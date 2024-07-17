Expands the company’s lineup of greenhouse gas-free products, helping to achieve carbon neutrality

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has received an order from Kansai Transmission and Distribution, Inc. (Osaka, Japan) for its 84kV dry air insulated switchgear, a new environmentally friendly, greenhouse gas-free product for use in gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) to be installed in substations. Mitsubishi Electric is the first company in Japan to develop GIS which does not utilize greenhouse gases, with two of the main components—vacuum interrupter (VI) and vacuum circuit breaker—developed in-house.

GIS and other types of switchgear are used to switch power routes and protect equipment from current spikes that may occur during system faults. Since delivering Japan’s first 84kV GIS in 1968, Mitsubishi Electric has supplied switchgear for use in electric power grids all over the world, helping to provide stable electric power supplies for over half a century. However, current switchgear uses sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) gas, which has a global warming potential (GWP) approximately 24,300 times that of CO 2 . Although SF 6 gas emissions from equipment have been minimized, the development of switchgear that does not use SF 6 gas has been progressing in response to the recent demand for a reduction in environmental impact and the establishment of regulations to limit the use of SF 6 gas.

