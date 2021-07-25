MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION 7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3422 Media Inquiries Public Relations Division Mitsubishi Electric Corporation prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Members of Investigative Committee

TOKYO, July 26, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that in response to the discovery of certain inspection practices concerning HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems) for railcars and other products for railcars manufactured at the company's Nagasaki Works (Togitsu- Cho, Nishisonogi-Gun, Nagasaki Prefecture), it has established an investigative committee consisting of external experts, as per the company's previous announcement Mitsubishi Electric Moves to Reform its

Quality Culture on July 2.

The committee members (listed below) will now determine their specific investigative procedures and schedule. Mitsubishi Electric will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Members of Investigative Committee

Chair: Hiroshi Kimeda, Partner (Attorney-at-law), Nishimura & Asahi Members: Mitsuhiro Umezu, Professor, Keio University (specialty: business ethics) Masahiko Munechika, Professor, Waseda University (specialty: quality management)

Purpose of Investigative Committee

Investigate the facts surrounding certain inspection practices concerning HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems) for railcars and other products for railcars, elucidate the causes and formulate recommendations for preventing any recurrence.

Also investigate the existence of any other inappropriate inspections concerning quality company-wide and, if found, elucidate the causes and formulate recommendations for preventing any recurrence.

Future Actions

Mitsubishi Electric has asked the investigative committee to provide the results of its investigation and its proposals for measures to prevent recurrence by this coming September. In addition, the committee has been asked to carry out investigations across all company divisions simultaneously.

