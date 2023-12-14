Contents
Mitsubishi Electric Corporate Strategy
The Mitsubishi Electric Group's Purpose, which states, "We, the Mitsubishi Electric Group, will contribute to the realization of a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous technological innovation and ceaseless creativity," is our reason for being in society. Under this Purpose, in addition to realizing well-balanced corporate management from the three perspectives of growth, profitability/efficiency, and soundness, the Mitsubishi Electric Group will return to our fundamental principle of "addressing social challenges through our businesses" and position the realization of sustainability as the cornerstone of our management. From this approach, we will pursue a sustained enhancement of our corporate value and fulfill our responsibility to society, to our customers, shareholders, and employees, and to all other stakeholders. In addition, through co-creation and integrating knowledge inside and outside the Group, we will transform ourselves into a "Circular Digital-Engineering Company" that provides solutions centered on enhanced components, systems and data, thereby contributing to solving social issues.
Sustainability Management
To achieve sustainability, the Mitsubishi Electric Group has identified five challenge areas on which to focus. Through our businesses, we will contribute to a sustainable society in these challenge areas. We are also taking our Group's responsibility for realizing a sustainable society seriously, such as by stepping up our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We will continue to invest managerial resources into developing human capital and developing technologies
Key Societal challenges
Carbon neutral
Circular economy
Safety/Security
Inclusion
Well-being
Decarbonize society
Build a circular society
Resilient society
Society that values diversity
Vibrant lives
Initiatives for realizing sustainability
to enhance both social and economic value.
"Circular Digital -Engineering"
Contribution to a sustainable society through business
Decarbonize society with energy management and heat pumps technologies etc.
Build a circular society through innovation in the fields of maintenance/ operation and recycling
Build a resilient society through maintenance/management of infrastructures and facility automation etc.
Realize vibrant lives of all people through sophisticated use of people flow data and personal data
Progress in social
initiatives causes positive impacts on the Company
Realize
sustainability
Apply initiatives within the
Company to business
Responsibilities for a sustainable society
Strengthen efforts for cutting greenhouse gas emissions
●FY2051: Aim for net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the entire value chain
●FY2031: Aim for net zero greenhouse gas emissions from factories and offices
Respect for human rights based on international norms
Realize workplace where diverse and versatile human capital gathers and works together
Adherence to compliance
The Mitsubishi Electric Group is transforming itself into a "Circular Digital- Engineering Company" that contributes to solving social challenges by consolidating and analyzing data obtained from customers in the digital space, and by creating new value through strong connections and sharing wisdom within the Group.
To realize this "Circular Digital-Engineering," the Mitsubishi Electric Group is working to strengthen its assets in the digital field that it will share with a wide range of customers, in addition to human capital and technological development.
STEP.4
STEP.1
STEP.2
Customers
Consolidate diverse data
Ascertain potential issues
Consolidate data generated through
and needs of customers
Analyze the consolidated data via a
usage of our components and
STEP.3
STEP.1
digital space and ascertain potential
systems by a wide range of
issues and needs of customers
Integrated Solutions
customers into a digital space
Systems
Data
Components
STEP.4
STEP.3
STEP.2
Mitsubishi Electric Group
Return value
Create new value
Digital Space
to a wide range of customers
Create new value through evolving
Return new value to a wider range of
customers, and solve social
components, systems and Integrated
Solutions based on potential issues
challenges with customers
and needs
Medium-term Management Plan Towards Fiscal 2026
Financial Targets for Fiscal 2026
In fiscal 2023, we achieved ahead of schedule the revenue target of 5 trillion yen set as the financial target for fiscal 2026 in the Medium-term Management Plan. Going forward, we will work to create further value by advancing our business portfolio strategy and strengthening our management structure to achieve an "operating profit margin of 10%," "ROE of 10%" and "cash generation of 3.4 trillion yen over a five- year period."
＊After making adjustments, such as adding R&D expenses to operating cash flow
Business Portfolio Strategy and Improvement of Management
FY2023
FY2026
OPM
10.0%
Actual
Targets
■ ■ Revenue
¥5.0trillion
¥5.0trillion+
Revenue
5.2%
6.3%
¥5.0
¥5.2tn
tn+
¥5.0tn
OPM
5.2%
10.0%
5tn
4tn
ROE
6.9%
10.0%
3tn
2tn
Cash
¥0.9trillion
¥3.4trillion
1tn
Generation
/2years
/5years
0tn
FY2023
FY2024
FY2026
Actual
Outlook
Target
Structure
Major business judgements
Business Portfolio Strategy
The Mitsubishi Electric Group continues to deepen and develop its Business Area (BA) management structure in order to rapidly implement business transformation in response to social changes. The BA owners, who oversee their respective BA, review portfolios with the aim of maximizing profitability and asset efficiency by reallocating resources across the BA. In this context, we will invest aggressively at the right time in the appropriate manner in our key growth businesses of Factory Automation Control Systems, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Systems, Building Systems and Power Device.
High
︽ Growthpotential ︾
Low
Building Systems
A/C*1 System & Home Products
Building Systems Bus.
A/C & Refrigeration Systems Bus.
Intensive investment
for business growth
Semiconductor & Device
Factory Automation Systems
Automotive Equipment
Power Semiconductor Devices Bus.
FA Control Systems Bus.
Defense & Space Systems
Address expanding market and
improve profitability
Createnew growth businesses
Seek collaboration with
partners to pursue synergies
Public Utility Systems
and achieve growth
Automotive Equipment
Enhance efficiency and
Structural reform/
Energy Systems
competitiveness for stable
xEV/ADAS Bus.
selection and concentration
management
Business Platform
(withdrawing/selling)
Car Multimedia Bus.
Fuel injector Bus.
LCD TV Bus.
LCD Display Bus.
Legends
BA/Segment
Infrastructure BA
Life BA
Industry & Mobility BA
Business Platform BA
Defense & Space Systems
Improvement the Management Structure
Semiconductor & Device
《
》
To achieve the targets of the Medium-term Management Plan, we enhance our
Low
Profitability & Asset efficiency
High
Business
■Current status of each sub-segment / Profitability and asset efficiency improvement policy
management structure through effective asset utilization, productivity improvements
Key Growth Bus.
Bus. to be reviewed
and by judgement of business with issues.
We will improve profitability and asset efficiency by taking specific actions, such as
by price hike according to the rise in material and logistics costs, accelerating resource shifting from less profitable businesses to growth businesses, and investing in consideration of ROIC, a business-specific
indicator of asset efficiency. In addition, with an eye on the
geopolitical risks in the supply chain, we will pursue a procurement system that optimizes global production. In addition, we will steadily promote operational DX to improve the sophistication and productivity of business management using data and digital technology.
