Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is pleased to announce the commencement of operations of its new subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation, which was formed as part of the planned spin-off of Mitsubishi Electric’s automotive-equipment business. The name was announced on December 1, 2023.

As a member of the Mitsubishi Electric Group, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility will contribute to the realization of a prosperous future mobility society through constant technological innovation.

Overview of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation (as of April 1, 2024)

Name

Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation

Head office

7-3, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

President & CEO

Kunihiko Kaga

Business

  • Manufacturing, sales, maintenance and repair of various electrical equipment, automotive equipment, ship machinery and equipment, transport machinery and equipment, industrial machinery and equipment, and system related to machine tool and equipment
  • Manufacturing, sales, maintenance, and repair of equipment, systems, and services related to information processing, information communication, and information provision
  • Manufacturing, maintenance, repair and sales of other machinery and equipment and electrical and electronic components
  • Production, sales and engineering of software related to items mentioned above

Paid-in capital

10 billion yen

Book closing date

March 31

URL

https://www.MitsubishiElectric-Mobility.com/en/

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/