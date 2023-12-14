Contents

Initiatives to Create Value

The Mitsubishi Electric Group aims to realize "a vibrant and sustainable society" that we have committed to in our Purpose. Furthermore, we have returned to

our fundamental principle of "addressing social challenges through our businesses" and positioned the realization of sustainability as the cornerstone of ourPurpose management. By utilizing all the resources available to the Mitsubishi Electric Group and realizing "Circular Digital-Engineering," we aim to create social and

economic value, solve social challenges and sustainably enhance our corporate value.

We, the Mitsubishi Electric Group, will contribute to the realization of a vibrant and sustainable society through continuous technological innovation and ceaseless creativity.

Business Foundation

Business Model

Value Creation

Human capital

  • Consolidated number of employees: 149,655 (as of March 31, 2023)
  • Investments in human capital development and workplace environment: approx. 20 billion yen (Target for FY2024-FY2026 (Mitsubishi Electric))

Circular Digital-Engineering

Business Area (BA), Segment

STEP.4

Support social infrastructure with

Customers

Infrastructure BA

reliable technologies

Group Public Utility Systems

STEP.3

STEP.1

Energy & Industrial Systems

Defense & Space Systems

  • Economic value (FY2026 ﬁnancial target)

Net sales:

Operating prot margin:

5.0 trillion yen+

10

ROE:

Cash generation*:

10

3.4

5

Financial capital

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity: 3,239.0 billion yen (FY2023 actual)
  • Ratio of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders' equity: 58.0% (FY2023 actual)
  • Cash ow from operating activities: 166.7 billion yen (FY2023 actual)

Manufacturing capital

  • Manufacturing companies: 79 (consolidated subsidiaries, as of March 31, 2023)
  • Capital investment: 365.3 billion yen (FY2023 actual*1)

Intellectual capital

  • R&D expenditures: 212.3 billion yen (FY2023 actual)
  • Number of patents held: 62,102 (31,833 in Japan and 30,269 overseas)

(as of March 31, 2023, Mitsubishi Electric)

Natural capital

  • Total energy input: 20.92 million GJ (FY2023 actual)
  • Water consumption (intake + reuse): 14.98 million m3 (FY2023 actual)
  • Effective utilization rate of waste plastic (Japan): 92.5% (FY2023 actual)

Social capital

  • Group locations (number of countries/regions): 44 countries/regions

(as of March 31, 2023)

  • Investment in startup companies via the ME Innovation Fund*2 : Cumulative total of 5 companies (as of July 19, 2023)
  • Funds invested in social contribution activities (Japan, overseas): Approx. 1.77 billion yen (FY2023 actual)*3

*1 Total investment amount determined in FY2023

*2 Corporate venture capital fund established by Global Brain, an independent venture capital rm, and Mitsubishi Electric

*3 Including philanthropic-related expenses such as internal programs and product donations

/

Integrated Solutions

Data

Systems

Components

STEP.2

Mitsubishi Electric

Group

Digital Space

STEP.1

STEP.2

Consolidate diverse data

Ascertain potential issues and

Consolidate data generated through

needs of customers

Analyze the consolidated data via a

usage of our components and systems

digital space and ascertain potential

by a wide range of customers into a

issues and needs of customers

digital space

STEP.4

STEP.3

Return value to a wide range of

Create new value

customers

Return new value to a wider range of

Create new value evolving components,

customers, and solve social

systems, and integrate Solutions based

challenges with customers

on potential issues and needs

  • Materiality (important challenges)

Industry & Mobility BA

Life BA

Business

Platform BA

Semiconductor

&

Device

Expand possibilities for manufacturing and mobility

Group Factory Automation Systems

  • Automotive Equipment

Realize smarter, more comfortable life and workplace

Group Building Systems

  • Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment

Respond with a wide range of IT services for a better future

Group Information Systems & Network Service

Provide key devices that support a more afuent society

Group Semiconductor & Device

trillion yen

years

* Adjusted operating cash ﬂow

  • Social value

Carbon neutrality

Reduce the company's and society's CO2 emissions, and realize a decarbonized society that lessens climate change

Circular economy

Realize a society in which resources are utilized effectively and recycled sustainably

Safety and security

Realize a resilient society that can cope with a variety of environmental changes and risks

Realize a sustainable global

Realize a safe, secure, and

environment

comfortable society

Respect for all people

Strengthen corporate governance and

Create a sustainability-oriented

compliance on a sustainable basis

corporate culture

  • Three key reforms

Quality assurance reforms

Organizational culture reforms

Governance reforms

Inclusion

Realize a society in which all people are respected and everyone can live freely, fairly, and in a vibrant way

Well-being

Realize healthy, comfortable lives for everyone, both mentally and physically

