  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:03:42 2023-06-02 am EDT
1905.50 JPY   +3.08%
06/01ICONICS, Inc. to Wholly Acquire ICONICS UK, Ltd.
BU
05/31Mitsubishi Electric Develops SBD-embedded SiC-MOSFET with New Structure for Power Modules
BU
05/30Demand-response Demonstration Experiment with Heat Pumps Begins under EU "REACT" Project
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICONICS, Inc. to Wholly Acquire ICONICS UK, Ltd.

06/01/2023 | 10:11pm EDT
Aiming to leverage robust software development for Circular Digital-Engineering business in FA field

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary ICONICS, Inc. has formally agreed to wholly acquire ICONICS UK, Ltd., which sells supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software and develops related cloud applications.

Mitsubishi Electric wholly acquired ICONICS, Inc. in 2019 to strengthen its global software-development capabilities. ICONICS UK, the distributor of ICONICS products in the UK, has its own cloud application development and SaaS business.

Mitsubishi Electric and ICONICS plan to leverage ICONICS UK's technology and know-how to establish a Circular Digital-Engineering business model for factory-automation solutions that optimize factory equipment and systems. ICONICS UK's user-experience (UX), cloud-related technical assets, and engineers will support the development of integrated solutions that collect on-site production data and then reproduce, analyze and apply the data in digital space. Benefits include improved productivity and quality as well as reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 959 B 35 710 M 35 710 M
Net income 2023 220 B 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net cash 2023 277 B 1 995 M 1 995 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 3 903 B 28 107 M 28 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 149 655
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 848,50 JPY
Average target price 1 868,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mitoji Yabunaka Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION38.49%27 490
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.38%702 018
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.59%127 497
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY57.31%110 562
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.71%66 473
HITACHI, LTD.20.25%53 992
