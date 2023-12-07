- Financial Information
- Corporate News
- Semiconductors & Devices
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3651
TOKYO, December 7, 2023 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has set the terms and conditions for issuing its first corporate green bonds in the Japanese market, as initially announced in a news release on November 10.1 The proceeds from the bonds will be used to construct a silicon-carbide (SiC) power semiconductor plant and upgrade related facilities.2
Mitsubishi Electric has positioned sustainability as a cornerstone of its overall business, including initiatives to address climate change and other pressing issues facing modern society. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the company's Environmental Sustainability Vision 20503 and Environmental Declaration to "protect the air, land, and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all." Mitsubishi Electric has set a goal to aim for net zero greenhouse gas emissions from factories and offices by FY2031 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its entire value chain by FY2051, and is striving to create and expand businesses that contribute to carbon neutrality.
In light of the company's active sustainability initiatives, 41 investors have announced their intention to invest in Mitsubishi Electric's first green bonds.
Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric expects to accelerate efforts to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in society for greater sustainability.
- 1Announcement on November 10, 2023
https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/sites/news/2023/pdf/1110.pdf
-
2Announcement on March 14, 2023
https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/sites/news/2023/pdf/0314-b.pdf
-
3Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050
https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/sustainability/environment/ev2050/
- PDF Version (PDF : 266 KB)
-
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Financial Information
Dec 05, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric Announces Status of Company Stock Repurchase
Nov 10, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric to Issue Green Bonds for First Time
Nov 06, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric Announces Status of Company Stock Repurchase
- Corporate News
Dec 05, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric Announces Status of Company Stock Repurchase
Dec 01, 2023
- (Update on Disclosed Matter) Mitsubishi Electric Announces Name of New Subsidiary Succeeding to Automotive-equipment Business as Part of Restructuring
Nov 15, 2023
- (Update on Disclosed Matter) Mitsubishi Electric's Execution of the Company-split Agreement to Transfer Automotive-equipment Business to Newly Incorporated Subsidiary as Part of Restructuring
- Semiconductors & Devices
Nov 13, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric and Nexperia to Partner in Joint SiC Power Semiconductors Development
Nov 10, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric to Issue Green Bonds for First Time
Oct 24, 2023
- Mitsubishi Electric Plays Lead Role in Drafting 2023 IEC White Paper
- Search by category or yearSelected item2023
- All
Category
- Financial Information
- Corporate News
- Environmental News
- Research & Development
- Air Conditioning Systems
- Automotive Equipment
- Building Systems
- Energy Systems
- Factory Automation Systems
- Home Product
- Information & Communication Systems
- Public Systems
- Semiconductors & Devices
- Space Systems
- Transportation Systems
- Visual Information Systems
Year
- 2023
- 2022
- 2021
- 2020
- 2019
- 2018
- 2017
- 2016
- 2015
- 2014
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 06:02:17 UTC.