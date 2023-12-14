Mitsubishi Electric Corporate Strategy

The Mitsubishi Electric Group is transforming itself into a "Circular Digital- Engineering Company" that contributes to solving social challenges by consolidating and analyzing data obtained from customers in the digital space, and by creating new value through strong connections and sharing wisdom within the Group.

To realize this "Circular Digital-Engineering," the Mitsubishi Electric Group is working to strengthen its assets in the digital field that it will share with a wide range of customers, in addition to human capital and technological development.