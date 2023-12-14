Official MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION press release
Mitsubishi Electric : Financial Highlights
December 14, 2023 at 08:41 am EST
Share
Contents
Introduction
Top Message
Value Creation & Strategy
Corporate Governance
Sustainability
Finance & Company Data
19
Financial Highlights
Revenue
（Billions of yen）
6,000.0
5,000.0
5,003.6
4,519.9
4,462.5
4,476.7
4,191.4
4,000.0
3,000.0
2,000.0
1,000.0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
（FY）
Cash flows from operating activities
（Billions of yen）
600.0
542.1
500.0
400.0
395.8
300.0
282.3
239.8
200.0
166.7
100.0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
（FY）
Operating profit/ Operating profit ratio
（Billions of yen） ■ ■ Operating profit
Operating profit ratio
（%）
300.0
290.4
10
259.6
252.0
262.3
230.1
8
200.0
6.4
5.8
5.5
5.6
5.2
6
100.0
4
2
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
0
（FY）
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity/ Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity ratio
（Billions of yen） ■ ■ Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity
（%）
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity ratio
3,500.0
3,239.0
100
3,000.0
2,754.2
2,975.9
80
2,500.0
2,399.9
2,429.7
2,000.0
55.1
55.1
57.4
58.3
58.0
60
1,500.0
40
1,000.0
20
500.0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
0
2023 （FY）
Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders/ Return on equity (ROE)
（Billions of yen） ■ ■ Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders
（%）
300.0
Return on equity (ROE)
15
226.6
221.8
203.4
213.9
9.7
200.0
9.2
193.1
10
7.5
7.1
6.9
100.0
5
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
0
（FY）
Per share amounts
（Yen） ■ ■ Earning per share attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Crop. stockholders ■ ■ Cash dividends declared
120
105.65
103.41
101.30
100
95.41
90.03
80
60
40
40.0
40.0
36.0
40.0
40.0
20
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 （FY）
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 13:40:01 UTC.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and by services as follows:
- industrial automation equipment (28.6%): programmable controllers, motor operators, counters, industrial robots, clutches, etc.;
- electric equipment (24.2%): generators, motors, transformers, power circuit breakers, testing systems, etc.;
- household appliances (22.4%): televisions, video recorders, air conditioners, refrigerators, lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.;
- information and communication equipment (6.9%): mobile phones, satellites, aerials, medical and audiovisual equipment, servers, computers, etc.;
- electronic components and devices (4.7%): memory, logic integrated circuits, monitors, plasma screens, printed circuit cards, etc.;
- other (13.2%): financial services, real estate management, engineering and maintenance services, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (52.1%), Asia (24.9%), Europe (11.1%), North America (10.3%) and other (1.6%).