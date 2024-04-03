Will strengthen hydronic HVAC systems business in European market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiaries Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. and Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. wholly acquired AIRCALO, an air-conditioning company in France, on April 2. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric expects to leverage AIRCALO’s broad product line and strong customization capabilities to expand and upgrade its hydronic HVAC systems business in the diversifying European market, including by meeting strong demand for made-to-order products and environmental awareness.

Robust product lines and customization capabilities are important in the hydronic HVAC systems business, where demand is high for made-to-order products at individual installation sites. For fan coil units (FCUs), AIRCALO not only performs internal customization of the main unit but also packages peripheral components and control equipment that are typically arranged and installed by on-site contractors, which also helps to reduce labor and eliminate errors during installation.

Having operated in France for many years, AIRCALO commands a large share of the local market for FCUs and air handling units (AHUs), leveraging its broad range of products and strong customization capabilities to meet the specific needs of each installation site.

