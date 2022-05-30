Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 01:01:58 am EDT
1421.00 JPY   +2.90%
12:26aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Corporate Strategy
PU
05/26Mitsubishi Electric to Expand Production Capacity at A/C Base in Turkey
BU
05/26Mitsubishi Electric to Expand Production Capacity at A/C Base in Turkey
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Electric : Corporate Strategy

05/30/2022 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi Electric Corporate Strategy

M a y 2 0 2 2

1

Kei Uruma
President & CEO

Introduction

- Aiming to Solve Social Challenges Through "Circular Digital-Engineering" -

Since assuming the position of President, I have been giving top priority on completing the investigation into the quality issues that have been causing inconvenience and concern to our customers and other stakeholders, and implementing reforms based on the investigation results to regain trust in the company. Then, I have been taking measures to improve the working environment to ensure that employees can work cheerfully and positively, and thinking about how to provide solutions to social challenges through our businesses by attending to our customers' needs.

We placed sustainability as the cornerstone of our management, and will promote solutions to social challenges through our businesses, and will flexibly meet the needs of each customer by providing the three processes of consulting, system engineering and maintenance/operation ceaselessly as "Integrated Solutions," our new business model.

What I want to strongly focus on in our future activities is the evolution of our Integrated Solutions by exercising our creativity and strengthening connections within the group through the use of data. We will provide evolved Integrated Solutions for our customers at all times, while aiming to become a "Circular Digital- Engineering" company that provides solutions to a wide range of social challenges with our customers through our businesses.

From this fiscal year, we have established four Business Areas and assigned each business group to one of them. And we have also appointed Business Area Owners, who are responsible for working on corporate strategy from a medium- to long-term perspective, with a bird's-eye view of

a wide range of business fields. We will accelerate the evolution of Mitsubishi Electric through these measures and contribute to the realization of a vibrant and sustainable society through our business activities.

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

2

Contents

1. Mitsubishi Electric's Sustainability Management

1-1. Sustainability Management

1-2. Circular Digital-Engineering Company that provides solutions to social challenges

1-3. Integrated Solutions

1-4. Sustainable Future by Mitsubishi Electric

2. Progress of Medium-term Management Plan Towards FY2025

2-1. Strengthening of Business Portfolio Strategy

2-2. Enhancement of Business Foundation for Sustainable Growth

2-3. Initiatives for Creation of Innovation and Future Growth

  • 3. Three Reform Areas for Regaining Trust

  • Appendix >
  • Single-yearOutlook for FY2022 (Consolidated Performance)
  • Outlook for FY2022 (Segment Forecast) and FY2025 target
  • Outlook for FY2022 (Sub-segment Forecast) and FY2025 target

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Note

FY2019 : April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020

FY2020 : April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

FY2021 : April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022

FY2022 : April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023

FY2025 : April 1, 2025 - March 31, 2026

3

1

Mitsubishi Electric's

Sustainability Management

4

1-1

Sustainability Management

Position the realization of sustainability as the cornerstone of our management to promote solutions to social challenges through our businesses.

Clarify five challenge areas to focus on.

Five challenge areas

Carbon neutral

Achieve a

decarbonized society to curb climate change by reducing CO2 emissions from the company and society

Circular economy

Safety/Security

Inclusion

Well-being

Achieve a society in

Achieve a resilient

Achieve a society in

Achieve a healthy and

which resources are

society that can cope

which all people are

comfortable life for

effectively used and

with various

respected and

each individual, both

sustainably circulated

environmental

everyone can lead free,

mentally and

changes and risks

fair and vibrant lives

physically

Materiality

Realize a sustainable

Realize a safe, secure, and

global environment

comfortable society

Respect for all people

Strengthen corporate

Create a sustainability-oriented

governance and compliance on

corporate culture

a sustainable basis

©Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 04:25:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
12:26aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Corporate Strategy
PU
05/26Mitsubishi Electric to Expand Production Capacity at A/C Base in Turkey
BU
05/26Mitsubishi Electric to Expand Production Capacity at A/C Base in Turkey
CI
05/26Nikkei 225 Slips 0.3% on Stronger Yen, Wall Street Cues
MT
05/25Mitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates
BU
05/25Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31,..
BU
05/25Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/25Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Announces Retirement of Directors
CI
05/16Mitsubishi Electric Develops Technology for the Freeform Printing of Satellite Antennas..
BU
05/16Mitsubishi Electric Develops Technology for the Freeform Printing of Satellite Antennas..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 489 B 35 322 M 35 322 M
Net income 2022 213 B 1 676 M 1 676 M
Net cash 2022 379 B 2 978 M 2 978 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 2 916 B 22 945 M 22 945 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 145 696
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 381,00 JPY
Average target price 1 690,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mitoji Yabunaka Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-5.31%22 945
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.21%704 059
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.83%133 662
SIEMENS AG-20.19%104 248
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-16.63%86 688
3M COMPANY-15.83%85 080