  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/25 02:00:00 am EDT
1422.50 JPY   -0.25%
02:26aMitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates
BU
02:26aMitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022)
BU
05/16Mitsubishi Electric Develops Technology for the Freeform Printing of Satellite Antennas in Outer Space
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022)

05/25/2022 | 02:26am EDT
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the Board of Directors has fixed the year-end dividend, as of the record date of March 31, 2022, with due consideration of the company’s performance and financial standing during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (fiscal 2022).

Year-end dividend

 

Fixed Status

Previous Dividend Forecast (April 28, 2022)

Previous Year’s Dividend (Fiscal 2021)

Record date

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Dividend per share

26 yen

26 yen

26 yen

Total amount of dividends

54,940 million yen

55,816 million yen

Effective date

June 2, 2022

June 2, 2021

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Reference: Annual dividend

Dividend per share

Interim dividend

Year-end dividend

Annual dividend

Fiscal 2022 (actual)

14 yen

26 yen

40 yen

Fiscal 2021 (actual)

10 yen

26 yen

36 yen

 

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 489 B 35 479 M 35 479 M
Net income 2022 213 B 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net cash 2022 379 B 2 992 M 2 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 011 B 23 798 M 23 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 145 696
Free-Float 93,6%
