Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and by services as follows: - industrial automation equipment (28.6%): programmable controllers, motor operators, counters, industrial robots, clutches, etc.; - electric equipment (24.2%): generators, motors, transformers, power circuit breakers, testing systems, etc.; - household appliances (22.4%): televisions, video recorders, air conditioners, refrigerators, lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.; - information and communication equipment (6.9%): mobile phones, satellites, aerials, medical and audiovisual equipment, servers, computers, etc.; - electronic components and devices (4.7%): memory, logic integrated circuits, monitors, plasma screens, printed circuit cards, etc.; - other (13.2%): financial services, real estate management, engineering and maintenance services, etc. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (52.1%), Asia (24.9%), Europe (11.1%), North America (10.3%) and other (1.6%).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates