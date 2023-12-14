Contents
Introduction
Top Message
Value Creation & Strategy
Corporate Governance
Sustainability
Finance & Company Data
104
Initiatives / External Evaluation
Initiatives
Participation in the UN Global Compact
In May 2018, the Mitsubishi Electric Group signed the UN Global Compact (UNGC) ＊ aimed at promoting sustainability activities based on international norms.
By signing the UNGC, the Group pledges to make continued efforts to enhance sustainability activities by complying with the ten principles in the four areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption to the extent that it can make an impact on society. Efforts will be made to enhance the Group's activities by maintaining close communication with UN organizations and relevant initiatives.
- A voluntary initiative to participate in creating a global framework to achieve sustainable growth. webUN Global Compact
Obtaining certification from the SBT initiative
It is recognized that the Mitsubishi Electric Group's greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030 are based on scientific grounds to "Holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2ºC above preindustrial levels" as stipulated in the Paris Agreement. We have obtained certification from the SBT (Science Based Targets) initiative.
web Mitsubishi Electric Sets Ambitious Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets
Expression of approval of the TCFD recommendations
The Mitsubishi Electric Group has expressed approval of the recommendations
by TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and has been promoting initiatives and disclosing information according to its recommendations.
web Financial Information Based on Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Participating in the GX League
Mitsubishi Electric is participating in the GX League announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The GX League has been established by companies which actively work on green transformation (GX) together with players who strive to achieve GX, including governments, academia, public research institutions, and financial institutions, as a forum for discussing the overall economic and social system and creating new markets accordingly. Mitsubishi Electric will promote efforts to achieve GX through the activities of the GX League.
web Participating in METI's GX League (in Japanese text)
Joining the RBA
In February 2022, Mitsubishi Electric joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), an alliance that promotes corporate social responsibility in global supply chains. We commit to progressively align our own operations with the provisions of the RBA Code of Conduct, a global standard, to promote continuous
improvement of our sustainability efforts.
web Mitsubishi Electric Joins the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA)
Joining JaCER as a Founding Member
Mitsubishi Electric has joined the Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights (JaCER), which was established in June 2022 with the aim of supporting and encouraging companies in handling complaints, as a founding member (regular member). Going forward, we will strengthen our mechanism for handling complaints and continue to contribute to realizing a society that respects human rights in society.
web Mitsubishi Electric Joins Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights as a Founding Member
Joining CLOMA
On April 1, 2023, Mitsubishi Electric joined the Japan Clean Ocean
Material Alliance (CLOMA) to help solve marine plastic waste problems. By accelerating our efforts toward solving waste plastic problems including those related to marine plastics through the use of our proprietary advanced plastic sorting technology, we will further contribute to realizing a circular society.
web Joining the Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA) (in Japanese text)
Main initiatives in which Mitsubishi Electric is participating
● Japan Business Federation (Keidanren)
● The Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association
●
Ministry of the Environment (30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity)
●
The Japan Machinery Federation
●
Japan Association of Corporate Executives
●
Council on Competitiveness-Nippon
●
The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry
●
Japanese Standards Association
●
Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association
●
Japan Intellectual Property Association
●
Communications and Information Network Association of Japan
●
Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation
Contents
Introduction
Top Message
Value Creation & Strategy
Corporate Governance
Sustainability
Finance & Company Data
105
External Evaluation
Positive Impact Finance
Mitsubishi Electric has entered into a Positive Impact Finance (PIF) financing agreement, which is intended to continuously support the activities of companies that comprehensively assess and monitor the impacts of their corporate activities on the environment, society, and the economy, thereby contributing to the achievement of the SDGs, with MUFG Bank, Ltd. Upon entering the agreement, we received qualitative and quantitative assessment from Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd. and obtained independent opinions from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
web Mitsubishi Electric Enters into a PIF Agreement with MUFG Bank (in Japanese text)
MSCI Indexes
MSCI (USA) is a company that calculates and announces various indexes of global constituents. Mitsubishi Electric was selected as a constituent for the
MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), consisting of select companies in Japan displaying excellent gender diversity. The index has also been adopted as an investment outlet by GPIF.
- THE INCLUSION OF Mitsubishi Electric Corporation IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF Mitsubishi Electric Corporation BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.
CDP
Mitsubishi Electric was selected as a "Supplier Engagement Leader" in the Supplier Engagement Rating from CDP. We also received "A-" (Leadership Level) ratings in the Climate Change and Water Security categories.
web Mitsubishi Electric Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for Three Consecutive Years and Sixth Time
EcoVadis
Mitsubishi Electric has been awarded the Bronze Rating in corporate social responsibility (CSR) by EcoVadis, the global CSR assessment agency. The Bronze Rating places Mitsubishi Electric among the top 50 percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.
FTSE Index Series
FTSE Russell (UK) is a company that engages in the development of global investment indexes and the provision of financial data to investors. Mitsubishi Electric was selected as a constituent of the company's FTSE4Good Index Series.
Additionally, Mitsubishi Electric was selected as a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. These indexes have also been adopted as investment outlets by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
Mitsubishi Electric was selected as a constituent of the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index designed to measure the performance of companies by focusing on the level of carbon efficiency (carbon emissions per sales). The Index, which is constructed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, is based on carbon emission data by Trucost, which assesses risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints, and broader environmental, social, and governance factors. The index has also been adopted as an investment outlet by GPIF.
PRIDE Index 2022
Mitsubishi Electric received the Gold award in the "PRIDE Index 2022," an index to evaluate initiatives for LGBTQ and other sexual minorities at workplaces in Japan. We were recognized for our continuing LGBTQ initiatives and received the Gold award for the first time following our receipt of the Silver award in 2021.
web Mitsubishi Electric Receives "PRIDE Index 2022" Gold Award (in Japanese text)
Eruboshi
Mitsubishi Electric has received Eruboshi (Grade 2) from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare as an outstanding enterprise in promoting women's participation and career advancement.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 14 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 13:40:01 UTC.