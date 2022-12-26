Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy to integrate power generator businesses

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said on
Monday they have agreed to establish a joint venture to
integrate their power generator businesses and seek global
expansion.
The tie-up plan between the sister companies comes after a
thermal plant joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy and
electronics giant Hitachi Ltd fell apart in 2020 after
a dispute over a South African project.
The two aim to set up the power generator joint venture by
April 1, 2024, with Mitsubishi Electric expected to own a
majority.
The combined business would involve basic planning to
development, manufacturing and servicing of power generators
connected directly to turbines and other facilities at power
generation plants as utilities aim to decarbonise, they said.
"Electricity demand is expected to increase due to economic
growth mainly in emerging countries... in the future, existing
thermal power generation will decarbonize its systems with fuel
conversion to hydrogen, ammonia, and other carbon-free fuels,"
the companies said.
