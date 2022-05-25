Mitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO Prime Market: 6503) announces that it has received the interim report on the results of the company-wide investigation and assessment on improper quality control practices by an Investigative Committee of external experts, and that in response, a meeting of the Nomination Committee was held on May 25, 2022 and the candidates for Directors were determined as listed below to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022.

At the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on March 31, 2022, candidates for Directors who are Directors and Executive Officers of the Company (including those who retired on March 31, 2022) were determined as tentative candidates. Based on the report by the Investigative Committee received today, the Company has once again confirmed these candidates for Directors.

1. Director Candidates (current positions)

Mitoji Yabunaka [Director]

Hiroshi Obayashi [Director (Attorney-at-law, Obayashi Law Office)]

Kazunori Watanabe [Director (Certified Public Account, Tax Accountant, Kazunori Watanabe Certified Public Accountant & Tax Accountant Office)]

Hiroko Koide [Director]

Takashi Oyamada [Director (Senior Advisor, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)]

Tatsuro Kosaka [Senior Advisor, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.] -new candidate-

Hiroyuki Yanagi [Adviser, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.] -new candidate-

Kei Uruma [Director, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO]

Tadashi Kawagoishi [Director]

Kuniaki Masuda [Director, Executive Officer CFO (Accounting and Finance), CHRO (General Affairs and Human Resources)]

Jun Nagasawa [Senior Advisor] -new candidate-

