Mitsubishi Electric : ISO9001 Certifications for Mitsubishi Electric's Power Distribution Systems Center Temporarily Suspended

ISO9001 Certifications for Mitsubishi Electric's

Power Distribution Systems Center Temporarily Suspended

TOKYO, August 23, 2021 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the ISO9001 certifications for the company's Power Distribution Systems Center (Horai-Cho,Marugame-city, Kagawa Prefecture) have been temporarily suspended by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, effective August 23, in connection with the certain quality-related conduct for 72/84kV C-GIS(Cubicle-type Gas Insulated Switchgear) at the center, as announced on August 17.

Mitsubishi Electric is currently taking corrective actions to enable the certifications to be promptly reinstated. The ISO 9001 certification (ISO:2015/JIS Q 9001:2015; registration number ISO 9001 - 0066608) is an international standard for quality management systems.

