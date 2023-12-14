Contents

Introduction

Top Message

Value Creation & Strategy

Corporate Governance

Sustainability

Finance & Company Data

19

Financial Highlights

Revenue

Billions of yen

6,000.0

5,000.0

5,003.6

4,519.9

4,462.5

4,476.7

4,191.4

4,000.0

3,000.0

2,000.0

1,000.0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

FY

Cash flows from operating activities

Billions of yen

600.0

542.1

500.0

400.0

395.8

300.0

282.3

239.8

200.0

166.7

100.0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

FY

Operating profit/ Operating profit ratio

Billions of yen Operating profit

Operating profit ratio

%

300.0

290.4

10

259.6

252.0

262.3

230.1

8

200.0

6.4

5.8

5.5

5.6

5.2

6

100.0

4

2

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0

FY

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity/ Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity ratio

Billions of yen Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity

%

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity ratio

3,500.0

3,239.0

100

3,000.0

2,754.2

2,975.9

80

2,500.0

2,399.9

2,429.7

2,000.0

55.1

55.1

57.4

58.3

58.0

60

1,500.0

40

1,000.0

20

500.0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

0

2023 FY

Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders/ Return on equity (ROE)

Billions of yen Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders

（%）

300.0

Return on equity (ROE)

15

226.6

221.8

203.4

213.9

9.7

200.0

9.2

193.1

10

7.5

7.1

6.9

100.0

5

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0

FY

Per share amounts

Yen Earning per share attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Crop. stockholders Cash dividends declared

120

105.65

103.41

101.30

100

95.41

90.03

80

60

40

40.0

40.0

36.0

40.0

40.0

20

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 FY

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 13:40:01 UTC.