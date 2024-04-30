Corporate News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3691

Mobile air-surveillance radar system delivered to the Philippines

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it delivered a mobile air-surveillance radar system to the Philippine Air Force in March. The system, ordered by the Department of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines in August 2020, was designed, manufactured and tested in Japan. This is the second air-surveillance radar system and first mobile unit to be delivered by a Japanese company to a foreign government, following Mitsubishi Electric's delivery of a fixed radar system to the Philippine Air Force in October 2023.



The mobile system is expected to strengthen the Philippines' air-surveillance capabilities.



Mitsubishi Electric is working diligently to complete the order for the remaining units and thereby contribute to Japan's security as well as collaborative efforts with other countries to develop defense equipment and technologies in accordance with the Japanese government's defense policy.

PDF Version (PDF : 314 KB)

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Corporate News

Apr 01, 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Announces Conclusion of Company Stock Repurchase

Mar 29, 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates

Mar 26, 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing

