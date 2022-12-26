Advanced search
    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-26 am EST
1338.00 JPY   +1.25%
Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach a Basic Agreement to Start Detailed Studies for Business Integration for Power Generator Systems
BU
Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plan to Merge Power-Generator Businesses
DJ
Mitsubishi Electric to Expand Range of Ku-band GaN-HEMT Lineup
BU
Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach a Basic Agreement to Start Detailed Studies for Business Integration for Power Generator Systems

12/26/2022 | 02:12am EST
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503, “Mitsubishi Electric”) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO: 7011, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”) announced today that the two companies have reached a basic agreement to establish a joint venture to integrate their businesses in fields focused on power generator systems.

It is expected that Mitsubishi Electric will be the majority shareholder and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will be the minority shareholder of the new company.

Climate change caused by global warming has emerged as a common issue worldwide, and efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, are accelerating around the world.

Electricity demand is expected to increase due to economic growth mainly in emerging countries and awareness of energy security, and energy transitions has increased. In the future, existing thermal power generation will decarbonize its systems with fuel conversion to hydrogen, ammonia, and other carbon-free fuels.

Large-scale power plants that have supported the power infrastructure so far will play an important role as a force to adjust for the increase in variable renewable energy sources, whose power generation is affected by weather and other factors.

Considering this market environment, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have reached this basic agreement to strengthen their market competitiveness further by integrating their respective businesses and combining their respective technologies and assets. This business integration will create a stronger partnership than ever before and expand the two companies’ power generator systems on a global scale, thereby contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 865 B 36 637 M 36 637 M
Net income 2023 219 B 1 648 M 1 648 M
Net cash 2023 307 B 2 311 M 2 311 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 2 792 B 21 022 M 21 022 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 145 696
Free-Float 93,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 321,50 JPY
Average target price 1 586,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Sugiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadashi Kawagoishi CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mitoji Yabunaka Chairman
Eiichiro Mitani Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kunihiko Kaga Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-9.39%21 022
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.83%675 613
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.57%143 790
SIEMENS AG-15.81%108 204
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-13.42%89 369
3M COMPANY-32.37%69 231