Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility and AISIN Reach a Basic Agreement to Establish a Joint Venture Company for Handling Products for Next Generation Electric Vehicles
TOKYO, May 24, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503), Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation (Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Mobility are collectively referred to as "Mitsubishi Electric Group.") and AISIN CORPORATION (TOKYO and NAGOYA: 7259) announced today the three companies have reached a basic agreement to establish a joint venture (the "JV") company to handle products for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) (the "Transaction").
The JV will succeed to part of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility's business, and will develop, produce and sell traction motors, power converters (inverters, etc.) and their control software, which will be optimized for vehicles and relevant systems and used in next-generation EVs, including battery EVs (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The relevant parties will leverage its respective strengths and respond to the diversifying needs for vehicle electrification, ultimately to contribute to global carbon neutrality.
The Mitsubishi Electric Group has strengths in power electronics technologies such as power devices and inverters, motor technologies and control optimization technologies. Mitsubishi Electric Mobility, which is engaged in the automotive equipment business, possesses expertise in vehicle electrification for hybrid vehicles (PHEVs, HEVs) and is addressing needs in the vehicle electrification market growing rapidly due to acceleration of carbon neutrality initiatives, creating synergies with new partners and expanding its product lineup for diversifying EV systems.
AISIN offers a full lineup of electric units that drive all types of EVs, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs, and provides them to customers around the world through BluE Nexus*, thereby contributing to improved power consumption and driving performance of the entire vehicle. As vehicle electrification continues to accelerate in the context of regional energy situation and policies, there is an increasing diversity of needs for products and technologies, including systems, performance and cost. AISIN will carefully respond to diversifying needs and expand the variety and quantity of electric units through BluE Nexus, utilizing the development capability of the JV based on the full line-up of technology development concepts AISIN has promoted.
The JV will offer new and attractive products to a wide range of customers, maximizing the synergy of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility's traction motors, power converters and control optimization technologies, and AISIN's integration technology (vehicle adaptation technology and system integration technology).
The JV will initially be spun off from Mitsubishi Electric Mobility as a new company responsible for its electrification business by way of a company split, and eventually have the Mitsubishi Electric Group as the majority shareholder (66%) and AISIN as the minority shareholder (34%). The completion of the Transaction will be subject to regulatory clearances and consents of competition and other relevant authorities.
An overview of the new JV is in the Appendix. Further details will be announced as they become available.
*BluE Nexus is a joint venture established between AISIN and DENSO in 2019. It specializes in the development, adaptation, and sales of electrification systems and electric drive modules.
Appendix
Overview of the joint venture company
-
Scope of the joint venture company
The scope of the JV will include design, development, production, sales and service activities of traction motors, power converters (inverters, etc.) and control software, and functionally integrating these products to electric drive systems.
- Method of the Transaction
The Mitsubishi Electric Group will transfer the rights and obligations of its electrification business to the new company which will be established by Mitsubishi Electric Mobility by way of company split. AISIN will acquire 34% shares of the new company and second part of its engineering human resources to the new company. The rights and obligations to be succeeded to by the JV are assets, liabilities, other rights and obligations and contractual status relating to the electrification business of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility and Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Czech s.r.o., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric. The details of the rights and obligations to be succeeded to by the JV will be determined through discussion between the relevant parties by the execution and closing of a definitive agreement for the establishment of the JV.
- Overview of the relevant parties forming the joint venture company
(i) Company Name
Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
AISIN
Corporation
Mobility Corporation
CORPORATION
(ii) Head Office
2-7-3 Marunouchi,
2-7-3 Marunouchi,
2-1,Asahi-machi,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Kariya, Aichi,
(iii) Representative
Kei Uruma
Kunihiko Kaga
Moritaka Yoshida
Representative
Representative
Representative
Executive Officer,
Director,
Executive Officer,
President & CEO
President & CEO
President
(iv) Summary of
Development,
Development,
Manufacture and sale of
Business
manufacturing, sales,
manufacturing, sales,
automotive parts and
and service of
and service of
energy-related products
products in areas such
automotive equipment
as Infrastructure,
and others
Industry and Mobility,
Life and Business
Platform,
Semiconductor &
Device
(v) Date of Incorporation
January 15, 1921
April 1, 2024
August 31，1965
(vi) Paid-in Capital
175,820 million yen
10,000 million yen
45,049 million yen
(as of March 31, 2024)
(as of April 1, 2024)
(as of March 31, 2024)
(vii) Number of Issued
2,147,201,551 shares
1,001 shares
294,674,634 shares
Shares
(as of March 31, 2024)
(as of April 1, 2024)
(as of March 31, 2024)
(viii) Fiscal Year End
March 31
March 31
March 31
(ix) Major Shareholders
The Master Trust
Mitsubishi Electric
Toyota Motor
and Shareholding Ratio
Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Corporation 100.00%
Corporation 24.80%
(Trust Account)
(as of April 1, 2024)
The Master Trust Bank
16.15%
of Japan, Ltd. (Trust
SSBTC CLIENT
account) 9.37%
OMNIBUS
Toyota Industries
ACCOUNT 5.30%
Corporation 7.68%
Custody Bank of
DENSO Corporation
Japan, Ltd. (Trust
4.81%
Account) 5.19%
Custody Bank of Japan,
(as of March 31, 2024)
Ltd. (Trust account)
4.10%
(as of March 31, 2024)
- Operating Results for the Most Recent Business Year and Financial Positions as of the End of the Fiscal Year (FY ended March 2024)
Total Equity
3,866,418 million yen
－
2,402,029 million yen
Total Assets
6,167,340 million yen
－
4,643,016 million yen
Equity Attributable to
1,790.63 yen
－
7,924.18 yen
Shareholders per Share
Revenue
5,257,914million yen
－
4,909,557 million yen
Operating Profit
328,525million yen
－
143,396 million yen
Profit Before Income
365,853million yen
－
149,877 million yen
Taxes
Net Profit Attributable to
284,949million yen
－
90,813 million yen
Shareholders
Basic Earnings per Share
135.74yen
－
336.93 yen
Attributable to
Shareholders
- Timeline
The parties plan to execute a definitive agreement for the Transaction in mid-June, 2024, and to start operations of the JV within one year from this announcement.
- Outlook
The impact of the Transaction on the consolidated financial results of Mitsubishi Electric or AISIN and specific matters regarding the establishment of the JV will be announced respectively when they become clear.
