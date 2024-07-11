Assesses and proposes optimal power utilization methods to railway operators through DX

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has launched a railway data analysis service utilizing SerendieTM, its digital platform for the optimal use of energy and the optimal deployment and operation of railway assets by railway companies. The new service is available for immediate use.

In the railway industry, various measures aiming at the realization of carbon neutrality and decarbonization are being implemented. These include the use of renewable energy such as photovoltaic (PV) power generation by railway operators and the introduction of environmentally friendly train equipment. To further accelerate these efforts, it is necessary to optimize overall energy usage by coordinating the use of railway assets at substations and stations among train operators, utilizing railway-related operational data, including operational information.

Mitsubishi Electric’s new railway data analysis service makes use of its Serendie digital platform, which collects and analyzes data such as the power consumption of trains, substations and stations, as well as the operational status of trains. This is used to identify potential issues railway operators might face when aiming at decarbonization and to propose optimal solutions and utilization methods. For example, the service will propose appropriate locations for Station Energy Savings Inverters (S-EIV®) and the optimal operation of railway assets, taking into account station congestion levels, operating schedules, and operating conditions. Its proposals are based on the visualization of the surplus power generated during the braking of train (surplus regenerative power).

