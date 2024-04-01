Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is pleased to announce the commencement of operations of its new subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation, which was formed as part of the planned spin-off of Mitsubishi Electric’s automotive-equipment business. The name was announced on December 1, 2023.
As a member of the Mitsubishi Electric Group, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility will contribute to the realization of a prosperous future mobility society through constant technological innovation.
Overview of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation (as of April 1, 2024)
Name
Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation
Head office
7-3, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
President & CEO
Kunihiko Kaga
Business
Manufacturing, sales, maintenance and repair of various electrical equipment, automotive equipment, ship machinery and equipment, transport machinery and equipment, industrial machinery and equipment, and system related to machine tool and equipment
Manufacturing, sales, maintenance, and repair of equipment, systems, and services related to information processing, information communication, and information provision
Manufacturing, maintenance, repair and sales of other machinery and equipment and electrical and electronic components
Production, sales and engineering of software related to items mentioned above
Paid-in capital
10 billion yen
Book closing date
March 31
URL
https://www.MitsubishiElectric-Mobility.com/en/
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and by services as follows:
- industrial automation equipment (28.6%): programmable controllers, motor operators, counters, industrial robots, clutches, etc.;
- electric equipment (24.2%): generators, motors, transformers, power circuit breakers, testing systems, etc.;
- household appliances (22.4%): televisions, video recorders, air conditioners, refrigerators, lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.;
- information and communication equipment (6.9%): mobile phones, satellites, aerials, medical and audiovisual equipment, servers, computers, etc.;
- electronic components and devices (4.7%): memory, logic integrated circuits, monitors, plasma screens, printed circuit cards, etc.;
- other (13.2%): financial services, real estate management, engineering and maintenance services, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (52.1%), Asia (24.9%), Europe (11.1%), North America (10.3%) and other (1.6%).