Record achieved with high-speed, high-precision FA equipment and control technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been awarded the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title for the fastest robot to solve a puzzle cube using a robot equipped with high-speed, high-precision factory automation (FA) equipment and control technology. The robot’s time of 0.305 second beat the previous record of 0.38 second, for which Mitsubishi Electric received a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS certificate on May 21.

The TOKUI Fast Accurate Synchronized motion Testing Robot (TOKUFASTbot) named by its engineer can perform a 90º rotation time of 0.009 second thanks to its rotation mechanism, which is built with Mitsubishi Electric’s compact, high-power, signal-responsive servomotors and a color-recognition algorithm developed with proprietary AI technology. In addition, the servomotors, programmable controller, industrial PC, touch panel display and cameras are all designed to achieve high-speed signal connection and inter-device control.

A video showing the robot solving a puzzle cube taken on May 7 is available on Mitsubishi Electric - Global channel.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522153624/en/