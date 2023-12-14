Contents

Introduction

Top Message

Value Creation & Strategy

Corporate Governance

Sustainability

Finance & Company Data

16

Mitsubishi Electric Corporate Strategy

The Mitsubishi Electric Group's Purpose, which states, "We, the Mitsubishi Electric Group, will contribute to the realization of a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous technological innovation and ceaseless creativity," is our reason for being in society. Under this Purpose, in addition to realizing well-balanced corporate management from the three perspectives of growth, profitability/efficiency, and soundness, the Mitsubishi Electric Group will return to our fundamental principle of "addressing social challenges through our businesses" and position the realization of sustainability as the cornerstone of our management. From this approach, we will pursue a sustained enhancement of our corporate value and fulfill our responsibility to society, to our customers, shareholders, and employees, and to all other stakeholders. In addition, through co-creation and integrating knowledge inside and outside the Group, we will transform ourselves into a "Circular Digital-Engineering Company" that provides solutions centered on enhanced components, systems and data, thereby contributing to solving social issues.

Sustainability Management

To achieve sustainability, the Mitsubishi Electric Group has identified five challenge areas on which to focus. Through our businesses, we will contribute to a sustainable society in these challenge areas. We are also taking our Group's responsibility for realizing a sustainable society seriously, such as by stepping up our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We will continue to invest managerial resources into developing human capital and developing technologies

Key Societal challenges

Carbon neutral

Circular economy

Safety/Security

Inclusion

Well-being

Decarbonize society

Build a circular society

Resilient society

Society that values diversity

Vibrant lives

Initiatives for realizing sustainability

to enhance both social and economic value.

"Circular Digital -Engineering"

Contribution to a sustainable society through business

Decarbonize society with energy management and heat pumps technologies etc.

Build a circular society through innovation in the fields of maintenance/ operation and recycling

Build a resilient society through maintenance/management of infrastructures and facility automation etc.

Realize vibrant lives of all people through sophisticated use of people flow data and personal data

Progress in social

initiatives causes positive impacts on the Company

Realize

sustainability

Apply initiatives within the

Company to business

Responsibilities for a sustainable society

Strengthen efforts for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

FY2051: Aim for net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the entire value chain

FY2031: Aim for net zero greenhouse gas emissions from factories and offices

Respect for human rights based on international norms

Realize workplace where diverse and versatile human capital gathers and works together

Adherence to compliance

The Mitsubishi Electric Group is transforming itself into a "Circular Digital- Engineering Company" that contributes to solving social challenges by consolidating and analyzing data obtained from customers in the digital space, and by creating new value through strong connections and sharing wisdom within the Group.

To realize this "Circular Digital-Engineering," the Mitsubishi Electric Group is working to strengthen its assets in the digital field that it will share with a wide range of customers, in addition to human capital and technological development.

STEP.4

STEP.1

STEP.2

Customers

Consolidate diverse data

Ascertain potential issues

Consolidate data generated through

and needs of customers

Analyze the consolidated data via a

usage of our components and

STEP.3

STEP.1

digital space and ascertain potential

systems by a wide range of

issues and needs of customers

Integrated Solutions

customers into a digital space

Systems

Data

Components

STEP.4

STEP.3

STEP.2

Mitsubishi Electric Group

Return value

Create new value

Digital Space

to a wide range of customers

Create new value through evolving

Return new value to a wider range of

customers, and solve social

components, systems and Integrated

Solutions based on potential issues

challenges with customers

and needs

Contents

Introduction

Top Message

Value Creation & Strategy

Corporate Governance

Sustainability

Finance & Company Data

17

Medium-term Management Plan Towards Fiscal 2026

Financial Targets for Fiscal 2026

In fiscal 2023, we achieved ahead of schedule the revenue target of 5 trillion yen set as the financial target for fiscal 2026 in the Medium-term Management Plan. Going forward, we will work to create further value by advancing our business portfolio strategy and strengthening our management structure to achieve an "operating profit margin of 10%," "ROE of 10%" and "cash generation of 3.4 trillion yen over a five- year period."

After making adjustments, such as adding R&D expenses to operating cash flow

Business Portfolio Strategy and Improvement of Management

FY2023

FY2026

OPM

10.0%

Actual

Targets

Revenue

¥5.0trillion

¥5.0trillion+

Revenue

5.2%

6.3%

¥5.0

¥5.2tn

tn+

¥5.0tn

OPM

5.2%

10.0%

5tn

4tn

ROE

6.9%

10.0%

3tn

2tn

Cash

¥0.9trillion

¥3.4trillion

1tn

Generation

/2years

/5years

0tn

FY2023

FY2024

FY2026

Actual

Outlook

Target

Structure

Major business judgements

Business Portfolio Strategy

The Mitsubishi Electric Group continues to deepen and develop its Business Area (BA) management structure in order to rapidly implement business transformation in response to social changes. The BA owners, who oversee their respective BA, review portfolios with the aim of maximizing profitability and asset efficiency by reallocating resources across the BA. In this context, we will invest aggressively at the right time in the appropriate manner in our key growth businesses of Factory Automation Control Systems, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Systems, Building Systems and Power Device.

High

Growthpotential

Low

Building Systems

A/C*1 System & Home Products

Building Systems Bus.

A/C & Refrigeration Systems Bus.

Intensive investment

for business growth

Semiconductor & Device

Factory Automation Systems

Automotive Equipment

Power Semiconductor Devices Bus.

FA Control Systems Bus.

Defense & Space Systems

Address expanding market and

improve profitability

Createnew growth businesses

Seek collaboration with

partners to pursue synergies

Public Utility Systems

and achieve growth

Automotive Equipment

Enhance efficiency and

Structural reform/

Energy Systems

competitiveness for stable

xEV/ADAS Bus.

selection and concentration

management

Business Platform

(withdrawing/selling)

Car Multimedia Bus.

Fuel injector Bus.

LCD TV Bus.

LCD Display Bus.

Legends

BA/Segment

Infrastructure BA

Life BA

Industry & Mobility BA

Business Platform BA

Defense & Space Systems

Improvement the Management Structure

Semiconductor & Device

To achieve the targets of the Medium-term Management Plan, we enhance our

Low

Profitability & Asset efficiency

High

Business

■Current status of each sub-segment / Profitability and asset efficiency improvement policy

management structure through effective asset utilization, productivity improvements

Key Growth Bus.

Bus. to be reviewed

and by judgement of business with issues.

We will improve profitability and asset efficiency by taking specific actions, such as

by price hike according to the rise in material and logistics costs, accelerating resource shifting from less profitable businesses to growth businesses, and investing in consideration of ROIC, a business-specific

indicator of asset efficiency. In addition, with an eye on the

geopolitical risks in the supply chain, we will pursue a procurement system that optimizes global production. In addition, we will steadily promote operational DX to improve the sophistication and productivity of business management using data and digital technology.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 13:40:01 UTC.