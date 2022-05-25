Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/25 02:00:00 am EDT
1422.50 JPY   -0.25%
02:26aMitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates
BU
02:26aMitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022)
BU
05/16Mitsubishi Electric Develops Technology for the Freeform Printing of Satellite Antennas in Outer Space
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates

05/25/2022 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO Prime Market: 6503) announces that it has received the interim report on the results of the company-wide investigation and assessment on improper quality control practices by an Investigative Committee of external experts, and that in response, a meeting of the Nomination Committee was held on May 25, 2022 and the candidates for Directors were determined as listed below to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022.

At the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on March 31, 2022, candidates for Directors who are Directors and Executive Officers of the Company (including those who retired on March 31, 2022) were determined as tentative candidates. Based on the report by the Investigative Committee received today, the Company has once again confirmed these candidates for Directors.

1. Director Candidates (current positions)

Mitoji Yabunaka [Director]
Hiroshi Obayashi [Director (Attorney-at-law, Obayashi Law Office)]
Kazunori Watanabe [Director (Certified Public Account, Tax Accountant, Kazunori Watanabe Certified Public Accountant & Tax Accountant Office)]
Hiroko Koide [Director]
Takashi Oyamada [Director (Senior Advisor, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)]
Tatsuro Kosaka [Senior Advisor, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.] -new candidate-
Hiroyuki Yanagi [Adviser, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.] -new candidate-
Kei Uruma [Director, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO]
Tadashi Kawagoishi [Director]
Kuniaki Masuda [Director, Executive Officer CFO (Accounting and Finance), CHRO (General Affairs and Human Resources)]
Jun Nagasawa [Senior Advisor] -new candidate-

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
02:26aMitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates
BU
02:26aMitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31,..
BU
05/16Mitsubishi Electric Develops Technology for the Freeform Printing of Satellite Antennas..
BU
05/16Mitsubishi Electric Develops Technology for the Freeform Printing of Satellite Antennas..
CI
05/09Mitsubishi Electric's ME Innovation Fund Invests in QunaSys Startup
BU
05/09Mitsubishi Electric, QunaSys to Accelerate its Research and Development of Quantum-Chem..
CI
05/06Mitsubishi Electric Says Certifications Suspended For Japanese Site Over Quality Issues
MT
04/29Mitsubishi Electric Ups Final Dividend and FY23 Forecast as Attributable Profit Rises 5..
MT
04/28Earnings Flash (MEL.L) MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Posts FY22 Revenue JPY4.477T
MT
04/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 489 B 35 479 M 35 479 M
Net income 2022 213 B 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net cash 2022 379 B 2 992 M 2 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 011 B 23 798 M 23 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 145 696
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 426,00 JPY
Average target price 1 693,13 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mitoji Yabunaka Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-2.23%23 798
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.87%683 913
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.90%129 053
SIEMENS AG-25.20%99 578
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.12%83 056
3M COMPANY-17.95%82 161