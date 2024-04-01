Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is pleased to announce the commencement of operations of its new subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation, which was formed as part of the planned spin-off of Mitsubishi Electric’s automotive-equipment business. The name was announced on December 1, 2023.

As a member of the Mitsubishi Electric Group, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility will contribute to the realization of a prosperous future mobility society through constant technological innovation.

Overview of Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation (as of April 1, 2024)

Name Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation Head office 7-3, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo President & CEO Kunihiko Kaga Business Manufacturing, sales, maintenance and repair of various electrical equipment, automotive equipment, ship machinery and equipment, transport machinery and equipment, industrial machinery and equipment, and system related to machine tool and equipment

Manufacturing, sales, maintenance, and repair of equipment, systems, and services related to information processing, information communication, and information provision

Manufacturing, maintenance, repair and sales of other machinery and equipment and electrical and electronic components

Production, sales and engineering of software related to items mentioned above Paid-in capital 10 billion yen Book closing date March 31 URL https://www.MitsubishiElectric-Mobility.com/en/

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240331940522/en/