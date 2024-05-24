Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation

AISIN CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility and AISIN Reach a Basic Agreement to Establish a Joint Venture Company for Handling Products for Next Generation Electric Vehicles

TOKYO, May 24, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(TOKYO: 6503), Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation (Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Mobility are collectively referred to as "Mitsubishi Electric Group.") and AISIN CORPORATION (TOKYO and NAGOYA: 7259) announced today the three companies have reached a basic agreement to establish a joint venture (the "JV") company to handle products for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) (the "Transaction").

The JV will succeed to part of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility's business, and will develop, produce and sell traction motors, power converters (inverters, etc.) and their control software, which will be optimized for vehicles and relevant systems and used in next-generation EVs, including battery EVs (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The relevant parties will leverage its respective strengths and respond to the diversifying needs for vehicle electrification, ultimately to contribute to global carbon neutrality.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group has strengths in power electronics technologies such as power devices and inverters, motor technologies and control optimization technologies. Mitsubishi Electric Mobility, which is engaged in the automotive equipment business, possesses expertise in vehicle electrification for hybrid vehicles (PHEVs, HEVs) and is addressing needs in the vehicle electrification market growing rapidly due to acceleration of carbon neutrality initiatives, creating synergies with new partners and expanding its product lineup for diversifying EV systems.

AISIN offers a full lineup of electric units that drive all types of EVs, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs, and provides them to customers around the world through BluE Nexus*, thereby contributing to improved power consumption and driving performance of the entire vehicle. As vehicle electrification continues to accelerate in the context of regional energy situation and policies, there is an increasing diversity of needs for products and technologies, including systems, performance and cost. AISIN will carefully respond to diversifying needs and expand the variety and quantity of electric units through BluE Nexus, utilizing the development capability of the JV based on the full line-up of technology development concepts AISIN has promoted.

The JV will offer new and attractive products to a wide range of customers, maximizing the synergy of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility's traction motors, power converters and control optimization technologies, and AISIN's integration technology (vehicle adaptation technology and system integration technology).

1/4