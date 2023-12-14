Tokyo Building, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8310, Japan

Phone: +81(3)3218-2111 Established: January 15, 1921 Paid-in Capital: ¥175,820 million Shares issued: 2,147,201,551 shares Employees: 149,655

Shareholders' Meeting

The annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation is regularly held in June each year. Additionally, special shareholders meetings may be held as necessary.

Stock Exchange Listings

Tokyo (Prime Market)

※Note: The Company applied to the London Stock Exchange for delisting on January 4, 2023 and was delisted on February 2, 2023.