Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Establishment of Governance Review Committee

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION

7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

No. 3444

Media Inquiries

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Establishment of Governance Review

Committee

TOKYO, October 20, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the Board of Directors approved to establish a Governance Review Committee consisting of outside experts. The details are as follows:

Background of Establishment of Governance Review Committee

As announced by the company on October 1, regarding "Update on Investigation into Improper Quality Control Practices and Implementation of Reform Roadmap (First Report)", , the company believes that it is necessary to incorporate the perspective of third parties to assess whether there is room for improvement in the company's internal control system and governance. Therefore, the Governance Review Committee was established as a Board-commissioned body, comprised of outside experts who have no existing commercial relationships with the company.

Members of Investigative Committee

Chair: Toshiaki Yamaguchi, Managing Partner (Attorney-at-Law, Certified Fraud Examiner), Yamaguchi Toshiaki Law Office

Members: Junya Naito, Partner (Attorney-at-Law),Momo-o, Matsuo & Namba

Takashi Kiuchi, Partner (Attorney-at-Law, Certified Public Accountant), Miura & Partners

Purpose of Governance Review Committee

  • Assess and identify problems relating to the company's overall internal control system and governance with its main focus on improper quality control practices.
  • Recommend reform measures.
  • Clarify managerial responsibility of executive officers as well as board directors.

1/3

Future Actions

The Governance Review Committee will aim to clarify managerial responsibility of executive officers and board directors by December 2021 and the Board of Directors will consider necessary actions in a timely manner. In addition, the Governance Review Committee will aim to provide a summary of issues identified and recommendations for improvement by March 2022. The Board will take these recommendations on board and work to strengthen its internal control system and governance.

###

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 4,191.4 billion yen (U.S.$ 37.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥111=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2021

2/3

Attachment

Profiles of Governance Review Committee Members

Committee

Toshiaki Yamaguchi

Chair

Affiliation

Managing Partner (Attorney-at-Law, Certified Fraud Examiner), Yamaguchi Toshiaki Law Office

1990

Registered as attorney, Osaka Bar Association

1995

Established Yamaguchi Toshiaki Law Office

2013-2016

Outside Director, Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd.

2013-Present

Outside Director, Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd

Profile

2015-2018

Outside Auditor, Osaka University Venture Capital

2015-Present

Whistleblower Protection System Review Committee, Consumer Affairs

Agency

2018-Present

Outside Auditor, Osaka Metro Co., Ltd.

2018-Present

Advisor, Compliance Promotion Council, Ministry of Finance

2019-Present

Outside member, Regeneration Project Promotion Council, Ministry of Finance

Committee

Junya Naito

Member

Affiliation

Partner (Attorney-at-Law),Momo-o, Matsuo & Namba

1991

Registered as attorney, Dai-ichi Tokyo Bar Association

1996

Registered as attorney, New York Bar, the United States

1999-Present

Partner, Momo-o, Matsuo & Namba

Profile

2017-Present

Auditor, Nomura Real Estate Private REIT, Inc.

2020-Present

Advisory Board, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

2020-Present

Auditor, Japan Satellite Broadcasting Association

2021-Presemt

Chairperson, Special Committee Regarding Issues on Civil Litigation of

Dai-ichi Tokyo Bar Association

Committee

Takashi Kiuchi

Member

Affiliation

Partner (Attorney-at-Law, Certified Public Accountant), Miura & Partners

1998-2004

KPMG AZSA & Co. (Assistant Accountant, Certified Public Accountant)

2006

Registered as attorney, Dai-ichi Tokyo Bar Association

2006-2019

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu

Profile

2011-2013

Financial Services Agency (on secondment)

2019-Present

Partner, Miura & Partners

2020

Reregistered as Certified Public Accountant, the Japanese Institute of

Certified Public Accountants Tokyo Chapter

3/3

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
