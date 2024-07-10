Mitsubishi Electric : Signs MOU with Northrop Grumman, Will Collaborate in the Supply of Defense Equipment
July 09, 2024 at 10:05 pm EDT
Corporate News
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3716
TOKYO, July 10, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NGC) to collaborate in the supply of defense equipment for use in Japan and the U.S. on July 9. Under the terms of the MOU, Mitsubishi Electric and NGC will discuss and agree on an optimal collaboration structure and business model, aiming to build a cooperative relationship that will allow them to provide defense equipment such as radars, electronic warfare systems, and communication systems for use in both countries.
Mitsubishi Electric will help strengthen Japan's national security and defense industry base through the strengthening of deterrence by leveraging technology in accordance with the Japanese government's defense policy.
