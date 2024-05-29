- Corporate News
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
May 29, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Launches Serendie Digital Platform for Value Co-creation
May 27, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Announces the Amount of Performance-based Stock Compensation for Executive Officers and Executive Officers (Associate)
May 24, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility and AISIN Reach a Basic Agreement to Establish a Joint Venture Company for Handling Products for Next Generation Electric Vehicles
Apr 03, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Subsidiaries Acquire French A/C Maker AIRCALO
Mar 26, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
Nov 01, 2023
Mitsubishi Electric's Aluminum Vertical Flat Tube Design Improves Heat Exchanger Performance by an Unprecedented 40%
May 24, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility and AISIN Reach a Basic Agreement to Establish a Joint Venture Company for Handling Products for Next Generation Electric Vehicles
Apr 01, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Commences Operations
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
May 22, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Launches the NEXIEZ-Fit Elevator(Go to Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corp. website.)
May 20, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Subsidiary Joins Smart City Development Project at Former Berlin Tegel Airport
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
May 22, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric to Provide Heat-related Total Solutions to Reduce Energy Costs and Support Decarbonization
Apr 01, 2024
Mitsubishi Generator Commences Operations
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
May 27, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric to Increase Stake in Realtime Robotics to Support Expanded Use of Motion-planning Technology in FA Products
May 24, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric to Establish Vietnamese JV for FA Products
Apr 05, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric to Transfer Distribution Transformer Business to Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
May 29, 2023
Mitsubishi Electric IR Day 2023
Nov 11, 2021
Mitsubishi Electric Key Growth Businesses Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Systems
May 15, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric and Musashi Energy Solutions Sign Partnership and Co-Development Contract
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
May 29, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric IR Day 2023
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
Mar 21, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of DFB-CAN with Built-in Wavelength Monitor for Digital Coherent Communication
Feb 27, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric to Release 6.5W Silicon RF High-power MOSFET Samples for Commercial Handheld Two-way Radios
May 09, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Wins Contract to Supply Space-use Lithium-ion Batteries for "Gateway" Lunar Orbital Platform
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
Jan 26, 2024
Smart Lander for Investigating Moon "SLIM" Achieves World's First High-Precision Landing on the Moon
May 15, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric and Musashi Energy Solutions Sign Partnership and Co-Development Contract
Mar 26, 2024
- Mitsubishi Electric Sustainability Briefing
Sep 20, 2023
ISO 9001 Certification Reobtained by Mitsubishi Electric's Itami Works
