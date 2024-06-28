Energy Systems

Communication system implemented in Taiwan Power Company's smart meter system

TOKYO, June 28, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that, in cooperation with system integrator Glory Technology Service Inc. and Taiwan's leading telecommunications company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., it has supplied Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) with a headend system as the central point for managing and controlling smart meters, and also communication modules to be embedded into the smart meters and data concentrator units. The system is already in partial operation as the first smart meter system delivered by Mitsubishi Electric outside Japan.

Mitsubishi Electric's BLEnDer®* headend system is software package responsible for the core functions of the smart meter infrastructure, including data collection and communication control, and is flexibly compatible with various communication methods. The solution utilizes low-cost communication method to form its own mesh network that connects smart meters in each home for wide-area communication. The key is the system's use of wireless multi-hop communication in which modules repeatedly transfer data to each other in "bucket" (grouped) relays for wide-area communication.

Mitsubishi Electric's smart-meter system was highly evaluated in Japan for its high connectivity, scalability, flexibility robust security measures, and stable operational performance, leading to the order.

* BLEnDer® is series of packaged software products developed by Mitsubishi Electric to comprehensively handle power trading and supply-demand control in power systems

