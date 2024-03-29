Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announces that the candidates for Directors, who will be proposed for election at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2024, were elected at the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on March 29, 2024.

1. Director Candidates (current positions)

Tatsuro Kosaka (Director (Senior Advisor, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.))

Hiroyuki Yanagi (Director (Adviser, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.))

Masako Egawa (Director (Chancellor, Seikei Gakuen))

Haruka Matsuyama (Director (Attorney-at-law (Partner, Hibiya Park Law Offices)))

Kunihito Minakawa (Financial Services Agency Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board Commissioner) [new candidate]

Peter D. Pedersen (Executive Director, NELIS, a corporation engaging in specified non-profit activities) [new candidate]

Kei Uruma (Director, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO)

Kuniaki Masuda (Director, Executive Officer, CFO (In charge of Accounting and Finance))

Satoshi Takeda (Director, Executive Officer, CSO (In charge of Corporate Strategic Planning, IR and SR, Operations of Associated Companies, Three Key Reforms, and Sustainability), CDO (In charge of DX, Vice President, Business Innovation))

Atsuhiro Yabu (Executive Officer, Group President, Automotive Equipment) [new candidate]

Notes:

1) Titles in parentheses are current positions and assignments at Mitsubishi Electric and important concurrent positions at other companies as of March 29, 2024.

2) Messrs. Kosaka, Yanagi, Minakawa, Pedersen, and Mses. Egawa and Matsuyama are Outside Director candidates.

3) Changes in Executive Officers were disclosed on February 20, 2024.

