Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shikoku Electric buys 15% stake in coal power plant project in Vietnam

12/24/2021 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it had invested more than 10 billion yen ($87 million) to buy a 15% stake in the Vung Ang 2 coal-fired power plant project in Vietnam, despite the global trend to move away from coal.

The Japanese utility has paid between 10 billion and 20 billion yen to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp to buy the stake, a company spokesperson said.

The plant in the central province of Ha Tinh has been a focus of global calls to phase out fossil fuels to help reduce greenhouse emissions.

"We understand there are various opinions about the project, but we have decided to join it as the 1.2 gigawatts (GW) project is expected to contribute to the stable supply of electricity and economic development in Vietnam," the Shikoku Electric spokesperson said.

The move is part of Shikoku Electric's efforts to expand overseas operations to boost growth. It aims to support the operation of the plant with the know-how derived from its domestic power business, the company said.

After the deal, Mitsubishi holds a 25% stake in the project while another Japanese utility, Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc, owns a 20% stake.

($1 = 114.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 1.25% 3645 End-of-day quote.43.45%
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 0.25% 807 End-of-day quote.20.09%
THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. -0.43% 937 End-of-day quote.-22.50%
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
06:21aShikoku Electric buys 15% stake in coal power plant project in Vietnam
RE
12:28aNissin Foods to Acquire Further 30% Stake in Beverage, Food Distributor for $1.8 Millio..
MT
12/17Mitsubishi Announces Executive Changes
CI
12/17Mitsubishi Announces Executive Changes
CI
12/17Mitsubishi Corp names power business boss Nakanishi as CEO
RE
12/17Mitsubishi Corp names power business boss Nakanishi as CEO
RE
12/17Japan Stocks Plunge on Bank of Japan Decision; Hitachi JV Lands $2.6 Billion Contract f..
MT
12/17MITSUBISHI : （2021 Dec）Corporate Governance Report
PU
12/17MITSUBISHI : Corporate Governance Report
PU
12/16Mitsubishi Names New Chairman and CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 102 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2022 802 B 7 009 M 7 009 M
Net Debt 2022 4 732 B 41 359 M 41 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,55x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 5 381 B 47 053 M 47 031 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 645,00 JPY
Average target price 4 034,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takehiko Kakiuchi President & Representative Director
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director & Head-Corporate
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION43.45%47 053
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.79%45 729
MITSUI & CO., LTD.43.40%38 335
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED249.93%24 555
SUMITOMO CORPORATION22.78%18 323
MARUBENI CORPORATION60.69%16 748