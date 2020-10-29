Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half and Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:25am EDT

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION

7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

No. 3381

Investor Relations Inquiries

Media Inquiries

Investor Relations Group, Corporate Finance Division

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Cad.Irg@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Half and Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

TOKYO, October 29, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the first half and second quarter, ended September 30, 2020, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (fiscal 2021).

1. Consolidated Half-year Results (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

Revenue:

1,902.0

billion yen

(13% decrease from the same period last year)

Operating profit:

61.3

billion yen

(46% decrease from the same period last year)

Profit before income taxes:

75.6

billion yen

(39% decrease from the same period last year)

Net profit attributable to

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

stockholders:

48.2

billion yen

(47% decrease from the same period last year)

The economy in the first half of fiscal 2021, from April through September 2020, generally saw a severe business environment without an economic recovery in Japan, the U.S. and Europe due to the continuing impact of the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), although it is under way owing to the restart of the economy. Meanwhile, China experienced a gradual recovery mainly owing to an increase in capital expenditures for fixed assets, particularly in public investment, as an effect of political measures.

Revenue

Revenue in the first half decreased by 280.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,902.0 billion yen as a result of decreased revenue in all segments. Energy and Electric Systems segment saw a decrease in the building systems business in Japan and Asia due to the impact of COVID-19 causing global stagnation of urban development and construction, while the social infrastructure systems business increased particularly in the transportations systems and the power systems businesses in Japan. Industrial Automation Systems segment saw a significant decrease of the automotive equipment business due to decreased demand for new cars in all regions except for China. The factory automation systems business also decreased due to stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan. Home Appliances segment saw a decrease in air conditioners due to limited economic activities outside Japan and restrained capital expenditures worldwide.

Operating Profit

Operating profit decreased by 52.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 61.3 billion yen due mainly to decreased profits in Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments, while profits increased in Energy and Electric Systems, Electronic Devices and Information and Communication Systems segments. Operating profit ratio decreased by 2.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.2%.

The cost ratio increased by 1.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to lowered operation caused by decreased revenue of Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 50.3 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to reduced cost, but selling, general and administrative expenses to revenue

1/23

ratio increased by 0.8%. Other profit (loss) decreased by 0.2 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year, while other profit (loss) to revenue ratio remained substantially unchanged from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Profit before income taxes

Profit before income taxes decreased by 48.3 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

75.6 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in operating profit despite an improvement in non-operating expenses owing to decreased loss on foreign exchange. Profit before income taxes to revenue ratio was 4.0%.

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 43.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.2 billion yen due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes. Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders to revenue ratio was 2.5%.

Consolidated Financial Results by Business Segment (First Half, Fiscal 2021)

Energy and Electric Systems

Revenue:

564.7

billion yen

(5% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 592.1 billion yen)

Operating profit:

26.2

billion yen

(5.8 billion yen increase from the same period last year

which recorded 20.4 billion yen)

The market of the social infrastructure systems business saw a decrease in demand relating to power generation worldwide and the reconsideration of the capital expenditure plans by railway companies in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while investment in public utilities for preventing and reducing disaster risks remained buoyant in Japan. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in the transportation systems and the power systems businesses in Japan, while revenue increased due mainly to progress in orders already received for projects in the transportation systems and the power systems businesses in Japan.

The market of the building systems business saw decreased demand in new installations and renewals of elevators and escalators worldwide due to global stagnation and delay in urban development and construction caused by the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in Japan and Asia.

As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 564.7 billion yen.

Operating profit increased by 5.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 26.2 billion yen due mainly to a shift in project portfolios and cost improvement.

Industrial Automation Systems

Revenue:

548.6

billion yen

(20% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 686.2 billion yen)

Operating profit:

1.7

billion yen

(39.5 billion yen decrease from the same period last year

which recorded 41.2 billion yen)

The market of the factory automation systems business saw continuing stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while demand relating to 5G and semiconductor increased and there was demand relating to increased mask production outside Japan. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The market of the automotive equipment business saw a decrease in demand for new cars in all regions except for China due to the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in electrical components despite an increase in electric-vehicle related equipment such as motors and inverters.

As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 20% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 548.6 billion yen due mainly to a decrease in the automotive equipment business.

Operating profit decreased by 39.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1.7 billion yen due primarily to decreased revenue.

2/23

Information and Communication Systems

Revenue:

165.5

billion yen

(17% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 199.0 billion yen)

Operating profit:

4.8

billion yen

(0.1 billion yen increase from the same period last year

which recorded 4.7 billion yen)

The market of the information systems and service business saw delays and cancellations of system development projects, particularly in the manufacturing industry, due to the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decrease in the system integrations business.

The electronic systems business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in large-scale project for the defense systems business.

As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 17% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 165.5 billion yen.

Operating profit increased by 0.1 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to a 4.8 billion yen due mainly to a shift in project portfolios.

Electronic Devices

Revenue:

100.5

billion yen

(2% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 103.1 billion yen)

Operating profit:

5.8

billion yen

(4.7 billion yen increase from the same period last year

which recorded 1.0 billion yen)

The market of the electronic devices business saw a slowdown in demand for power modules used in automotive and industrial applications, while demand for high frequency and optical devices relating to next- generation data centers remained buoyant. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in power and TFT-LCD modules, despite an increase in high frequency and optical devices, particularly in optical communication devices. Revenue also decreased by 2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 100.5 billion yen.

Operating profit increased by 4.7 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.8 billion yen due mainly to a shift in product mix and cost improvement.

Home Appliances

Revenue:

503.7

billion yen

(13% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 581.7 billion yen)

Operating profit:

35.5

billion yen

(17.6 billion yen decrease from the same period last year

which recorded 53.2 billion yen)

The market of the home appliances business saw a decrease in demand for air conditioners globally due primarily to the impact of COVID-19 causing lockdowns and considerable limitation of economic activities outside Japan and restrained capital expenditure worldwide. Meanwhile, there was some demand for consumer electronics during stay-at-home period. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in revenue by 13% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 503.7 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in air conditioners.

Operating profit decreased by 17.6 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 35.5 billion yen due mainly to decreased revenue.

Others

Revenue:

272.4

billion yen

(14% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 316.2 billion yen)

Operating profit:

1.9

billion yen

(7.5 billion yen decrease from the same period last year

which recorded 9.5 billion yen)

Revenue decreased by 14% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 272.4 billion yen due primarily to decreases in procurements and logistics for the Mitsubishi Electric Group at affiliated companies.

Operating profit decreased by 7.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1.9 billion yen due mainly to decreased revenue.

3/23

2. Consolidated Second-quarter Results (July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

Revenue:

1,043.8

billion yen

(8% decrease from the same period last year)

Operating profit:

41.1

billion yen

(31% decrease from the same period last year)

Profit before income taxes:

48.5

billion yen

(24% decrease from the same period last year)

Net profit attributable to

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

stockholders:

30.3

billion yen

(37% decrease from the same period last year)

Revenue

Revenue in the second quarter decreased by 87.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,043.8 billion yen as a result of decreased revenue in all segments. Energy and Electric Systems segment saw a decrease in the building systems business in Japan and Asia due to the continuing impact of COVID-19, while the social infrastructure systems business increased particularly in the transportations systems, the power systems and the public utility systems businesses in Japan. Industrial Automation Systems segment saw a decrease of the automotive equipment business due to decreased demand for new cars, although the number increased compared to the first quarter. The factory automation systems business also decreased due to continuing stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan. Home Appliances segment saw a decrease in air conditioners as demand for industrial air conditioners continued to decrease due to limited economic activities outside Japan and restrained capital expenditures worldwide, while demand for residential air conditioners increased compared to the first quarter.

Operating Profit

Operating profit decreased by 18.1 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 41.1 billion yen due mainly to decreased profit in Industrial Automation Systems and Energy and Electric Systems segments, while profit increased in Electronic Devices and Information and Communication Systems segments. Operating profit ratio decreased by 1.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.9%.

The cost ratio increased by 1.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to lowered operation caused by decreased revenue of Industrial Automation Systems segment. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 22.6 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to reduced cost, and selling, general and administrative expenses to revenue ratio improved by 0.3%. Other profit (loss) deteriorated by 1.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year, while other profit (loss) to revenue ratio deteriorated by 0.2%.

Profit before income taxes

Profit before income taxes decreased by 15.7 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

48.5 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in operating profit despite an improvement in non-operating expenses owing to decreased loss on foreign exchange. Profit before income taxes to revenue ratio was 4.7%.

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders decreased by 18.1 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 30.3 billion yen due mainly to decreased profit before income taxes. Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders to revenue ratio was 2.9%.

4/23

Consolidated Financial Results by Business Segment (Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021)

Energy and Electric Systems

Revenue:

298.9

billion yen

(5% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 316.2 billion yen)

Operating profit:

7.6

billion yen

(3.6 billion yen decrease from the same period last year

which recorded 11.2 billion yen)

The market of the social infrastructure systems business saw a decrease in demand relating to power generation worldwide and the reconsideration of the capital expenditure plans by railway companies in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while investment in public utilities for preventing and reducing disaster risks remained buoyant in Japan. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in the transportation systems and the power systems businesses in Japan, while revenue increased due mainly to progress in orders already received for projects in the transportation systems, the power systems and the public utility systems businesses in Japan.

The market of the building systems business saw decreased demand in new installations and renewals of elevators and escalators worldwide due to global stagnation and delay in urban development and construction caused by the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in Japan and Asia.

As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 298.9 billion yen.

Operating profit increased by 3.6 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 7.6 billion yen mainly due to a decrease in revenue.

Industrial Automation Systems

Revenue:

312.3

billion yen

(12% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 353.9 billion yen)

Operating profit:

5.1

billion yen

(14.9 billion yen decrease from the same period last year

which recorded 20.0 billion yen)

The market of the factory automation systems business saw continuing stagnation in automotive-related demand worldwide and machinery- and building-related demand in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19, while demand relating to 5G and semiconductor increased. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The market of the automotive equipment business saw a decrease in demand for new cars worldwide compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the impact of COVID-19, while the number increased in China compared to the period and worldwide compared to the first quarter. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in electrical components despite an increase in electric-vehicle related equipment such as motors and inverters.

As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 12% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 312.3 billion yen due mainly to a decrease in the automotive equipment business.

Operating profit decreased by 14.9 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.1 billion yen due primarily to decreased revenue.

Information and Communication Systems

Revenue:

102.2

billion yen

(9% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 112.6 billion yen)

Operating profit:

5.4

billion yen

(2.0 billion yen increase from the same period last year

which recorded 3.3 billion yen)

The market of the information systems and service business saw delays and cancellations of system development projects, particularly in the manufacturing industry, due to the impact of COVID-19. In this environment, the business saw decreases in both orders and revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decrease in the system integrations business.

The electronic systems business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to a decrease in large-scale projects for the defense systems business, but an increase in revenue from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to an increase in large-scale projects for

5/23

the space systems business.

As a result, revenue for this segment decreased by 9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 102.2 billion yen.

Operating profit increased by 2.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to a 5.4 billion yen due mainly to shift in project portfolios.

Electronic Devices

Revenue:

50.8

billion yen

(3% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 52.1 billion yen)

Operating profit:

2.7

billion yen

(2.2 billion yen increase from the same period last year

which recorded 0.4 billion yen)

The market of the electronic devices business saw a slowdown in demand for power modules used in industrial applications, while demand for high frequency and optical devices relating to next-generation data centers remained buoyant. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in orders from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to decreases in power modules used in industrial applications and TFT-LCD modules, despite an increase in high frequency and optical devices, particularly in optical communication devices. Revenue also decreased by 3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 50.8 billion yen.

Operating profit increased by 2.2 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2.7 billion yen due mainly to a shift in product mix and cost improvement.

Home Appliances

Revenue:

266.3

billion yen

(7% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 285.7 billion yen)

Operating profit:

22.0

billion yen

(Unchanged from the same period last year which

recorded 22.0 billion yen)

The market of the home appliances business saw a decrease in demand for industrial air conditioners due primarily to the impact of COVID-19 causing restrained capital expenditure worldwide, while demand for residential air conditioners increased compared to the first quarter. In this environment, the business saw a decrease in revenue by 7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 266.3 billion yen due primarily to a decrease in air conditioners.

Operating profit was unchanged from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to cost improvement despite a decrease in revenue.

Others

Revenue:

147.0

billion yen

(12% decrease from the same period last year which

recorded 166.7 billion yen)

Operating profit:

3.3

billion yen

(4.0 billion yen decrease from the same period last year

which recorded 7.3 billion yen)

Revenue decreased by 12% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 147.0 billion yen due primarily to decreases in procurements and logistics for the Mitsubishi Electric Group at affiliated companies.

Operating profit decreased by 4.0 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 3.3 billion yen due mainly to decreased revenue.

Financial Standing

An analysis on the status of assets, liabilities and equity on a consolidated basis

Total assets as of the end of this fiscal quarter decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year by 50.2 billion yen to 4,359.4 billion yen. The change in balance of total assets was mainly attributable to a decrease in trade receivables by 190.2 billion yen, while cash and cash equivalents increased by 105.3 billion yen and other financial assets also increased by 44.2 billion yen.

Trade receivables decreased due primarily to credit collection for projects from the previous fiscal year and decreased revenue caused by the impact of COVID-19. Cash and cash equivalents increased owing to borrowings made for the purpose of securing liquidity on hand to be prepared for a deterioration in balance caused by COVID-19.

Total liabilities decreased from the end of the previous fiscal year by 73.9 billion yen to 1,796.9

6/23

billion yen due primarily to decreases in trade payables by 88.7 billion yen and other current liabilities by 30.0 billion yen, while balances of bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities increased by 47.2 billion yen. Bonds and borrowings increased by 44.5 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 311.5 billion yen, with the ratio of bonds and borrowings to total assets recording 7.1%, representing a 1.0 point increase compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders' equity increased by 25.5 billion yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,455.2 billion yen. The stockholders' equity ratio was recorded at 56.3%, representing a 1.2 point increase compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. These changes referred to above primarily result from increases from recording a net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation stockholders of 48.2 billion yen and accumulated other comprehensive income by 37.7 billion yen mainly reflecting a rise in stock prices, despite a decrease in dividend payment of 55.8 billion yen.

An analysis on the status of cash flow on a consolidated basis

Cash flows from operating activities for the first half of fiscal 2021 was 256.9 billion yen (cash in), while cash flows from investing activities was 107.8 billion yen (cash out). As a result, free cash flow was 149.0 billion yen (cash in). Cash flows from financing activities was 45.4 billion yen (cash out), and cash and cash equivalents at end of period increased from the end of the previous fiscal year by 105.3 billion yen to 642.9 billion yen.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 42.5 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to progress in credit collection for projects from the previous fiscal year and reduced use of materials and cost to deal with decreased revenue for the first half of fiscal 2021, despite decreased profit.

Net cash used in investing activities decreased by 7.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decrease in purchase of investment securities and property, plant and equipment.

Net cash used in financing activities decreased by 41.8 billion yen from the same period of the previous fiscal year due primarily to an increase in short-term borrowings and a decrease in repayment of long- term borrowings.

Forecast for Fiscal 2021(year ending March 31, 2021)

Revenue for fiscal 2021 is expected to fall below the company's previous forecast, due to the delay in an economic recovery caused by the continuing impact of COVID-19, while the profits are expected to exceed the company's previous forecast due to the accumulation of positive impact of various business improvement measures, particularly cost reduction. As a result, the company's consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal 2021 has been revised from the announcement on July 30, 2020 as stated below.

The forecast may be modified depending on the global and local situation of the continuing impact and the re-expansion of COVID-19.

Consolidated forecast for fiscal 2021

Previous forecast

Change from previous

Consolidated

(announced

Current forecast

forecast

July 30)

Revenue:

4,100.0 billion yen

4,050.0 billion yen

(9% decrease from fiscal 2020)

Down 50.0 billion yen, or 1%

Operating profit:

120.0 billion yen

150.0 billion yen

(42% decrease from fiscal 2020)

Up 30.0 billion yen, or 25%

Profit before income

taxes:

145.0 billion yen

175.0 billion yen

(38% decrease from fiscal 2020)

Up 30.0 billion yen, or 21%

Net profit attributable to

Mitsubishi Electric

Corp. stockholders:

100.0 billion yen

120.0 billion yen

(46% decrease from fiscal 2020)

Up 20.0 billion yen, or 20%

Exchange rates in and after the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is 105 yen to the U.S. dollar, which is unchanged from the previous announcement; 120 yen to the euro, which is 5 yen weaker from the company's previous announcement; and 15.0 yen to the Chinese yuan, which is unchanged from the previous announcement.

Note: The results forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement at the end.

7/23

Consolidated Financial Results Summary

1. Consolidated Half-year Results

(In billions of yen except where noted)

FY '20 1st half (A)

FY '21 1st half (B)

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

(Apr. 1, 2020 -

B - A

B/A

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

(%)

Revenue

2,182.5

1,902.0

(280.5)

87

Operating profit

114.2

61.3

(52.8)

54

Profit before income taxes

124.0

75.6

(48.3)

61

Net profit attributable to

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

91.2

48.2

(43.0)

53

stockholders

Basic earnings per share

attributable to Mitsubishi

42.54 yen

22.48 yen

(20.06 yen)

53

Electric Corp. stockholders

2. Consolidated Second-quarter Results

(In billions of yen except where noted)

FY '20 Q2 (A)

FY '21 Q2 (B)

(Jul. 1, 2019 -

(Jul. 1, 2020 -

B - A

B/A

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

(%)

Revenue

1,131.7

1,043.8

(87.8)

92

Operating profit

59.3

41.1

(18.1)

69

Profit before income taxes

64.2

48.5

(15.7)

76

Net profit attributable to

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

48.4

30.3

(18.1)

63

stockholders

Basic earnings per share

22.60 yen

14.15 yen

(8.45 yen)

attributable to Mitsubishi

63

Electric Corp. stockholders

Notes:

  1. Consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  2. The company has 206 consolidated subsidiaries.

8/23

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (First Half, Fiscal 2021)

(Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss)

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 1st half

FY '21 1st half

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

(Apr. 1, 2020 -

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

(A)

% of

(B)

% of

B - A

B/A

total

total

(%)

Revenue

2,182,528

100.0

1,902,024

100.0

(280,504)

87

Cost of sales

1,562,361

71.6

1,384,823

72.8

(177,538)

89

Selling, general and

administrative expenses

506,870

23.2

456,533

24.0

(50,337)

90

Other profit (loss)

933

0.0

686

0.0

(247)

74

Operating profit

114,230

5.2

61,354

3.2

(52,876)

54

Financial income

5,988

0.3

5,651

0.3

(337)

94

Financial expenses

5,605

0.2

1,893

0.1

(3,712)

34

Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the

equity method

9,409

0.4

10,574

0.6

1,165

112

Profit before income taxes

124,022

5.7

75,686

4.0

(48,336)

61

Income taxes

25,591

1.2

24,284

1.3

(1,307)

95

Net profit

98,431

4.5

51,402

2.7

(47,029)

52

Net profit attributable to:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

stockholders

91,253

4.2

48,231

2.5

(43,022)

53

Non-controlling interests

7,178

0.3

3,171

0.2

(4,007)

44

9/23

(Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)

(In millions of yen)

FY '20

FY '21

1st half

(A)

1st half (B)

B - A

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

(Apr. 1, 2020 -

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

Net profit

98,431

51,402

(47,029)

(Other comprehensive income (loss),

net of tax)

Items that will not be reclassified to

net profit

Changes in fair value of financial assets

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

6,001

29,056

23,055

Share of other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for using the

equity method

(352)

581

933

Subtotal

5,649

29,637

23,988

Items that may be reclassified to net profit

Exchange differences on translating

foreign operations

(31,289)

5,343

36,632

Net changes in the fair value of cash flow

hedges

(91)

66

157

Share of other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for using the

equity method

(2,255)

(1,429)

826

Subtotal

(33,635)

3,980

37,615

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(27,986)

33,617

61,603

Comprehensive income

70,445

85,019

14,574

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders

66,082

81,602

15,520

Non-controlling interests

4,363

3,417

(946)

10/23

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021)

(Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss)

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 Q2

FY '21 Q2

(Jul. 1, 2019 -

(Jul. 1, 2020 -

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

(A)

% of

(B)

% of

B - A

B/A

total

total

(%)

Revenue

1,131,764

100.0

1,043,873

100.0

(87,891)

92

Cost of sales

812,492

71.8

764,405

73.2

(48,087)

94

Selling, general and

administrative expenses

259,974

23.0

237,288

22.7

(22,686)

91

Other profit (loss)

21

0.0

(1,026)

(0.2)

(1,047)

Operating profit

59,319

5.2

41,154

3.9

(18,165)

69

Financial income

1,689

0.2

835

0.1

(854)

49

Financial expenses

2,845

0.2

1,173

0.0

(1,672)

41

Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the

equity method

6,114

0.5

7,761

0.7

1,647

127

Profit before income taxes

64,277

5.7

48,577

4.7

(15,700)

76

Income taxes

12,656

1.1

16,907

1.7

4,251

134

Net profit

51,621

4.6

31,670

3.0

(19,951)

61

Net profit attributable to:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

stockholders

48,476

4.3

30,346

2.9

(18,130)

63

Non-controlling interests

3,145

0.3

1,324

0.1

(1,821)

42

11/23

(Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 Q2 (A)

FY '21 Q2 (B)

B - A

(Jul. 1, 2019 -

(Jul. 1, 2020 -

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

Net profit

51,621

31,670

(19,951)

(Other comprehensive income (loss),

net of tax)

Items that will not be reclassified to

net profit

Changes in fair value of financial assets

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

9,974

11,734

1,760

Share of other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for using the

equity method

(287)

743

1,030

Subtotal

9,687

12,477

2,790

Items that may be reclassified to net profit

Exchange differences on translating

foreign operations

(12,310)

(6,316)

5,994

Net changes in the fair value of cash flow

hedges

(52)

16

68

Share of other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for using the

equity method

(2,689)

(1,157)

1,532

Subtotal

(15,051)

(7,457)

7,594

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,364)

5,020

10,384

Comprehensive income

46,257

36,690

(9,567)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders

43,863

36,138

(7,725)

Non-controlling interests

2,394

552

(1,842)

12/23

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 (A)

FY ' 21

1st half (B)

B - A

(ended Mar.

(ended Sept.

31, 2020)

30, 2020)

(Assets)

Current assets

2,628,033

2,541,677

(86,356)

Cash and cash equivalents

537,559

642,928

105,369

Trade receivables

900,430

710,148

(190,282)

Contract assets

343,637

321,568

(22,069)

Inventories

693,890

715,689

21,799

Other current assets

152,517

151,344

(1,173)

Non-current assets

1,781,738

1,817,813

36,075

Investments accounted for using the equity method

196,237

194,968

(1,269)

Other financial assets

262,367

306,628

44,261

Property, plant and equipment

854,382

862,763

8,381

Other non-current assets

468,752

453,454

(15,298)

Total assets

4,409,771

4,359,490

(50,281)

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

1,402,665

1,350,205

(52,460)

Bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities

133,369

199,692

66,323

Trade payables

527,307

438,525

(88,782)

Other current liabilities

741,989

711,988

(30,001)

Non-current liabilities

468,247

446,713

(21,534)

Bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities

243,634

224,527

(19,107)

Net defined benefit liabilities

163,240

173,712

10,472

Other non-current liabilities

61,373

48,474

(12,899)

Total liabilities

1,870,912

1,796,918

(73,994)

(Equity)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity

2,429,743

2,455,297

25,554

Common stock

175,820

175,820

Capital surplus

202,832

202,270

(562)

Retained earnings

2,071,817

2,059,855

(11,962)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,802)

19,946

37,748

Treasury stock, at cost

(2,924)

(2,594)

330

Non-controlling interests

109,116

107,275

(1,841)

Total equity

2,538,859

2,562,572

23,713

Total liabilities and equity

4,409,771

4,359,490

(50,281)

Bonds, borrowings and lease liabilities

377,003

424,219

47,216

Excluding lease liabilities

267,008

311,522

44,514

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):

Exchange differences on translating foreign

operations

(39,519)

(35,774)

3,745

Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

21,754

55,703

33,949

Net changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges

(37)

17

54

13/23

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

FY '20 1st Half (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

(In millions of yen)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity

Non-

Total

Common

Capital

Retained

Accumulated other

Treasury

controlling

equity

comprehensive

stock, at

Total

stock

surplus

earnings

interests

income (loss)

cost

Balance at beginning of period

175,820

202,834

1,960,466

63,809

(2,983)

2,399,946

111,209

2,511,155

Cumulative effects of changes in

accounting policies

(1,521)

(1,521)

(7)

(1,528)

Adjusted balance at beginning of

period

175,820

202,834

1,958,945

63,809

(2,983)

2,398,425

111,202

2,509,627

Comprehensive income

Net profit

91,253

91,253

7,178

98,431

Other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax

(25,171)

(25,171)

(2,815)

(27,986)

Comprehensive income

91,253

(25,171)

66,082

4,363

70,445

Reclassification to retained earnings

1,521

(1,521)

Dividends

(55,816)

(55,816)

(5,094)

(60,910)

Purchase of treasury stock

(784)

(784)

(784)

Disposal of treasury stock

(844)

844

0

0

Transactions with non-controlling

interests and others

(925)

(925)

Balance at end of period

175,820

201,990

1,995,903

37,117

(2,923)

2,407,907

109,546

2,517,453

FY '21 1st Half (Apr. 1, 2020 - Sep. 30, 2020)

(In millions of yen)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity

Non-

Total

Accumulated other

Treasury

Common

Capital

Retained

controlling

equity

comprehensive

stock, at

Total

stock

surplus

earnings

interests

income (loss)

cost

Balance at beginning of period

175,820

202,832

2,071,817

(17,802)

(2,924)

2,429,743

109,116

2,538,859

Comprehensive income

Net profit

48,231

48,231

3,171

51,402

Other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax

33,371

33,371

246

33,617

Comprehensive income

48,231

33,371

81,602

3,417

85,019

Reclassification to retained earnings

(4,377)

4,377

Dividends

(55,816)

(55,816)

(5,356)

(61,172)

Purchase of treasury stock

(366)

(366)

(366)

Disposal of treasury stock

(696)

696

0

0

Transactions with non-controlling

interests and others

134

134

98

232

Balance at end of period

175,820

202,270

2,059,855

19,946

(2,594)

2,455,297

107,275

2,562,572

14/23

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 1st half

FY '21 1st half

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

(Apr. 1, 2020 -

B - A

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

(A)

(B)

I

Cash flows from operating activities

1

Net profit

98,431

51,402

(47,029)

2

Adjustments to cash flows from operating activities

(1) Depreciation, amortization and other

98,329

103,412

5,083

(2) Decrease in trade receivables

163,109

192,653

29,544

(3) Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(60,051)

21,994

82,045

(4) Decrease (increase) in inventories

(6,927)

(19,761)

(12,834)

(5) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(50,058)

(89,907)

(39,849)

(6) Others, net

(28,419)

(2,848)

25,571

Cash flows from operating activities

214,414

256,945

42,531

II

Cash flows from investing activities

1

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(95,978)

(92,502)

3,476

2

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2,438

2,167

(271)

3

Purchase of investment securities (net of cash acquired)

(16,373)

(12,214)

4,159

4

Proceeds from sale of investment securities (net of cash

6,855

4,046

(2,809)

disposed)

5

Others, net

(12,606)

(9,354)

3,252

Cash flows from investing activities

(115,664)

(107,857)

7,807

I + II Free cash flow

98,750

149,088

50,338

III

Cash flows from financing activities

1

Proceeds and repayments of bonds and long-term

borrowings

(29,462)

(10,164)

19,298

2

Increase in short-term borrowings, net

29,564

54,663

25,099

3

Repayments of lease liabilities

(26,183)

(27,760)

(1,577)

4

Dividends paid

(55,816)

(55,816)

0

5

Purchase of treasury stock

(784)

(366)

418

6

Disposal of treasury stock

0

0

0

7

Others, net

(4,670)

(6,040)

(1,370)

Cash flows from financing activities

(87,351)

(45,483)

41,868

IV

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

(11,453)

1,764

13,217

V

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(54)

105,369

105,423

VI

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

514,224

537,559

23,335

VII

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

514,170

642,928

128,758

15/23

Consolidated Segment Information (First Half, Fiscal 2021)

1. Revenue and Operating Profit by Business Segment

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 1st half

FY '21 1st half

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

(Apr. 1, 2020 -

C/A

Business Segment

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

C - A

D - B

(%)

Revenue

Operating

Revenue

Operating

(A)

profit (B)

(C)

profit (D)

Energy and Electric Systems

592,110

20,465

564,731

26,277

(27,379)

5,812

95

Industrial Automation Systems

686,266

41,272

548,607

1,766

(137,659)

(39,506)

80

Information and

Communication Systems

199,025

4,705

165,545

4,866

(33,480)

161

83

Electronic Devices

103,149

1,039

100,583

5,802

(2,566)

4,763

98

Home Appliances

581,762

53,206

503,731

35,588

(78,031)

(17,618)

87

Others

316,245

9,521

272,432

1,971

(43,813)

(7,550)

86

Subtotal

2,478,557

130,208

2,155,629

76,270

(322,928)

(53,938)

87

Eliminations and corporate

(296,029)

(15,978)

(253,605)

(14,916)

42,424

1,062

Consolidated Total

2,182,528

114,230

1,902,024

61,354

(280,504)

(52,876)

87

*Notes: Inter-segment revenue are included in the above chart.

2. Revenue by Location of Customers

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 1st half

FY '21 1st half

(Apr. 1, 2019 -

(Apr. 1, 2020 -

Location of Customers

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

B - A

B/A (%)

Revenue

% of total

Revenue

% of total

(A)

revenue

(B)

revenue

Japan

1,216,657

55.7

1,080,338

56.8

(136,319)

89

North America

229,758

10.6

175,435

9.2

(54,323)

76

Asia (excluding Japan)

469,759

21.5

433,734

22.8

(36,025)

92

China

221,730

10.2

234,923

12.4

13,193

106

Europe

236,062

10.8

184,272

9.7

(51,790)

78

Others

30,292

1.4

28,245

1.5

(2,047)

93

Total overseas revenue

965,871

44.3

821,686

43.2

(144,185)

85

Consolidated total

2,182,528

100.0

1,902,024

100.0

(280,504)

87

16/23

Consolidated Segment Information (Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021)

1. Revenue and Operating Profit by Business Segment

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 Q2

FY '21 Q2

(Jul. 1, 2019 -

(Jul. 1, 2020 -

C/A

Business Segment

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

C - A

D - B

(%)

Revenue

Operating

Revenue

Operating

(A)

profit (B)

(C)

profit (D)

Energy and Electric Systems

316,277

11,269

298,976

7,631

(17,301)

(3,638)

95

Industrial Automation Systems

353,952

20,090

312,376

5,180

(41,576)

(14,910)

88

Information and

Communication Systems

112,616

3,339

102,260

5,429

(10,356)

2,090

91

Electronic Devices

52,195

442

50,872

2,712

(1,323)

2,270

97

Home Appliances

285,758

22,018

266,333

22,036

(19,425)

18

93

Others

166,722

7,370

147,008

3,324

(19,714)

(4,046)

88

Subtotal

1,287,520

64,528

1,177,825

46,312

(109,695)

(18,216)

91

Eliminations and corporate

(155,756)

(5,209)

(133,952)

(5,158)

21,804

51

Consolidated Total

1,131,764

59,319

1,043,873

41,154

(87,891)

(18,165)

92

*Notes: Inter-segment revenue are included in the above chart.

2. Revenue by Location of Customers

(In millions of yen)

FY '20 Q2

FY '21 Q2

(Jul. 1, 2019 -

(Jul. 1, 2020 -

Location of Customers

Sept. 30, 2019)

Sept. 30, 2020)

B - A

B/A (%)

Revenue

% of total

Revenue

% of total

(A)

revenue

(B)

revenue

Japan

654,200

57.8

600,656

57.5

(53,544)

92

North America

111,758

9.9

101,081

9.7

(10,677)

90

Asia (excluding Japan)

238,947

21.1

227,596

21.8

(11,351)

95

China

112,772

10.0

118,680

11.4

5,908

105

Europe

110,796

9.8

98,685

9.5

(12,111)

89

Others

16,063

1.4

15,855

1.5

(208)

99

Total overseas revenue

477,564

42.2

443,217

42.5

(34,347)

93

Consolidated total

1,131,764

100.0

1,043,873

100.0

(87,891)

92

17/23

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes regarding the going concern assumption)

Not applicable

(Notes if there is any significant change in Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity)

Not applicable

18/23

Cautionary Statement

While the statements herein including the forecast of the Mitsubishi Electric Group are based on assumptions the Group considers to be reasonable under the circumstances on the date of announcement, actual results may differ significantly from forecasts.

Such factors materially affecting the expectations expressed herein shall include but are not limited to the following:

  1. Any change in worldwide economic and social conditions, as well as laws, regulations, taxation and other legislation
  2. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, especially JPY/U.S. dollar rates
  3. Changes in stock markets, especially in Japan
  4. Changes in balance of supply and demand of products that may affect prices and volume, as well as material procurement conditions
  5. Changes in the ability to fund raising, especially in Japan
  6. Uncertainties relating to patents, licenses and other intellectual property, including disputes involving patent infringement
  7. New environmental regulations or the arising of environmental issues
  8. Defects in products or services
  9. Litigation and legal proceedings brought and contemplated against the Company or its subsidiaries and affiliates that may adversely affect operations or finances

(10)Technological change, the development of products using new technology, manufacturing and time-to- market

(11)Business restructuring

(12)Incidents related to information security

(13)Large-scale disasters including earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, fires and others

(14)Social or political upheaval caused by terrorism, war, pandemics, or other factors

(15)Important matters related to the directors and executive officers, major shareholders and affiliated companies of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

###

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its corporate statement, "Changes for the Better," and environmental statement, "Eco Changes." The company recorded a revenue of 4,462.5 billion yen (U.S.$ 40.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥109=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2020

19/23

Supplementary Materials

October 29, 2020

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fiscal 2021 First-half Consolidated Results

  1. Financial Results
  2. Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment
  3. Overseas Revenue by Segment
  4. Orders by Segment
  5. Foreign Exchange Rates for Recording Revenue and Impact of Exchange Rate Fluctuations on Revenue
  6. Capital Expenditures
  7. Depreciation and Other
  8. Research and Development Expenditures
  1. Quarterly Financial Results for Fiscal 2021
  2. Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment for Fiscal 2021

20/23

FY '20: Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020

FY '21: Apr. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2021

1. Financial Results

(Consolidated)

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Revenue

2,182.5

(+1)

4,462.5

(-1)

1,902.0

(-13)

4,050.0

(-9)

Operating profit

114.2

(-9)

259.6

(-11)

61.3

(-46)

150.0

(-42)

Profit before income taxes

124.0

(-12)

281.9

(-11)

75.6

(-39)

175.0

(-38)

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi

91.2

(-11)

221.8

(-2)

48.2

(-47)

120.0

(-46)

Electric Corp. stockholders

2. Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Energy and Electric

Revenue

592.1

(+4)

1,307.3

(+1)

564.7

(-5)

1,280.0

(-2)

Systems

Operating profit

20.4

(+31)

82.3

(0)

26.2

(+28)

87.0

(+6)

Industrial Automation

Revenue

686.2

(-6)

1,349.4

(-8)

548.6

(-20)

1,150.0

(-15)

Systems

Operating profit

41.2

(-47)

68.9

(-52)

1.7

(-96)

18.0

(-74)

Information and

Revenue

199.0

(+7)

455.5

(+7)

165.5

(-17)

400.0

(-12)

Communication Systems

Operating profit

4.7

(+88)

26.4

(+116)

4.8

(+3)

18.0

(-32)

Electronic Devices

Revenue

103.1

(+1)

208.7

(+4)

100.5

(-2)

210.0

(+1)

Operating profit

1.0

(-18)

8.7

(+503)

5.8

(+458)

0.0

(-)

Home Appliances

Revenue

581.7

(+4)

1,090.2

(+2)

503.7

(-13)

970.0

(-11)

Operating profit

53.2

(+58)

78.2

(+32)

35.5

(-33)

45.0

(-42)

Others

Revenue

316.2

(-4)

659.6

(-3)

272.4

(-14)

590.0

(-11)

Operating profit

9.5

(-8)

26.0

(+8)

1.9

(-79)

13.0

(-50)

Subtotal

Revenue

2,478.5

(0)

5,071.0

(-1)

2,155.6

(-13)

4,600.0

(-9)

Operating profit

130.2

(-8)

290.6

(-10)

76.2

(-41)

181.0

(-38)

Eliminations and

Revenue

-296.0

-608.5

-253.6

-550.0

corporate

Operating profit

-15.9

-31.0

-14.9

-31.0

Consolidated total

Revenue

2,182.5

(+1)

4,462.5

(-1)

1,902.0

(-13)

4,050.0

(-9)

Operating profit

114.2

(-9)

259.6

(-11)

61.3

(-46)

150.0

(-42)

*The impact of COVID-19 on 1st Half of FY '21 is analyzed as a decrease in revenue by about 280 billion yen and a loss of operating profit by about 60 billion yen.

3. Overseas Revenue by Segment

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

Energy and Electric Systems

195.7

(+1)

396.7

(-4)

167.8

(-14)

Industrial Automation Systems

392.3

(-9)

754.1

(-10)

318.2

(-19)

Information and Communication Systems

5.3

(+11)

13.2

(-6)

4.0

(-23)

Electronic Devices

52.9

(-6)

108.5

(+1)

58.5

(+11)

Home Appliances

311.4

(+2)

563.3

(-1)

265.9

(-15)

Others

8.0

(-9)

16.0

(-3)

7.0

(-12)

Consolidated total

965.8

(-4)

1,852.1

(-6)

821.6

(-15)

Ratio of overseas revenue to total revenue

44.3%

41.5%

43.2%

21/23

4. Orders by Segment

(Consolidated)

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

Energy and Electric Systems

693.4

(+5)

1,348.8

(+4)

603.3

(-13)

Industrial Automation Systems

682.3

(-5)

1,358.0

(-5)

558.9

(-18)

Information and Communication Systems

189.5

(+13)

448.8

(+7)

155.2

(-18)

Electronic Devices

106.6

(+6)

221.6

(+11)

85.8

(-20)

*Home Appliances and Others segments have few products made on order, thus not included in the chart above.

5. Foreign Exchange Rates for Recording Revenue and Impact of Exchange Rate Fluctuations on Revenue

FY '20

FY '21

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Average

US$

¥109

¥109

¥106

¥105

Euro

¥121

¥121

¥122

¥120

exchange rate

CNY

¥15.6

¥15.6

¥15.2

¥15.0

Consolidated

About ¥35.0 billion

About ¥62.0 billion

About ¥15.0 billion

total

decrease

decrease

decrease

Impact of

US$

About ¥4.0 billion

About ¥9.0 billion

About ¥5.0 billion

exchange rate

decrease

decrease

decrease

fluctuations

Euro

About ¥13.0 billion

About ¥20.0 billion

About ¥1.0 billion

on revenue

decrease

decrease

increase

CNY

About ¥10.0 billion

About ¥17.0 billion

About ¥5.0 billion

decrease

decrease

decrease

6. Capital Expenditures

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

Full Year

Full Year

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Energy and Electric Systems

26.4

(-25)

32.5

(+23)

Industrial Automation Systems

96.8

(-2)

41.5

(-57)

Information and Communication Systems

19.5

(-21)

16.0

(-18)

Electronic Devices

32.2

(-42)

16.0

(-50)

Home Appliances

34.4

(-10)

22.0

(-36)

Others

15.8

(+151)

6.0

(-62)

Common

9.1

(-12)

16.0

(+76)

Consolidated total

234.2

(-13)

150.0

(-36)

*The figures in the table above do not include real estate leasing, etc.

7. Depreciation and Other

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Consolidated

68.2

(-2)

149.6

(-3)

70.7

(+4)

160.0

(+7)

*The figures in the table above do not include real estate leasing, etc.

22/23

8. Research and Development Expenditures

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

Full Year

Full Year

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Energy and Electric Systems

35.1

(+1)

Industrial Automation Systems

67.4

(-5)

Information and Communication Systems

13.4

(-12)

Electronic Devices

12.5

(-11)

Home Appliances

44.9

(+3)

Others/Common

33.2

(-2)

Consolidated total

206.8

(-3)

190.0

(-8)

Ratio to revenue

4.6

4.7

Reference

1. Quarterly Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

(Consolidated)

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

Q1

Q2

1st Half

Q1

Q2

1st Half

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

Revenue

1,050.7

(0)

1,131.7

(+1)

2,182.5

(+1)

858.1

(-18) 1,043.8

(-8) 1,902.0

(-13)

Operating profit

54.9

(-11)

59.3

(-8)

114.2

(-9)

20.2

(-63)

41.1

(-31)

61.3

(-46)

Profit before income taxes

59.7

(-13)

64.2

(-11)

124.0

(-12)

27.1

(-55)

48.5

(-24)

75.6

(-39)

Net profit attributable to

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

42.7

(-10)

48.4

(-11)

91.2

(-11)

17.8

(-58)

30.3

(-37)

48.2

(-47)

stockholders

2. Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit by Segment for Fiscal 2021

(Billions of yen, year-on-year % change)

FY '20

FY '21

Q1

Q2

1st Half

Q1

Q2

1st Half

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

Energy and Electric

Revenue

275.8

(+3)

316.2

(+5)

592.1

(+4)

265.7

(-4)

298.9

(-5)

564.7

(-5)

Systems

Operating profit

9.1

(+54)

11.2

(+18)

20.4

(+31)

18.6

(+103)

7.6

(-32)

26.2

(+28)

Industrial Automation

Revenue

332.3

(-8)

353.9

(-4)

686.2

(-6)

236.2

(-29)

312.3

(-12)

548.6

(-20)

Operating profit

Systems

21.1

(-53)

20.0

(-39)

41.2

(-47)

-3.4

(-)

5.1

(-74)

1.7

(-96)

(loss)

Information and

Revenue

86.4

(+8)

112.6

(+5)

199.0

(+7)

63.2

(-27)

102.2

(-9)

165.5

(-17)

Operating profit

Communication Systems

1.3

(-)

3.3

(-23)

4.7

(+88)

-0.5

(-)

5.4

(+63)

4.8

(+3)

(loss)

Electronic Devices

Revenue

50.9

(-1)

52.1

(+3)

103.1

(+1)

49.7

(-2)

50.8

(-3)

100.5

(-2)

Operating profit

0.5

(-60)

0.4

(-)

1.0

(-18)

3.0

(+418)

2.7

(+514)

5.8

(+458)

Home Appliances

Revenue

296.0

(+6)

285.7

(+3)

581.7

(+4)

237.3

(-20)

266.3

(-7)

503.7

(-13)

Operating profit

31.1

(+56)

22.0

(+62)

53.2

(+58)

13.5

(-57)

22.0

(0)

35.5

(-33)

Revenue

149.5

(-4)

166.7

(-3)

316.2

(-4)

125.4

(-16)

147.0

(-12)

272.4

(-14)

Others

Operating profit

2.1

(+85)

7.3

(-20)

9.5

(-8)

-1.3

(-)

3.3

(-55)

1.9

(-79)

(loss)

Subtotal

Revenue

1,191.0

(0)

1,287.5

(+1)

2,478.5

(0)

977.8

(-18) 1,177.8

(-9) 2,155.6

(-13)

Operating profit

65.6

(-8)

64.5

(-7)

130.2

(-8)

29.9

(-54)

46.3

(-28)

76.2

(-41)

Eliminations and

Revenue

-140.2

-155.7

-296.0

-119.6

-133.9

-253.6

corporate

Operating profit

-10.7

-5.2

-15.9

-9.7

-5.1

-14.9

Consolidated total

Revenue

1,050.7

(0)

1,131.7

(+1)

2,182.5

(+1)

858.1

(-18) 1,043.8

(-8) 1,902.0

(-13)

Operating profit

54.9

(-11)

59.3

(-8)

114.2

(-9)

20.2

(-63)

41.1

(-31)

61.3

(-46)

23/23

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 04:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
10/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch "EcoAdviser" AI-enabled Energy Software
PU
10/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch “EcoAdviser” AI-enabled Energy Softw..
BU
10/13Japan to sign agreement allowing arms exports to Vietnam - Nikkei
RE
09/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Produces 500,000th Elevator/Escalator Unit in Japan
BU
09/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility to Be Completed on ..
BU
09/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Exhibits at CEATEC 2020 ONLINE to Focus on Sustainability ..
BU
09/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Dividend Policy for the First Half of Fiscal 202..
PU
09/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Dividend Policy for the First Half of Fiscal 202..
BU
09/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Establish FA Products Service Center in Philippines
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 191 B 40 100 M 40 100 M
Net income 2021 125 B 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net cash 2021 265 B 2 536 M 2 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 2 942 B 28 202 M 28 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 146 518
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 687,81 JPY
Last Close Price 1 371,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Mitoji Yabunaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-8.48%28 163
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.99%117 022
SIEMENS AG-8.60%100 157
3M COMPANY-9.72%92 756
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.31%62 796
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.09%62 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group