shipped to Japan. Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold stakes
of 12.5% and 10% in the project respectively.
