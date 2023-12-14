Initiatives

Participation in the UN Global Compact

In May 2018, the Mitsubishi Electric Group signed the UN Global Compact (UNGC) ＊ aimed at promoting sustainability activities based on international norms.

By signing the UNGC, the Group pledges to make continued efforts to enhance sustainability activities by complying with the ten principles in the four areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption to the extent that it can make an impact on society. Efforts will be made to enhance the Group's activities by maintaining close communication with UN organizations and relevant initiatives.

Obtaining certification from the SBT initiative

It is recognized that the Mitsubishi Electric Group's greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030 are based on scientific grounds to "Holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2ºC above preindustrial levels" as stipulated in the Paris Agreement. We have obtained certification from the SBT (Science Based Targets) initiative.

Expression of approval of the TCFD recommendations

The Mitsubishi Electric Group has expressed approval of the recommendations

by TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and has been promoting initiatives and disclosing information according to its recommendations.

