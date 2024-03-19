Fourth consecutive selection and seventh overall for climate-change collaboration with suppliers

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its environmental efforts related to supply chains have earned the company designation as a 2023 “Supplier Engagement Leader,” the highest ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating program operated by CDP, an international non-profit organization that supports environmental disclosure. This is the fourth consecutive year since 2020 and seventh time in which Mitsubishi Electric has earned a top ranking for excellent actions and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate-change risks throughout its supply chain.

The Supplier Engagement Rating evaluates how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate change. Companies that receive top appraisals are named a “Supplier Engagement Leader.” This year, Mitsubishi Electric has been also awarded CDP’s highest “A List” ranking for Climate Change and Water Security activities.

Mitsubishi Electric, which has positioned sustainability as a cornerstone of its business, management philosophy and the company’s environmental vision 2050, aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at its factories and offices by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031 and throughout its entire value chain by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2051.

Mitsubishi Electric will continue to contribute to realization of sustainable global environment throughout the global value chains, energy-saving products and systems, and cutting-edge infrastructure.

