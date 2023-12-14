Contents

109

Corporate Data / Shareholder Information (As of March 31, 2023)

Corporate Data

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Major Shareholders

Tokyo Building, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8310, Japan

Phone:

+81(3)3218-2111

Established:

January 15, 1921

Paid-in Capital:

¥175,820 million

Shares issued:

2,147,201,551 shares

Employees:

149,655

Shareholders' Meeting

The annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation is regularly held in June each year. Additionally, special shareholders meetings may be held as necessary.

Stock Exchange Listings

Tokyo (Prime Market)

Note: The Company applied to the London Stock Exchange for delisting on January 4, 2023 and was delisted on February 2, 2023.

Shareholder

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

Mitsubishi Electric Group Employees Shareholding Union JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 380055

Nippon Life Insurance Company

STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385781

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140044

  • Note: In addition to the above, the Company owns 34,098,941 company-owned shares.

Holdings of the Company's Share

Number of Shares Held

Percentage of

(Thousand Shares)

Ownership

332,483

15.7

117,992

5.6

106,410

5.0

81,862

3.9

45,979

2.2

37,178

1.8

36,339

1.7

33,373

1.6

25,633

1.2

23,516

1.1

Distribution of Shareholders

Stock Price (Yen)

  • Individual et al.

13.9%

Foreign Corporations et al.

42.5%

Other Corporations

3.5%

Financial Institutions

37.5%

Traders of Financial Instruments

2.6%

(Yen) The Nikkei Stock Average is based on information copyrighted by Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Inc.

