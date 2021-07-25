Log in
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Mitsubishi Electric : Announces Members of Investigative Committee

07/25/2021 | 10:08pm EDT
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION

7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

No. 3422

Media Inquiries

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Members of Investigative Committee

TOKYO, July 26, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that in response to the discovery of certain inspection practices concerning HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems) for railcars and other products for railcars manufactured at the company's Nagasaki Works (Togitsu- Cho, Nishisonogi-Gun, Nagasaki Prefecture), it has established an investigative committee consisting of external experts, as per the company's previous announcement Mitsubishi Electric Moves to Reform its

Quality Cultureon July 2.

The committee members (listed below) will now determine their specific investigative procedures and schedule. Mitsubishi Electric will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Members of Investigative Committee

Chair:

Hiroshi Kimeda, Partner (Attorney-at-law), Nishimura & Asahi

Members:

Mitsuhiro Umezu, Professor, Keio University (specialty: business ethics)

Masahiko Munechika, Professor, Waseda University (specialty: quality management)

Purpose of Investigative Committee

  • Investigate the facts surrounding certain inspection practices concerning HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems) for railcars and other products for railcars, elucidate the causes and formulate recommendations for preventing any recurrence.
  • Also investigate the existence of any other inappropriate inspections concerning quality company-wide and, if found, elucidate the causes and formulate recommendations for preventing any recurrence.
  • Investigate any related matter identified during the above investigations that are deemed relevant.

Future Actions

Mitsubishi Electric has asked the investigative committee to provide the results of its investigation and its proposals for measures to prevent recurrence by this coming September. In addition, the committee has been asked to carry out investigations across all company divisions simultaneously.

###

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 4,191.4 billion yen (U.S.$ 37.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥111=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2021

1/2

Attachment

Profiles of Investigative Committee Members

Committee

Hiroshi Kimeda

Chair

Affiliation

Partner, Nishimura & Asahi (attorney-at-law)

1993-2002

Public prosecutor

1997-1998

Special Investigation Department, Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office

1998-1999

Visiting researcher, Notre Dame Law School

Profile

1999-2001

Criminal Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Justice

2001-2002

Planning and Coordination Bureau, Financial Services Agency

2002

Registered as attorney, Tokyo Bar Association

2002

Admitted to Nishimura Law Office (now Nishimura & Asahi)

2005-2013

Visiting professor, Toin Yokohama Law School

Committee

Mitsuhiro Umezu, Ph.D.

Member

Affiliation

Professor, Keio University (specializing in business ethics)

1985-1987

Lecturer, University of Illinois, Chicago

1986-1992

Senior lecturer, Loyola University of Chicago

1987-1992

Lecturer, Northwestern University

Profile

1992-2003

Lecturer, International Center, Keio University

2003-2005

Lecturer, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio University

2005-2007

Assistant professor, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio University

2007-2020

Associate professor, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio University

2021-Present

Professor, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio University

Committee

Masahiko Munechika, Dr.

Member

Affiliation

Professor, Waseda University (specializing in quality management)

1987-1992

Assistant, Department of Reaction Chemistry, The University of Tokyo

Profile

1992-1993

Lecturer, School of Science and Engineering (now Faculty of Science and

Engineering), Waseda University

1993-1999

Associate Professor, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University

1999-Present

Professor, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University

2/2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 02:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
