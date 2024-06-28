Mitsubishi Electric : Signs Pilot Contract with RTX's Raytheon to Repair U.S. and Allied Forces Fighter Radars
June 27, 2024 at 10:07 pm EDT
Share
Corporate News
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3706
TOKYO, June 28, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has signed a pilot contract with Raytheon, an RTX business, to repair transmitters used in APG-63 (V)1 F-15 fighter radars operated by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and its allied forces.
Under the pilot contract, Raytheon will verify Mitsubishi Electric's repair capabilities with the expectation of eventually contracting with Mitsubishi Electric for such services in the future.
Since 2004, Mitsubishi Electric has maintained a Manufacturing License Agreement (MLA) with Raytheon to produce and repair AN/APG-63 (V)1 radars operated by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). Building on this track record, Mitsubishi Electric, in cooperation with the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD), the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) and the JASDF, has now signed the newly announced pilot contract with Raytheon.
This will be the first time for Mitsubishi Electric to repair U.S. government military equipment. If a more permanent contract is eventually realized, Mitsubishi Electric expects to take advantage of the manufacturing and repair systems it has established under contract with the JMOD and the JASDF.
Based on the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology set out by the Japanese government in 2014, Mitsubishi Electric is committed to strengthening the Japan-U.S. security alliance by participating in the repair of U.S. military equipment.
PDF Version (PDF : 201 KB)
Inquiry
Media contact
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Related articles
Corporate News
Jun 21, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Data Scientist Team Wins Gold in Kaggle Competition
Jun 18, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric Logistics Corporation to Become Seino Subsidiary
Jun 12, 2024
Mitsubishi Electric, ME Innovation Fund Invests in Pente Networks Inc.
Search by category or yearSelected item2024
All
Category
Financial Information
Corporate News
Environmental News
Research & Development
Air Conditioning Systems
Automotive Equipment
Building Systems
Energy Systems
Factory Automation Systems
Home Product
Information & Communication Systems
Public Systems
Semiconductors & Devices
Space Systems
Transportation Systems
Visual Information Systems
Year
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 02:06:14 UTC.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electric and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and by services as follows:
- industrial automation equipment (28.6%): programmable controllers, motor operators, counters, industrial robots, clutches, etc.;
- electric equipment (24.2%): generators, motors, transformers, power circuit breakers, testing systems, etc.;
- household appliances (22.4%): televisions, video recorders, air conditioners, refrigerators, lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.;
- information and communication equipment (6.9%): mobile phones, satellites, aerials, medical and audiovisual equipment, servers, computers, etc.;
- electronic components and devices (4.7%): memory, logic integrated circuits, monitors, plasma screens, printed circuit cards, etc.;
- other (13.2%): financial services, real estate management, engineering and maintenance services, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (52.1%), Asia (24.9%), Europe (11.1%), North America (10.3%) and other (1.6%).