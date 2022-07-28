Log in
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:26 2022-07-28 am EDT
1408.00 JPY   -5.31%
12:28aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
PU
12:27aMitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
BU
07/27Mitsubishi Electric's ISO 9001, IRIS Certifications Withdrawn For Facility In Japan
MT
Mitsubishi Electric : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

07/28/2022 | 12:28am EDT
J u l y 2 8 , 2 0 2 2

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Points

1. While revenue increased owing primarily to the weaker yen, operating profit decreased due mainly to the impact of Shanghai's lockdown and the components shortage.

Revenue in Q1 achieved a new record high for the second straight year owing mainly to the weaker yen. The orders remained favorable in the factory automation systems business, particularly in the fields related to the digital equipment and the decarbonization.

Revenue in China decreased due to the impact of Shanghai's lockdown. Operating profit decreased YoY because of the continued components shortage particularly in the air conditioning systems & home products business.

2. FY '23 forecast : Revenue ¥4,770.0 billion, Operating Profit ¥270.0 billion

The orders in the factory automation systems business are expected to remain favorable in and after Q2. While there are concerns about the rise in material prices, the forecast for FY '23 remains unchanged from the previous announcement owing mainly to a trend of recovery of the material procurement environment and revised foreign exchange rates.

  • Based on a certain premise, the company has taken into consideration the impact of improper testing, including costs for additional inspections and strengthening the quality control system. Depending on the progress of future discussions with customers and investigations, the Group may incur losses exceeding its premise or relating to the discovery of any other improper quality control practice. If any potential impact comes to light, it will be disclosed promptly.

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

2

Economic Environment

In the U.S., the economy generally continued to see recovery in the corporate and household sectors.

In China, there was downward pressure on the corporate and household sectors due to the impact lockdown caused by the expansion of COVID-19.

In Japan and Europe, the pace of recovery slowed down due primarily to a decrease in production.

There was also the impact of the rise in a part of material prices and high logistics costs as well as the prolonged components shortage.

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations

FY '22 Q1

FY '23 Q1

US$

¥110

¥131

Foreign exchange rate

Euro

¥132

¥139

CNY

¥17.1

¥19.7

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

3

Consolidated First Quarter Results

(In billions of yen)

FY '22 Q1

FY '23 Q1

A

B

B-A

B/A

%

Revenue

1,066.4

1,067.7

+1.2

100

Operating profit

82.7

33.9

-48.8

41

(%)

[7.8%]

[3.2%]

[-4.6pt]

-

Profit before

89.5

46.8

-42.6

52

income taxes

Net profit attributable

to Mitsubishi Electric

61.8

33.4

-28.3

54

Corp. stockholders

FY '22 Q1

FY '23 Q1

Impact of exchange rate

about

about

¥37 billion

¥57 billion

fluctuations on revenue

increase

increase

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Revenue

(In billions of yen)

+19.3

+5.0

+3.3

+3.2

-17.6

-12.1

-Infrastructure

1,067.7

1,066.4

-Industry and Mobility

-Life

-Business Platform

-Others

-Eliminations and corporate

FY '22 Q1

FY '23 Q1

Operating Profit

(In billions of yen)

-Infrastructure

-Industry and Mobility

-8.9

-Life

-Business Platform

-11.9

-Others

82.7

-Eliminations and corporate

+3.5

+0.1

-0.4

-31.0

33.9

FY '22 Q1

FY '23 Q1

4

Notes : Business segments have been changed on April 1, 2022.

Revenue, Operating Profit, Analysis

(FY '22 Q1 to FY '23 Q1)

(In billions of yen)

Decreased revenue in China, etc.

Decreased revenue,

Increased logistics and other costs

(In billions of yen)

R&D, IT Investment, Depreciation, etc.

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
