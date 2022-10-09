Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
4206.00 JPY    0.00%
10/09Peru won't cancel Quellaveco copper mine permits, says prime minister
RE
10/09Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua
RE
10/07PepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peru won't cancel Quellaveco copper mine permits, says prime minister

10/09/2022 | 10:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Peru will maintain licenses for the Quellaveco copper mine owned by Anglo American and Mitsubishi Corp companies, Prime Minister Anibal Torres said on Sunday on social media.

The remarks come two days after global miner Anglo American expressed concern that the Peruvian government might be reconsidering the company's license to use water for its copper mine in southern Peru.

"The government has not talked about canceling Quellaveco's licenses," Torres said, adding that private investment in Peru is fully guaranteed, as long as it meets contractual obligations and respects the country's environmental and labor standards.

Previously, the Peruvian Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation said it was evaluating the use of 22 million cubic meters of water from two rivers near Quellaveco, due to comments submitted by agricultural producers.

Anglo American maintains that its activities will not affect water availability in the area and that the authorities granted the water license in a legal and transparent manner.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper, but the sector has struggled, particularly with an increase in protests by impoverished indigenous communities against mining companies in the past year.

Mining is vital for the economy of the South American country, responsible for 60% of all national exports. In late September, the government proposed a "new approach" to close social gaps and avoid conflicts in the sector.

The Quellaveco mine, which has received $5.5 billion in investment, began pilot production of copper concentrate last July, and is owned by Anglo American and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, holding 60% and 40% of capital, respectively.

Anglo American estimates that the Quellaveco project, located in the southern region of Moquegua, will have a production of 300,000 tons per year in its first 10 years, a figure that could be affected or postponed if it runs into trouble with government licenses. (Reporting by Aida Peláez-Fernández; Translation by Jackie Botts; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.23% 2774 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.00% 4206 Delayed Quote.15.17%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.23% 5053.3 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
10/09Peru won't cancel Quellaveco copper mine permits, says prime minister
RE
10/09Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua
RE
10/07PepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
10/07Petronas pipeline leak hit part of Malaysia's LNG exports -sources
RE
10/06Malaysia LNG declares force majeure on supply to customers -Mitsubishi
RE
10/06Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to Malaysia LNG -Mitsubishi
RE
10/05Mitsui OSK signs charter deal with new Russian operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project
RE
10/05Nikkei ends above key 27,000 level for first time in two weeks
RE
10/04Japanese shares breach key level on retail boost
RE
10/04Japan companies to study making ammonia in Alaska for greener energy
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 20 001 B 138 B 138 B
Net income 2023 1 076 B 7 408 M 7 408 M
Net Debt 2023 4 235 B 29 165 M 29 165 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,69x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 6 141 B 42 292 M 42 292 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 206,00 JPY
Average target price 5 351,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Nakanishi President & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiko Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Akitaka Saiki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION15.17%42 292
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED91.83%45 239
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.44%38 959
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.47%35 465
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.97%16 394
MARUBENI CORPORATION21.88%16 118