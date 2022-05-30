Mitsubishi Electric : Corporate Strategy

Kei Uruma

President & CEO

Introduction

- Aiming to Solve Social Challenges Through "Circular Digital-Engineering" -

Since assuming the position of President, I have been giving top priority on completing the investigation into the quality issues that have been causing inconvenience and concern to our customers and other stakeholders, and implementing reforms based on the investigation results to regain trust in the company. Then, I have been taking measures to improve the working environment to ensure that employees can work cheerfully and positively, and thinking about how to provide solutions to social challenges through our businesses by attending to our customers' needs.

We placed sustainability as the cornerstone of our management, and will promote solutions to social challenges through our businesses, and will flexibly meet the needs of each customer by providing the three processes of consulting, system engineering and maintenance/operation ceaselessly as "Integrated Solutions," our new business model.

What I want to strongly focus on in our future activities is the evolution of our Integrated Solutions by exercising our creativity and strengthening connections within the group through the use of data. We will provide evolved Integrated Solutions for our customers at all times, while aiming to become a "Circular Digital- Engineering" company that provides solutions to a wide range of social challenges with our customers through our businesses.

From this fiscal year, we have established four Business Areas and assigned each business group to one of them. And we have also appointed Business Area Owners, who are responsible for working on corporate strategy from a medium- to long-term perspective, with a bird's-eye view of

a wide range of business fields. We will accelerate the evolution of Mitsubishi Electric through these measures and contribute to the realization of a vibrant and sustainable society through our business activities.