Peru won't cancel Quellaveco copper mine permits, says prime minister

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Peru will maintain
licenses for the Quellaveco copper mine owned by Anglo American
and Mitsubishi Corp companies, Prime Minister
Anibal Torres said on Sunday on social media.
The remarks come two days after global miner Anglo American
expressed concern that the Peruvian government might be
reconsidering the company's license to use water for its copper
mine in southern Peru.
"The government has not talked about canceling Quellaveco's
licenses," Torres said, adding that private investment in Peru
is fully guaranteed, as long as it meets contractual obligations
and respects the country's environmental and labor standards.
Previously, the Peruvian Ministry of Agrarian Development
and Irrigation said it was evaluating the use of 22 million
cubic meters of water from two rivers near Quellaveco, due to
comments submitted by agricultural producers.
Anglo American maintains that its activities will not affect
water availability in the area and that the authorities granted
the water license in a legal and transparent manner.
Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper, but
the sector has struggled, particularly with an increase in
protests by impoverished indigenous communities against mining
companies in the past year.
Mining is vital for the economy of the South American
country, responsible for 60% of all national exports. In late
September, the government proposed a "new approach" to close
social gaps and avoid conflicts in the sector.
The Quellaveco mine, which has received $5.5 billion in
investment, began pilot production of copper concentrate last
July, and is owned by Anglo American and Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp, holding 60% and 40% of capital, respectively.
Anglo American estimates that the Quellaveco project,
located in the southern region of Moquegua, will have a
production of 300,000 tons per year in its first 10 years, a
figure that could be affected or postponed if it runs into
trouble with government licenses.
