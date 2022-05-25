Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the Board of Directors has fixed the year-end dividend, as of the record date of March 31, 2022, with due consideration of the company’s performance and financial standing during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (fiscal 2022).

Year-end dividend Fixed Status Previous Dividend Forecast (April 28, 2022) Previous Year’s Dividend (Fiscal 2021) Record date March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Dividend per share 26 yen 26 yen 26 yen Total amount of dividends 54,940 million yen － 55,816 million yen Effective date June 2, 2022 － June 2, 2021 Dividend resource Retained earnings － Retained earnings

Reference: Annual dividend Dividend per share Interim dividend Year-end dividend Annual dividend Fiscal 2022 (actual) 14 yen 26 yen 40 yen Fiscal 2021 (actual) 10 yen 26 yen 36 yen

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022

