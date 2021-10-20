Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Establishment of Governance Review Committee

Assess and identify problems relating to the company's overall internal control system and governance with its main focus on improper quality control practices.

As announced by the company on October 1, regarding "Update on Investigation into Improper Quality Control Practices and Implementation of Reform Roadmap (First Report)", , the company believes that it is necessary to incorporate the perspective of third parties to assess whether there is room for improvement in the company's internal control system and governance. Therefore, the Governance Review Committee was established as a Board-commissioned body, comprised of outside experts who have no existing commercial relationships with the company.

TOKYO, October 20, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the Board of Directors approved to establish a Governance Review Committee consisting of outside experts. The details are as follows:

Future Actions

The Governance Review Committee will aim to clarify managerial responsibility of executive officers and board directors by December 2021 and the Board of Directors will consider necessary actions in a timely manner. In addition, the Governance Review Committee will aim to provide a summary of issues identified and recommendations for improvement by March 2022. The Board will take these recommendations on board and work to strengthen its internal control system and governance.

