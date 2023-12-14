Contents
The Mitsubishi Electric Group aims to realize "a vibrant and sustainable society" that we have committed to in our Purpose. Furthermore, we have returned to
our fundamental principle of "addressing social challenges through our businesses" and positioned the realization of sustainability as the cornerstone of ourPurpose management. By utilizing all the resources available to the Mitsubishi Electric Group and realizing "Circular Digital-Engineering," we aim to create social and
economic value, solve social challenges and sustainably enhance our corporate value.
We, the Mitsubishi Electric Group, will contribute to the realization of a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous technological innovation and ceaseless creativity.
Human capital
- Consolidated number of employees: 149,655 (as of March 31, 2023)
- Investments in human capital development and workplace environment: approx. 20 billion yen (Target for FY2024-FY2026 (Mitsubishi Electric))
■ Circular Digital-Engineering
■ Business Area (BA), Segment
STEP.4
Support social infrastructure with
Customers
Infrastructure BA
reliable technologies
Group ● Public Utility Systems
STEP.3
STEP.1
● Energy & Industrial Systems
● Defense & Space Systems
- Economic value (FY2026 ﬁnancial target)
Net sales:
Operating prot margin:
5.0 trillion yen+
10％
ROE:
Cash generation*:
10
3.4
5
Financial capital
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity: 3,239.0 billion yen (FY2023 actual)
- Ratio of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity: 58.0% (FY2023 actual)
- Cash ow from operating activities: 166.7 billion yen (FY2023 actual)
Manufacturing capital
- Manufacturing companies: 79 (consolidated subsidiaries, as of March 31, 2023)
- Capital investment: 365.3 billion yen (FY2023 actual*1)
Intellectual capital
- R&D expenditures: 212.3 billion yen (FY2023 actual)
- Number of patents held: 62,102 (31,833 in Japan and 30,269 overseas)
(as of March 31, 2023, Mitsubishi Electric)
Natural capital
- Total energy input: 20.92 million GJ (FY2023 actual)
- Water consumption (intake + reuse): 14.98 million m3 (FY2023 actual)
- Effective utilization rate of waste plastic (Japan): 92.5% (FY2023 actual)
Social capital
- Group locations (number of countries/regions): 44 countries/regions
(as of March 31, 2023)
- Investment in startup companies via the ME Innovation Fund*2 : Cumulative total of 5 companies (as of July 19, 2023)
- Funds invested in social contribution activities (Japan, overseas): Approx. 1.77 billion yen (FY2023 actual)*3
*1 Total investment amount determined in FY2023
*2 Corporate venture capital fund established by Global Brain, an independent venture capital rm, and Mitsubishi Electric
*3 Including philanthropic-related expenses such as internal programs and product donations
％
/
Integrated Solutions
Data
Systems
Components
STEP.2
Mitsubishi Electric
Group
Digital Space
STEP.1
STEP.2
Consolidate diverse data
Ascertain potential issues and
Consolidate data generated through
needs of customers
Analyze the consolidated data via a
usage of our components and systems
digital space and ascertain potential
by a wide range of customers into a
issues and needs of customers
digital space
STEP.4
STEP.3
Return value to a wide range of
Create new value
customers
Return new value to a wider range of
Create new value evolving components,
customers, and solve social
systems, and integrate Solutions based
challenges with customers
on potential issues and needs
- Materiality (important challenges)
Industry & Mobility BA
Life BA
Business
Platform BA
Semiconductor
&
Device
Expand possibilities for manufacturing and mobility
Group ● Factory Automation Systems
- Automotive Equipment
Realize smarter, more comfortable life and workplace
Group ● Building Systems
- Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment
Respond with a wide range of IT services for a better future
Group ● Information Systems & Network Service
Provide key devices that support a more afuent society
Group ● Semiconductor & Device
trillion yen
years
* Adjusted operating cash ﬂow
- Social value
Carbon neutrality
Reduce the company's and society's CO2 emissions, and realize a decarbonized society that lessens climate change
Circular economy
Realize a society in which resources are utilized effectively and recycled sustainably
Safety and security
Realize a resilient society that can cope with a variety of environmental changes and risks
Realize a sustainable global
Realize a safe, secure, and
environment
comfortable society
Respect for all people
Strengthen corporate governance and
Create a sustainability-oriented
compliance on a sustainable basis
corporate culture
- Three key reforms
Quality assurance reforms
Organizational culture reforms
Governance reforms
Inclusion
Realize a society in which all people are respected and everyone can live freely, fairly, and in a vibrant way
Well-being
Realize healthy, comfortable lives for everyone, both mentally and physically
