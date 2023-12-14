Official MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION press release
December 14, 2023 at 08:41 am EST
109
Corporate Data / Shareholder Information (As of March 31, 2023)
Corporate Data
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Major Shareholders
Tokyo Building, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8310, Japan
Phone:
+81(3)3218-2111
Established:
January 15, 1921
Paid-in Capital:
¥175,820 million
Shares issued:
2,147,201,551 shares
Employees:
149,655
Shareholders' Meeting
The annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation is regularly held in June each year. Additionally, special shareholders meetings may be held as necessary.
Stock Exchange Listings
Tokyo (Prime Market)
※Note: The Company applied to the London Stock Exchange for delisting on January 4, 2023 and was delisted on February 2, 2023.
Shareholder
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
Mitsubishi Electric Group Employees Shareholding Union JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 380055
Nippon Life Insurance Company
STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385781
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140044
Note: In addition to the above, the Company owns 34,098,941 company-owned shares.
Holdings of the Company's Share
Number of Shares Held
Percentage of
(Thousand Shares)
Ownership
332,483
15.7％
117,992
5.6％
106,410
5.0％
81,862
3.9％
45,979
2.2％
37,178
1.8％
36,339
1.7％
33,373
1.6％
25,633
1.2％
23,516
1.1％
Distribution of Shareholders
Stock Price (Yen)
Individual et al.
13.9%
■ Foreign Corporations et al.
42.5%
■ Other Corporations
3.5%
■ Financial Institutions
37.5%
■ Traders of Financial Instruments
2.6%
※(Yen) The Nikkei Stock Average is based on information copyrighted by Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and by services as follows:
- industrial automation equipment (28.6%): programmable controllers, motor operators, counters, industrial robots, clutches, etc.;
- electric equipment (24.2%): generators, motors, transformers, power circuit breakers, testing systems, etc.;
- household appliances (22.4%): televisions, video recorders, air conditioners, refrigerators, lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.;
- information and communication equipment (6.9%): mobile phones, satellites, aerials, medical and audiovisual equipment, servers, computers, etc.;
- electronic components and devices (4.7%): memory, logic integrated circuits, monitors, plasma screens, printed circuit cards, etc.;
- other (13.2%): financial services, real estate management, engineering and maintenance services, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (52.1%), Asia (24.9%), Europe (11.1%), North America (10.3%) and other (1.6%).