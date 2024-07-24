Mitsubishi Electric : Contracted with RTX's Raytheon for U.S. Navy Radar Production
July 23, 2024 at 10:04 pm EDT
Corporate News
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3720
TOKYO, July 24, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has engaged with Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business to supply components of the SPY-6(V) radar for U.S. Navy vessels. The Raytheon-built SPY-6(V) family of radars is the most advanced radar technology in production today. It is projected to be deployed on 65 U.S. Navy ships over the next 10 years to defend against various threats.
This contract with Raytheon will enable Mitsubishi Electric to begin preparations on the production of SPY-6(V) components to be supplied to the U.S. Navy, and to participate in the U.S. Navy's defense-equipment supply chain business in future.
Since the 1960s, Mitsubishi Electric has developed a variety of successful business partnerships with Raytheon. The company will contribute to strengthening its partnership with Raytheon and increasing its presence in the U.S. defense equipment supply chain. Through its supply and maintenance of defense equipment, Mitsubishi Electric is committed to strengthening Japan-U.S. security cooperation based on the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology set out by the Japanese government in 2014.
