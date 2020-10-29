Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half and Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 0 10/29/2020 | 12:25am EDT Send by mail :

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION 7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3381 Investor Relations Inquiries Media Contacts Investor Relations Group, Corporate Finance Division Public Relations Division Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Cad.Irg@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/ Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half and Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 TOKYO, October 29, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the first half and second quarter, ended September 30, 2020, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (fiscal 2021). Consolidated Half-year Results (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020) Revenue: 1,902.0 billion yen (13% decrease from the same period last year) Operating profit: 61.3 billion yen (46% decrease from the same period last year) Profit before income taxes: 75.6 billion yen (39% decrease from the same period last year) Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders: 48.2 billion yen (47% decrease from the same period last year) The economy in the first half of fiscal 2021, from April through September 2020, generally saw a severe business environment without an economic recovery in Japan, the U.S. and Europe due to the continuing impact of the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), although it is under way owing to the restart of the economy. Meanwhile, China experienced a gradual recovery mainly owing to an increase in capital expenditures for fixed assets, particularly in public investment, as an effect of political measures. Revenue Revenue in the first half decreased by 280.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,902.0 billion yen as a result of decreased revenue in all segments. Energy and Electric Systems segment saw a decrease in the building systems business in Japan and Asia due to the impact of COVID-19 causing global stagnation of urban development and construction, while the social infrastructure systems business increased particularly in the transportations systems and the power systems businesses in Japan. Industrial Automation Systems segment saw a significant decrease of the automotive equipment business due to decreased demand for new cars in all regions except for China. The factory automation systems business also decreased due to stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan. Home Appliances segment saw a decrease in air conditioners due to limited economic activities outside Japan and restrained capital expenditures worldwide. Operating Profit Operating profit decreased by 52.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 61.3 billion yen due mainly to decreased profits in Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments, while profits increased in Energy and Electric Systems, Electronic Devices and Information and Communication Systems segments. Operating profit ratio decreased by 2.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.2%. The cost ratio increased by 1.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to lowered operation caused by decreased revenue of Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 50.3 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to reduced cost, but selling, general and administrative expenses to revenue 1/23 ratio increased by 0.8%. Other profit (loss) decreased by 0.2 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year, while other profit (loss) to revenue ratio remained substantially unchanged from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Profit before income taxes Profit before income taxes decreased by 48.3 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 75.6 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in operating profit despite an improvement in non-operating expenses owing to decreased loss on foreign exchange. Profit before income taxes to revenue ratio was 4.0%. Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 43.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.2 billion yen due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes. Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders to revenue ratio was 2.5%. Consolidated Financial Results by Business Segment (First Half, Fiscal 2021) Energy and Electric Systems Revenue: 564.7 billion yen (5% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 592.1 billion yen) Operating profit: 26.2 billion yen (5.8 billion yen increase from the same period last year which recorded 20.4 billion yen) The market of the social infrastructure systems business saw a decrease in demand relating to power generation worldwide and the reconsideration of the capital expenditure plans by railway companies in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while investment in public utilities for preventing and reducing disaster risks remained buoyant in Japan. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in the transportation systems and the power systems businesses in Japan, while revenue increased due mainly to progress in orders already received for projects in the transportation systems and the power systems businesses in Japan. The market of the building systems business saw decreased demand in new installations and renewals of elevators and escalators worldwide due to global stagnation and delay in urban development and construction caused by the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in Japan and Asia. As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 564.7 billion yen. Operating profit increased by 5.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 26.2 billion yen due mainly to a shift in project portfolios and cost improvement. Industrial Automation Systems Revenue: 548.6 billion yen (20% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 686.2 billion yen) Operating profit: 1.7 billion yen (39.5 billion yen decrease from the same period last year which recorded 41.2 billion yen) The market of the factory automation systems business saw continuing stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while demand relating to 5G and semiconductor increased and there was demand relating to increased mask production outside Japan. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year. The market of the automotive equipment business saw a decrease in demand for new cars in all regions except for China due to the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in electrical components despite an increase in electric-vehicle related equipment such as motors and inverters. As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 20% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 548.6 billion yen due mainly to a decrease in the automotive equipment business. Operating profit decreased by 39.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1.7 billion yen due primarily to decreased revenue. 2/23 Information and Communication Systems Revenue: 165.5 billion yen (17% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 199.0 billion yen) Operating profit: 4.8 billion yen (0.1 billion yen increase from the same period last year which recorded 4.7 billion yen) The market of the information systems and service business saw delays and cancellations of system development projects, particularly in the manufacturing industry, due to the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decrease in the system integrations business. The electronic systems business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in large-scale project for the defense systems business. As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 17% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 165.5 billion yen. Operating profit increased by 0.1 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to a 4.8 billion yen due mainly to a shift in project portfolios. Electronic Devices Revenue: 100.5 billion yen (2% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 103.1 billion yen) Operating profit: 5.8 billion yen (4.7 billion yen increase from the same period last year which recorded 1.0 billion yen) The market of the electronic devices business saw a slowdown in demand for power modules used in automotive and industrial applications, while demand for high frequency and optical devices relating to next- generation data centers remained buoyant. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in power and TFT-LCD modules, despite an increase in high frequency and optical devices, particularly in optical communication devices. Revenue also decreased by 2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 100.5 billion yen. Operating profit increased by 4.7 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.8 billion yen due mainly to a shift in product mix and cost improvement. Home Appliances Revenue: 503.7 billion yen (13% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 581.7 billion yen) Operating profit: 35.5 billion yen (17.6 billion yen decrease from the same period last year which recorded 53.2 billion yen) The market of the home appliances business saw a decrease in demand for air conditioners globally due primarily to the impact of COVID-19 causing lockdowns and considerable limitation of economic activities outside Japan and restrained capital expenditure worldwide. Meanwhile, there was some demand for consumer electronics during stay-at-home period. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in revenue by 13% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 503.7 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in air conditioners. Operating profit decreased by 17.6 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 35.5 billion yen due mainly to decreased revenue. Others Revenue: 272.4 billion yen (14% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 316.2 billion yen) Operating profit: 1.9 billion yen (7.5 billion yen decrease from the same period last year which recorded 9.5 billion yen) Revenue decreased by 14% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 272.4 billion yen due primarily to decreases in procurements and logistics for the Mitsubishi Electric Group at affiliated companies. Operating profit decreased by 7.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1.9 billion yen due mainly to decreased revenue. 3/23 2. Consolidated Second-quarter Results (July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020) Revenue: 1,043.8 billion yen (8% decrease from the same period last year) Operating profit: 41.1 billion yen (31% decrease from the same period last year) Profit before income taxes: 48.5 billion yen (24% decrease from the same period last year) Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders: 30.3 billion yen (37% decrease from the same period last year) Revenue Revenue in the second quarter decreased by 87.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,043.8 billion yen as a result of decreased revenue in all segments. Energy and Electric Systems segment saw a decrease in the building systems business in Japan and Asia due to the continuing impact of COVID-19, while the social infrastructure systems business increased particularly in the transportations systems, the power systems and the public utility systems businesses in Japan. Industrial Automation Systems segment saw a decrease of the automotive equipment business due to decreased demand for new cars, although the number increased compared to the first quarter. The factory automation systems business also decreased due to continuing stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan. Home Appliances segment saw a decrease in air conditioners as demand for industrial air conditioners continued to decrease due to limited economic activities outside Japan and restrained capital expenditures worldwide, while demand for residential air conditioners increased compared to the first quarter. Operating Profit Operating profit decreased by 18.1 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 41.1 billion yen due mainly to decreased profit in Industrial Automation Systems and Energy and Electric Systems segments, while profit increased in Electronic Devices and Information and Communication Systems segments. Operating profit ratio decreased by 1.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.9%. The cost ratio increased by 1.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to lowered operation caused by decreased revenue of Industrial Automation Systems segment. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 22.6 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to reduced cost, and selling, general and administrative expenses to revenue ratio improved by 0.3%. Other profit (loss) deteriorated by 1.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year, while other profit (loss) to revenue ratio deteriorated by 0.2%. Profit before income taxes Profit before income taxes decreased by 15.7 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.5 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in operating profit despite an improvement in non-operating expenses owing to decreased loss on foreign exchange. Profit before income taxes to revenue ratio was 4.7%. Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 18.1 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 30.3 billion yen due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes. Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders to revenue ratio was 2.9%. 4/23 Consolidated Financial Results by Business Segment (Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021) Energy and Electric Systems Revenue: 298.9 billion yen (5% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 316.2 billion yen) Operating profit: 7.6 billion yen (3.6 billion yen decrease from the same period last year which recorded 11.2 billion yen) The market of the social infrastructure systems business saw a decrease in demand relating to power generation worldwide and the reconsideration of the capital expenditure plans by railway companies in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while investment in public utilities for preventing and reducing disaster risks remained buoyant in Japan. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in the transportation systems and the power systems businesses in Japan, while revenue increased due mainly to progress in orders already received for projects in the transportation systems, the power systems and the public utility systems businesses in Japan. The market of the building systems business saw decreased demand in new installations and renewals of elevators and escalators worldwide due to global stagnation and delay in urban development and construction caused by the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in Japan and Asia. As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 298.9 billion yen. Operating profit increased by 3.6 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 7.6 billion yen mainly due to a decrease in revenue. Industrial Automation Systems Revenue: 312.3 billion yen (12% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 353.9 billion yen) Operating profit: 5.1 billion yen (14.9 billion yen decrease from the same period last year which recorded 20.0 billion yen) The market of the factory automation systems business saw continuing stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while demand relating to 5G and semiconductor increased. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year. The market of the automotive equipment business saw a decrease in demand for new cars worldwide compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the impact of COVID-19, while the number increased in China compared to the period and worldwide compared to the first quarter. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in electrical components despite an increase in electric-vehicle related equipment such as motors and inverters. As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 12% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 312.3 billion yen due mainly to a decrease in the automotive equipment business. Operating profit decreased by 14.9 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.1 billion yen due primarily to decreased revenue. Information and Communication Systems Revenue: 102.2 billion yen (9% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 112.6 billion yen) Operating profit: 5.4 billion yen (2.0 billion yen increase from the same period last year which recorded 3.3 billion yen) The market of the information systems and service business saw delays and cancellations of system development projects, particularly in the manufacturing industry, due to the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decrease in the system integrations business. The electronic systems business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in large-scale projects for the defense systems business, but an increase in revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to an increase in large-scale projects for 5/23 the space systems business. As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 102.2 billion yen. Operating profit increased by 2.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to a 5.4 billion yen due mainly to shift in project portfolios. Electronic Devices Revenue: 50.8 billion yen (3% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 52.1 billion yen) Operating profit: 2.7 billion yen (2.2 billion yen increase from the same period last year which recorded 0.4 billion yen) The market of the electronic devices business saw a slowdown in demand for power modules used in industrial applications, while demand for high frequency and optical devices relating to next-generation data centers remained buoyant. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in power modules used in industrial applications and TFT-LCD modules, despite an increase in high frequency and optical devices, particularly in optical communication devices. Revenue also decreased by 3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 50.8 billion yen. Operating profit increased by 2.2 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.7 billion yen due mainly to a shift in product mix and cost improvement. Home Appliances Revenue: 266.3 billion yen (7% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 285.7 billion yen) Operating profit: 22.0 billion yen (Unchanged from the same period last year which recorded 22.0 billion yen) The market of the home appliances business saw a decrease in demand for industrial air conditioners due primarily to the impact of COVID-19 causing restrained capital expenditure worldwide, while demand for residential air conditioners increased compared to the first quarter. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in revenue by 7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 266.3 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in air conditioners. Operating profit was unchanged from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to cost improvement despite a decrease in revenue. Others Revenue: 147.0 billion yen (12% decrease from the same period last year which recorded 166.7 billion yen) Operating profit: 3.3 billion yen (4.0 billion yen decrease from the same period last year which recorded 7.3 billion yen) Revenue decreased by 12% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 147.0 billion yen due primarily to decreases in procurements and logistics for the Mitsubishi Electric Group at affiliated companies. Operating profit decreased by 4.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.3 billion yen due mainly to decreased revenue. Financial Standing An analysis on the status of assets, liabilities and equity on a consolidated basis Total assets as of the end of this fiscal quarter decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year by 50.2 billion yen to 4,359.4 billion yen. The change in balance of total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in trade receivables by 190.2 billion yen, while cash and cash equivalents increased by 105.3 billion yen and other financial assets also increased by 44.2 billion yen. Trade receivables decreased due primarily to credit collection for projects from the previous fiscal year and decreased revenue caused by the impact of COVID-19. Cash and cash equivalents increased owing to borrowings made for the purpose of securing liquidity on hand to be prepared for a deterioration in balance caused by COVID-19. Total liabilities decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year by 73.9 billion yen to 1,796.9 6/23 billion yen due primarily to decreases in trade payables by 88.7 billion yen and other current liabilities by 30.0 billion yen, while balances of bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities increased by 47.2 billion yen. Bonds and borrowings increased by 44.5 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 311.5 billion yen, with the ratio of bonds and borrowings to total assets recording 7.1%, representing a 1.0 point increase compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders' equity increased by 25.5 billion yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,455.2 billion yen. The stockholders' equity ratio was recorded at 56.3%, representing a 1.2 point increase compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. These changes referred to above primarily result from increases from recording a net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders of 48.2 billion yen and accumulated other comprehensive income by 37.7 billion yen mainly reflecting a rise in stock prices, despite a decrease in dividend payment of 55.8 billion yen. An analysis on the status of cash flow on a consolidated basis Cash flows from operating activities for the first half of fiscal 2021 was 256.9 billion yen (cash in), while cash flows from investing activities was 107.8 billion yen (cash out). As a result, free cash flow was 149.0 billion yen (cash in). Cash flows from financing activities was 45.4 billion yen (cash out), and cash and cash equivalents at end of period increased from the end of the previous fiscal year by 105.3 billion yen to 642.9 billion yen. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 42.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to progress in credit collection for projects from the previous fiscal year and reduced use of materials and cost to deal with decreased revenue for the first half of fiscal 2021, despite decreased profit. Net cash used in investing activities decreased by 7.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decrease in purchase of investment securities and property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities decreased by 41.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to an increase in short-term borrowings and a decrease in repayment of long- term borrowings. Forecast for Fiscal 2021(year ending March 31, 2021) Revenue for fiscal 2021 is expected to fall below the company's previous forecast, due to the delay in an economic recovery caused by the continuing impact of COVID-19, while the profits are expected to exceed the company's previous forecast due to the accumulation of positive impact of various business improvement measures, particularly cost reduction. As a result, the company's consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal 2021 has been revised from the announcement on July 30, 2020 as stated below. The forecast may be modified depending on the global and local situation of the continuing impact and the re-expansion of COVID-19. Consolidated forecast for fiscal 2021 Previous forecast Change from previous Consolidated (announced Current forecast forecast July 30) Revenue: 4,100.0 billion yen 4,050.0 billion yen (9% decrease from fiscal 2020) Down 50.0 billion yen, or 1% Operating profit: 120.0 billion yen 150.0 billion yen (42% decrease from fiscal 2020) Up 30.0 billion yen, or 25% Profit before income taxes: 145.0 billion yen 175.0 billion yen (38% decrease from fiscal 2020) Up 30.0 billion yen, or 21% Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders: 100.0 billion yen 120.0 billion yen (46% decrease from fiscal 2020) Up 20.0 billion yen, or 20% Exchange rates in and after the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is 105 yen to the U.S. dollar, which is unchanged from the previous announcement; 120 yen to the euro, which is 5 yen weaker from the company's previous announcement; and 15.0 yen to the Chinese yuan, which is unchanged from the previous announcement. Note: The results forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement at the end. 7/23 Consolidated Financial Results Summary 1. Consolidated Half-year Results (In billions of yen except where noted) FY '20 1st half (A) FY '21 1st half (B) (Apr. 1, 2019 - (Apr. 1, 2020 - B - A B/A Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) (%) Revenue 2,182.5 1,902.0 (280.5) 87 Operating profit 114.2 61.3 (52.8) 54 Profit before income taxes 124.0 75.6 (48.3) 61 Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. 91.2 48.2 (43.0) 53 stockholders Basic earnings per share attributable to Mitsubishi 42.54 yen 22.48 yen (20.06 yen) 53 Electric Corp. stockholders 2. Consolidated Second-quarter Results (In billions of yen except where noted) FY '20 Q2 (A) FY '21 Q2 (B) (Jul. 1, 2019 - (Jul. 1, 2020 - B - A B/A Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) (%) Revenue 1,131.7 1,043.8 (87.8) 92 Operating profit 59.3 41.1 (18.1) 69 Profit before income taxes 64.2 48.5 (15.7) 76 Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. 48.4 30.3 (18.1) 63 stockholders Basic earnings per share 22.60 yen 14.15 yen (8.45 yen) attributable to Mitsubishi 63 Electric Corp. stockholders Notes: Consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The company has 206 consolidated subsidiaries. 8/23 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (First Half, Fiscal 2021) (Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss) (In millions of yen) FY '20 1st half FY '21 1st half (Apr. 1, 2019 - (Apr. 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) (A) % of (B) % of B - A B/A total total (%) Revenue 2,182,528 100.0 1,902,024 100.0 (280,504) 87 Cost of sales 1,562,361 71.6 1,384,823 72.8 (177,538) 89 Selling, general and administrative expenses 506,870 23.2 456,533 24.0 (50,337) 90 Other profit (loss) 933 0.0 686 0.0 (247) 74 Operating profit 114,230 5.2 61,354 3.2 (52,876) 54 Financial income 5,988 0.3 5,651 0.3 (337) 94 Financial expenses 5,605 0.2 1,893 0.1 (3,712) 34 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 9,409 0.4 10,574 0.6 1,165 112 Profit before income taxes 124,022 5.7 75,686 4.0 (48,336) 61 Income taxes 25,591 1.2 24,284 1.3 (1,307) 95 Net profit 98,431 4.5 51,402 2.7 (47,029) 52 Net profit attributable to: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders 91,253 4.2 48,231 2.5 (43,022) 53 Non-controlling interests 7,178 0.3 3,171 0.2 (4,007) 44 9/23 (Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) (In millions of yen) FY '20 FY '21 1st half (A) 1st half (B) B - A (Apr. 1, 2019 - (Apr. 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) Net profit 98,431 51,402 (47,029) (Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax) Items that will not be reclassified to net profit Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,001 29,056 23,055 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (352) 581 933 Subtotal 5,649 29,637 23,988 Items that may be reclassified to net profit Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (31,289) 5,343 36,632 Net changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (91) 66 157 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,255) (1,429) 826 Subtotal (33,635) 3,980 37,615 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (27,986) 33,617 61,603 Comprehensive income 70,445 85,019 14,574 Comprehensive income attributable to: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders 66,082 81,602 15,520 Non-controlling interests 4,363 3,417 (946) 10/23 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021) (Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss) (In millions of yen) FY '20 Q2 FY '21 Q2 (Jul. 1, 2019 - (Jul. 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) (A) % of (B) % of B - A B/A total total (%) Revenue 1,131,764 100.0 1,043,873 100.0 (87,891) 92 Cost of sales 812,492 71.8 764,405 73.2 (48,087) 94 Selling, general and administrative expenses 259,974 23.0 237,288 22.7 (22,686) 91 Other profit (loss) 21 0.0 (1,026) (0.2) (1,047) － Operating profit 59,319 5.2 41,154 3.9 (18,165) 69 Financial income 1,689 0.2 835 0.1 (854) 49 Financial expenses 2,845 0.2 1,173 0.0 (1,672) 41 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 6,114 0.5 7,761 0.7 1,647 127 Profit before income taxes 64,277 5.7 48,577 4.7 (15,700) 76 Income taxes 12,656 1.1 16,907 1.7 4,251 134 Net profit 51,621 4.6 31,670 3.0 (19,951) 61 Net profit attributable to: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders 48,476 4.3 30,346 2.9 (18,130) 63 Non-controlling interests 3,145 0.3 1,324 0.1 (1,821) 42 11/23 (Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) (In millions of yen) FY '20 Q2 (A) FY '21 Q2 (B) B - A (Jul. 1, 2019 - (Jul. 1, 2020 - Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) Net profit 51,621 31,670 (19,951) (Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax) Items that will not be reclassified to net profit Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 9,974 11,734 1,760 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (287) 743 1,030 Subtotal 9,687 12,477 2,790 Items that may be reclassified to net profit Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (12,310) (6,316) 5,994 Net changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (52) 16 68 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (2,689) (1,157) 1,532 Subtotal (15,051) (7,457) 7,594 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (5,364) 5,020 10,384 Comprehensive income 46,257 36,690 (9,567) Comprehensive income attributable to: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders 43,863 36,138 (7,725) Non-controlling interests 2,394 552 (1,842) 12/23 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In millions of yen) FY '20 (A) FY ' 21 1st half (B) B - A (ended Mar. (ended Sept. 31, 2020) 30, 2020) (Assets) Current assets 2,628,033 2,541,677 (86,356) Cash and cash equivalents 537,559 642,928 105,369 Trade receivables 900,430 710,148 (190,282) Contract assets 343,637 321,568 (22,069) Inventories 693,890 715,689 21,799 Other current assets 152,517 151,344 (1,173) Non-current assets 1,781,738 1,817,813 36,075 Investments accounted for using the equity method 196,237 194,968 (1,269) Other financial assets 262,367 306,628 44,261 Property, plant and equipment 854,382 862,763 8,381 Other non-current assets 468,752 453,454 (15,298) Total assets 4,409,771 4,359,490 (50,281) (Liabilities) Current liabilities 1,402,665 1,350,205 (52,460) Bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities 133,369 199,692 66,323 Trade payables 527,307 438,525 (88,782) Other current liabilities 741,989 711,988 (30,001) Non-current liabilities 468,247 446,713 (21,534) Bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities 243,634 224,527 (19,107) Net defined benefit liabilities 163,240 173,712 10,472 Other non-current liabilities 61,373 48,474 (12,899) Total liabilities 1,870,912 1,796,918 (73,994) (Equity) Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity 2,429,743 2,455,297 25,554 Common stock 175,820 175,820 － Capital surplus 202,832 202,270 (562) Retained earnings 2,071,817 2,059,855 (11,962) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,802) 19,946 37,748 Treasury stock, at cost (2,924) (2,594) 330 Non-controlling interests 109,116 107,275 (1,841) Total equity 2,538,859 2,562,572 23,713 Total liabilities and equity 4,409,771 4,359,490 (50,281) Bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities 377,003 424,219 47,216 Excluding lease liabilities 267,008 311,522 44,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (39,519) (35,774) 3,745 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 21,754 55,703 33,949 Net changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (37) 17 54 13/23 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity FY '20 1st Half (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) (In millions of yen) Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity Non- Total Common Capital Retained Accumulated other Treasury controlling equity comprehensive stock, at Total stock surplus earnings interests income (loss) cost Balance at beginning of period 175,820 202,834 1,960,466 63,809 (2,983) 2,399,946 111,209 2,511,155 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies (1,521) (1,521) (7) (1,528) Adjusted balance at beginning of period 175,820 202,834 1,958,945 63,809 (2,983) 2,398,425 111,202 2,509,627 Comprehensive income Net profit 91,253 91,253 7,178 98,431 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (25,171) (25,171) (2,815) (27,986) Comprehensive income － － 91,253 (25,171) － 66,082 4,363 70,445 Reclassification to retained earnings 1,521 (1,521) － － Dividends (55,816) (55,816) (5,094) (60,910) Purchase of treasury stock (784) (784) (784) Disposal of treasury stock (844) 844 0 0 Transactions with non-controlling interests and others － (925) (925) Balance at end of period 175,820 201,990 1,995,903 37,117 (2,923) 2,407,907 109,546 2,517,453 FY '21 1st Half (Apr. 1, 2020 - Sep. 30, 2020) (In millions of yen) Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity Non- Total Accumulated other Treasury Common Capital Retained controlling equity comprehensive stock, at Total stock surplus earnings interests income (loss) cost Balance at beginning of period 175,820 202,832 2,071,817 (17,802) (2,924) 2,429,743 109,116 2,538,859 Comprehensive income Net profit 48,231 48,231 3,171 51,402 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 33,371 33,371 246 33,617 Comprehensive income － － 48,231 33,371 － 81,602 3,417 85,019 Reclassification to retained earnings (4,377) 4,377 － － Dividends (55,816) (55,816) (5,356) (61,172) Purchase of treasury stock (366) (366) (366) Disposal of treasury stock (696) 696 0 0 Transactions with non-controlling interests and others 134 134 98 232 Balance at end of period 175,820 202,270 2,059,855 19,946 (2,594) 2,455,297 107,275 2,562,572 14/23 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions of yen) FY '20 1st half FY '21 1st half (Apr. 1, 2019 - (Apr. 1, 2020 - B - A Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) (A) (B) I Cash flows from operating activities 1 Net profit 98,431 51,402 (47,029) 2 Adjustments to cash flows from operating activities (1) Depreciation, amortization and other 98,329 103,412 5,083 (2) Decrease in trade receivables 163,109 192,653 29,544 (3) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (60,051) 21,994 82,045 (4) Decrease (increase) in inventories (6,927) (19,761) (12,834) (5) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (50,058) (89,907) (39,849) (6) Others, net (28,419) (2,848) 25,571 Cash flows from operating activities 214,414 256,945 42,531 II Cash flows from investing activities 1 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (95,978) (92,502) 3,476 2 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,438 2,167 (271) 3 Purchase of investment securities (net of cash acquired) (16,373) (12,214) 4,159 4 Proceeds from sale of investment securities (net of cash 6,855 4,046 (2,809) disposed) 5 Others, net (12,606) (9,354) 3,252 Cash flows from investing activities (115,664) (107,857) 7,807 I + II Free cash flow 98,750 149,088 50,338 III Cash flows from financing activities 1 Proceeds and repayments of bonds and long-term borrowings (29,462) (10,164) 19,298 2 Increase in short-term borrowings, net 29,564 54,663 25,099 3 Repayments of lease liabilities (26,183) (27,760) (1,577) 4 Dividends paid (55,816) (55,816) 0 5 Purchase of treasury stock (784) (366) 418 6 Disposal of treasury stock 0 0 0 7 Others, net (4,670) (6,040) (1,370) Cash flows from financing activities (87,351) (45,483) 41,868 IV Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (11,453) 1,764 13,217 V Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54) 105,369 105,423 VI Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 514,224 537,559 23,335 VII Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 514,170 642,928 128,758 15/23 Consolidated Segment Information (First Half, Fiscal 2021) 1. Revenue and Operating Profit by Business Segment (In millions of yen) FY '20 1st half FY '21 1st half (Apr. 1, 2019 - (Apr. 1, 2020 - C/A Business Segment Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) C - A D - B (%) Revenue Operating Revenue Operating (A) profit (B) (C) profit (D) Energy and Electric Systems 592,110 20,465 564,731 26,277 (27,379) 5,812 95 Industrial Automation Systems 686,266 41,272 548,607 1,766 (137,659) (39,506) 80 Information and Communication Systems 199,025 4,705 165,545 4,866 (33,480) 161 83 Electronic Devices 103,149 1,039 100,583 5,802 (2,566) 4,763 98 Home Appliances 581,762 53,206 503,731 35,588 (78,031) (17,618) 87 Others 316,245 9,521 272,432 1,971 (43,813) (7,550) 86 Subtotal 2,478,557 130,208 2,155,629 76,270 (322,928) (53,938) 87 Eliminations and corporate (296,029) (15,978) (253,605) (14,916) 42,424 1,062 － Consolidated Total 2,182,528 114,230 1,902,024 61,354 (280,504) (52,876) 87 *Notes: Inter-segment revenue are included in the above chart. 2. Revenue by Location of Customers (In millions of yen) FY '20 1st half FY '21 1st half (Apr. 1, 2019 - (Apr. 1, 2020 - Location of Customers Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) B - A B/A (%) Revenue % of total Revenue % of total (A) revenue (B) revenue Japan 1,216,657 55.7 1,080,338 56.8 (136,319) 89 North America 229,758 10.6 175,435 9.2 (54,323) 76 Asia (excluding Japan) 469,759 21.5 433,734 22.8 (36,025) 92 China 221,730 10.2 234,923 12.4 13,193 106 Europe 236,062 10.8 184,272 9.7 (51,790) 78 Others 30,292 1.4 28,245 1.5 (2,047) 93 Total overseas revenue 965,871 44.3 821,686 43.2 (144,185) 85 Consolidated total 2,182,528 100.0 1,902,024 100.0 (280,504) 87 16/23 Consolidated Segment Information (Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021) 1. Revenue and Operating Profit by Business Segment (In millions of yen) FY '20 Q2 FY '21 Q2 (Jul. 1, 2019 - (Jul. 1, 2020 - C/A Business Segment Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) C - A D - B (%) Revenue Operating Revenue Operating (A) profit (B) (C) profit (D) Energy and Electric Systems 316,277 11,269 298,976 7,631 (17,301) (3,638) 95 Industrial Automation Systems 353,952 20,090 312,376 5,180 (41,576) (14,910) 88 Information and Communication Systems 112,616 3,339 102,260 5,429 (10,356) 2,090 91 Electronic Devices 52,195 442 50,872 2,712 (1,323) 2,270 97 Home Appliances 285,758 22,018 266,333 22,036 (19,425) 18 93 Others 166,722 7,370 147,008 3,324 (19,714) (4,046) 88 Subtotal 1,287,520 64,528 1,177,825 46,312 (109,695) (18,216) 91 Eliminations and corporate (155,756) (5,209) (133,952) (5,158) 21,804 51 － Consolidated Total 1,131,764 59,319 1,043,873 41,154 (87,891) (18,165) 92 *Notes: Inter-segment revenue are included in the above chart. 2. Revenue by Location of Customers (In millions of yen) FY '20 Q2 FY '21 Q2 (Jul. 1, 2019 - (Jul. 1, 2020 - Location of Customers Sept. 30, 2019) Sept. 30, 2020) B - A B/A (%) Revenue % of total Revenue % of total (A) revenue (B) revenue Japan 654,200 57.8 600,656 57.5 (53,544) 92 North America 111,758 9.9 101,081 9.7 (10,677) 90 Asia (excluding Japan) 238,947 21.1 227,596 21.8 (11,351) 95 China 112,772 10.0 118,680 11.4 5,908 105 Europe 110,796 9.8 98,685 9.5 (12,111) 89 Others 16,063 1.4 15,855 1.5 (208) 99 Total overseas revenue 477,564 42.2 443,217 42.5 (34,347) 93 Consolidated total 1,131,764 100.0 1,043,873 100.0 (87,891) 92 17/23 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes regarding the going concern assumption) Not applicable (Notes if there is any significant change in Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity) Not applicable 18/23 Cautionary Statement While the statements herein including the forecast of the Mitsubishi Electric Group are based on assumptions the Group considers to be reasonable under the circumstances on the date of announcement, actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Cautionary Statement While the statements herein including the forecast of the Mitsubishi Electric Group are based on assumptions the Group considers to be reasonable under the circumstances on the date of announcement, actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Such factors materially affecting the expectations expressed herein shall include but are not limited to the following: Any change in worldwide economic and social conditions, as well as laws, regulations, taxation and other legislation Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, especially JPY/U.S. dollar rates Changes in stock markets, especially in Japan Changes in balance of supply and demand of products that may affect prices and volume, as well as material procurement conditions Changes in the ability to fund raising, especially in Japan Uncertainties relating to patents, licenses and other intellectual property, including disputes involving patent infringement New environmental regulations or the arising of environmental issues Defects in products or services Litigation and legal proceedings brought and contemplated against the Company or its subsidiaries and affiliates that may adversely affect operations or finances (10)Technological change, the development of products using new technology, manufacturing and time-to- market (11)Business restructuring (12)Incidents related to information security (13)Large-scale disasters including earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, fires and others (14)Social or political upheaval caused by terrorism, war, pandemics, or other factors (15)Important matters related to the directors and executive officers, major shareholders and affiliated companies of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation The company recorded a revenue of 4,462.5 billion yen (U.S.$ 40.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. *U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥109=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2020 For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com *U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥109=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2020 19/23 【Supplementary Materials】 October 29, 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Fiscal 2021 First-half Consolidated Results Financial Results Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment Overseas Revenue by Segment Orders by Segment Foreign Exchange Rates for Recording Revenue and Impact of Exchange Rate Fluctuations on Revenue Capital Expenditures Depreciation and Other Research and Development Expenditures Quarterly Financial Results for Fiscal 2021 Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment for Fiscal 2021 20/23 FY '20: Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020 FY '21: Apr. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2021 1. Financial Results (Consolidated) (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 1st Half Full Year 1st Half Full Year (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) Revenue 2,182.5 (+1) 4,462.5 (-1) 1,902.0 (-13) 4,050.0 (-9) Operating profit 114.2 (-9) 259.6 (-11) 61.3 (-46) 150.0 (-42) Profit before income taxes 124.0 (-12) 281.9 (-11) 75.6 (-39) 175.0 (-38) Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi 91.2 (-11) 221.8 (-2) 48.2 (-47) 120.0 (-46) Electric Corp. stockholders 2. Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 1st Half Full Year 1st Half Full Year (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) Energy and Electric Revenue 592.1 (+4) 1,307.3 (+1) 564.7 (-5) 1,280.0 (-2) Systems Operating profit 20.4 (+31) 82.3 (0) 26.2 (+28) 87.0 (+6) Industrial Automation Revenue 686.2 (-6) 1,349.4 (-8) 548.6 (-20) 1,150.0 (-15) Systems Operating profit 41.2 (-47) 68.9 (-52) 1.7 (-96) 18.0 (-74) Information and Revenue 199.0 (+7) 455.5 (+7) 165.5 (-17) 400.0 (-12) Communication Systems Operating profit 4.7 (+88) 26.4 (+116) 4.8 (+3) 18.0 (-32) Electronic Devices Revenue 103.1 (+1) 208.7 (+4) 100.5 (-2) 210.0 (+1) Operating profit 1.0 (-18) 8.7 (+503) 5.8 (+458) 0.0 (-) Home Appliances Revenue 581.7 (+4) 1,090.2 (+2) 503.7 (-13) 970.0 (-11) Operating profit 53.2 (+58) 78.2 (+32) 35.5 (-33) 45.0 (-42) Others Revenue 316.2 (-4) 659.6 (-3) 272.4 (-14) 590.0 (-11) Operating profit 9.5 (-8) 26.0 (+8) 1.9 (-79) 13.0 (-50) Subtotal Revenue 2,478.5 (0) 5,071.0 (-1) 2,155.6 (-13) 4,600.0 (-9) Operating profit 130.2 (-8) 290.6 (-10) 76.2 (-41) 181.0 (-38) Eliminations and Revenue -296.0 -608.5 -253.6 -550.0 corporate Operating profit -15.9 -31.0 -14.9 -31.0 Consolidated total Revenue 2,182.5 (+1) 4,462.5 (-1) 1,902.0 (-13) 4,050.0 (-9) Operating profit 114.2 (-9) 259.6 (-11) 61.3 (-46) 150.0 (-42) *The impact of COVID-19 on 1st Half of FY '21 is analyzed as a decrease in revenue by about 280 billion yen and a loss of operating profit by about 60 billion yen. 3. Overseas Revenue by Segment (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 1st Half Full Year 1st Half (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Energy and Electric Systems 195.7 (+1) 396.7 (-4) 167.8 (-14) Industrial Automation Systems 392.3 (-9) 754.1 (-10) 318.2 (-19) Information and Communication Systems 5.3 (+11) 13.2 (-6) 4.0 (-23) Electronic Devices 52.9 (-6) 108.5 (+1) 58.5 (+11) Home Appliances 311.4 (+2) 563.3 (-1) 265.9 (-15) Others 8.0 (-9) 16.0 (-3) 7.0 (-12) Consolidated total 965.8 (-4) 1,852.1 (-6) 821.6 (-15) Ratio of overseas revenue to total revenue 44.3% 41.5% 43.2% 21/23 4. Orders by Segment (Consolidated) (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 1st Half Full Year 1st Half (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Energy and Electric Systems 693.4 (+5) 1,348.8 (+4) 603.3 (-13) Industrial Automation Systems 682.3 (-5) 1,358.0 (-5) 558.9 (-18) Information and Communication Systems 189.5 (+13) 448.8 (+7) 155.2 (-18) Electronic Devices 106.6 (+6) 221.6 (+11) 85.8 (-20) *Home Appliances and Others segments have few products made on order, thus not included in the chart above. 5. Foreign Exchange Rates for Recording Revenue and Impact of Exchange Rate Fluctuations on Revenue FY '20 FY '21 1st Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) Average US$ ¥109 ¥109 ¥106 ¥105 Euro ¥121 ¥121 ¥122 ¥120 exchange rate CNY ¥15.6 ¥15.6 ¥15.2 ¥15.0 Consolidated About ¥35.0 billion About ¥62.0 billion About ¥15.0 billion total decrease decrease decrease Impact of US$ About ¥4.0 billion About ¥9.0 billion About ¥5.0 billion exchange rate decrease decrease decrease fluctuations Euro About ¥13.0 billion About ¥20.0 billion About ¥1.0 billion on revenue decrease decrease increase CNY About ¥10.0 billion About ¥17.0 billion About ¥5.0 billion decrease decrease decrease 6. Capital Expenditures (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 Full Year Full Year (Actual) (Forecast) Energy and Electric Systems 26.4 (-25) 32.5 (+23) Industrial Automation Systems 96.8 (-2) 41.5 (-57) Information and Communication Systems 19.5 (-21) 16.0 (-18) Electronic Devices 32.2 (-42) 16.0 (-50) Home Appliances 34.4 (-10) 22.0 (-36) Others 15.8 (+151) 6.0 (-62) Common 9.1 (-12) 16.0 (+76) Consolidated total 234.2 (-13) 150.0 (-36) *The figures in the table above do not include real estate leasing, etc. 7. Depreciation and Other (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 1st Half Full Year 1st Half Full Year (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) Consolidated 68.2 (-2) 149.6 (-3) 70.7 (+4) 160.0 (+7) *The figures in the table above do not include real estate leasing, etc. 22/23 8. Research and Development Expenditures (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 Full Year Full Year (Actual) (Forecast) Energy and Electric Systems 35.1 (+1) Industrial Automation Systems 67.4 (-5) Information and Communication Systems 13.4 (-12) Electronic Devices 12.5 (-11) Home Appliances 44.9 (+3) Others/Common 33.2 (-2) Consolidated total 206.8 (-3) 190.0 (-8) Ratio to revenue 4.6 4.7 ＜Reference＞ 1. Quarterly Financial Results for Fiscal 2021 (Consolidated) (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 Q1 Q2 1st Half Q1 Q2 1st Half (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Revenue 1,050.7 (0) 1,131.7 (+1) 2,182.5 (+1) 858.1 (-18) 1,043.8 (-8) 1,902.0 (-13) Operating profit 54.9 (-11) 59.3 (-8) 114.2 (-9) 20.2 (-63) 41.1 (-31) 61.3 (-46) Profit before income taxes 59.7 (-13) 64.2 (-11) 124.0 (-12) 27.1 (-55) 48.5 (-24) 75.6 (-39) Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. 42.7 (-10) 48.4 (-11) 91.2 (-11) 17.8 (-58) 30.3 (-37) 48.2 (-47) stockholders 2. Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment for Fiscal 2021 (Billions of yen, year-on-year % change) FY '20 FY '21 Q1 Q2 1st Half Q1 Q2 1st Half (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Energy and Electric Revenue 275.8 (+3) 316.2 (+5) 592.1 (+4) 265.7 (-4) 298.9 (-5) 564.7 (-5) Systems Operating profit 9.1 (+54) 11.2 (+18) 20.4 (+31) 18.6 (+103) 7.6 (-32) 26.2 (+28) Industrial Automation Revenue 332.3 (-8) 353.9 (-4) 686.2 (-6) 236.2 (-29) 312.3 (-12) 548.6 (-20) Operating profit Systems 21.1 (-53) 20.0 (-39) 41.2 (-47) -3.4 (-) 5.1 (-74) 1.7 (-96) (loss) Information and Revenue 86.4 (+8) 112.6 (+5) 199.0 (+7) 63.2 (-27) 102.2 (-9) 165.5 (-17) Operating profit Communication Systems 1.3 (-) 3.3 (-23) 4.7 (+88) -0.5 (-) 5.4 (+63) 4.8 (+3) (loss) Electronic Devices Revenue 50.9 (-1) 52.1 (+3) 103.1 (+1) 49.7 (-2) 50.8 (-3) 100.5 (-2) Operating profit 0.5 (-60) 0.4 (-) 1.0 (-18) 3.0 (+418) 2.7 (+514) 5.8 (+458) Home Appliances Revenue 296.0 (+6) 285.7 (+3) 581.7 (+4) 237.3 (-20) 266.3 (-7) 503.7 (-13) Operating profit 31.1 (+56) 22.0 (+62) 53.2 (+58) 13.5 (-57) 22.0 (0) 35.5 (-33) Revenue 149.5 (-4) 166.7 (-3) 316.2 (-4) 125.4 (-16) 147.0 (-12) 272.4 (-14) Others Operating profit 2.1 (+85) 7.3 (-20) 9.5 (-8) -1.3 (-) 3.3 (-55) 1.9 (-79) (loss) Subtotal Revenue 1,191.0 (0) 1,287.5 (+1) 2,478.5 (0) 977.8 (-18) 1,177.8 (-9) 2,155.6 (-13) Operating profit 65.6 (-8) 64.5 (-7) 130.2 (-8) 29.9 (-54) 46.3 (-28) 76.2 (-41) Eliminations and Revenue -140.2 -155.7 -296.0 -119.6 -133.9 -253.6 corporate Operating profit -10.7 -5.2 -15.9 -9.7 -5.1 -14.9 Consolidated total Revenue 1,050.7 (0) 1,131.7 (+1) 2,182.5 (+1) 858.1 (-18) 1,043.8 (-8) 1,902.0 (-13) Operating profit 54.9 (-11) 59.3 (-8) 114.2 (-9) 20.2 (-63) 41.1 (-31) 61.3 (-46) 23/23 Attachments Original document

