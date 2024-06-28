Corporate News

TOKYO, June 28, 2024 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has signed a pilot contract with Raytheon, an RTX business, to repair transmitters used in APG-63 (V)1 F-15 fighter radars operated by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and its allied forces.

Under the pilot contract, Raytheon will verify Mitsubishi Electric's repair capabilities with the expectation of eventually contracting with Mitsubishi Electric for such services in the future.

Since 2004, Mitsubishi Electric has maintained a Manufacturing License Agreement (MLA) with Raytheon to produce and repair AN/APG-63 (V)1 radars operated by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). Building on this track record, Mitsubishi Electric, in cooperation with the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD), the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) and the JASDF, has now signed the newly announced pilot contract with Raytheon.

This will be the first time for Mitsubishi Electric to repair U.S. government military equipment. If a more permanent contract is eventually realized, Mitsubishi Electric expects to take advantage of the manufacturing and repair systems it has established under contract with the JMOD and the JASDF.

Based on the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology set out by the Japanese government in 2014, Mitsubishi Electric is committed to strengthening the Japan-U.S. security alliance by participating in the repair of U.S. military equipment.

