    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
Mitsubishi Electric : ISO9001 Certifications for Mitsubishi Electric's Power Distribution Systems Center Temporarily Suspended

08/23/2021 | 10:44pm EDT
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION

7-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8310 Japan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

No. 3430

ISO9001 Certifications for Mitsubishi Electric's

Power Distribution Systems Center Temporarily Suspended

TOKYO, August 23, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the ISO9001 certifications for the company's Power Distribution Systems Center (Horai-Cho,Marugame-city, Kagawa Prefecture) have been temporarily suspended by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, effective August 23, in connection with the certain quality-related conduct for 72/84kV C-GIS(Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgear) at the center, as announced on August 17.

Mitsubishi Electric is currently taking corrective actions to enable the certifications to be promptly reinstated. The ISO 9001 certification (ISO:2015/JIS Q 9001:2015; registration number ISO 9001 - 0066608) is an international standard for quality management systems.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 4,191.4 billion yen (U.S.$ 37.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥111=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2021

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 02:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
